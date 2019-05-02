Rapper Flava Flav wish Adam Helfman a funky happy birthday. (Photo: Jason Brown)

Getting that just-right birthday greeting

What do you get someone for their birthday who has everything? Well, PR guru Jason Brown got together with his buds, businessmen Marty Rosen and Nick Philko, to come up with something special for Hire it Done honcho Adam Helfman. Jason knew of a website called Cameo.com where celebrities provide personal greetings. Knowing Adam’s affection for hip-hop music, his trio of friends requested Flavor Flav of Public Enemy to do a personal shoutout for Adam. The greeting made its debut at Adam's birthday party last week, which was held at the Emagine Theatre in Birmingham, where partygoers also saw an exclusive showing of “Avengers: End Game” the day before it hit theaters. Happy birthday, Adam!

From left, Entercom VP of Programming, Tim Roberts, music video director, Everett Stewart, DMA founder, Howard Hertz (Photo: Chuck Bennett)

Detroit Music Awards show celebrates diversity

Howard Hertz and his Detroit Music Awards embraced and celebrated diversity in music at this year’s annual event held Friday at the Fillmore Detroit. Two of the best moments illustrating were the joyful gospel tribute to Aretha Franklin by Carl B. Weathers and friends, and the cooler-than-cool performance by John Sinclair and the Blues Scholars. Sinclair received the Distinguished Achievement Award. The Detroit Entertainment Commission presented veteran Motown Records musician Paul Riser with the Spirit of Entertainment Award. Some 1,200 people showed up for the musical festivities, including performers, producers, managers, agents and radio industry folks.

India and Moses Shepherd open Rotate Boutique. (Photo: McArthur Stuckey)

Rotate Boutique in Bloomfield Hills launches

For years, India Shepherd has worked with and supported her husband, Moses, as he made his fortune in fuel and real estate. This year, however, India gets to realize one of her biggest dreams – to own a high-end fashion boutique. On Saturday, India (along with her husband) celebrated the opening of Rotate Boutique in Bloomfield Hills with cocktails, food, music and a couple hundred friends. She was dazzling in a bright red leather dress, similar to some of the fresh-off-the-runway merchandise she carries in her store. Rotate is an upscale luxury vintage consignment boutique. Visit rotateboutique.com.







Chuck Bennett is the founder of TheSocialMetro.com.

