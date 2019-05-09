Roberts (Photo: photo courtesy of Adachi)

Executive chef Lloyd Roberts makes a splash on the dining scene

There’s an elephant in the room, and his name is Lloyd. Adachi quickly became one of the most popular restaurants in town, offering delightful gastronomic adventures through Japanese cuisine. Most recently, Adachi owners Clint Mansour and Kenny Koza opened another restaurant, Zao Jun in Bloomfield Township, which is the home of pan-Asian cuisines at lower prices in a casual family-friendly atmosphere. Teams at both restaurants are led by executive chef Lloyd Roberts. Roberts, an accomplished and celebrated chef at 44, was born in Jamaica and moved to New York before beginning his impressive culinary journey. Roberts was chef at the prestigious Nobu in Russia and Budapest. He’s cooked for Brad Pitt and Mick Jagger. He’s a master at French cuisine. For three years, he was the executive chef at Wakame in Dubai. And now he’s the star of Asian cuisine in Metro Detroit. Check out the amazing chef Roberts at Adachi and Zao Jun. Visit adachirestaurant.com and zaojunnewasian.com.

Big Brothers Big Sisters CEO Jeannine Gant and Maurielle Lou from Fox 2 News (Photo: Photo courtesy of Big Brothers Big Sisters)

Turning on the party for the Great Big Auction

The Great Big Auction is rapidly becoming a highly anticipated signature fundraising event for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Detroit. This year brings about a new look and feel for the charitable gathering. It still offers an interactive auction with items procured by a group of volunteers with an eye for putting together once-in-a-lifetime trips and experiences, but this time it will be surrounded by a heavy party atmosphere. “We want our guests to bid on the exciting auction items, but we want them to party with us, too,” says Jeannine Gant, Big Brothers Big Sisters CEO. The event is June 6 at the Detroit Shipping Company with dance music provided by Larry Lee and the Back in the Day Band. The event is chaired by Rick Hampson, emceed by Fox 2’s Maurielle Lou. Tickets are $100 VIP and $75 general admission. Visit bbbsdetroit.org.

Rosalyn Karamoko, owner of Detroit Is the New Black (Photo: Vince Glass)

A brand-new home for Detroit Is the New Black

Detroit Is the New Black, the apparel and lifestyle women’s boutique that created an avenue for ethical fashion from local designers, has found a permanent home. After five years of pop-up shops throughout Detroit, DITNB opens the doors on May 10. It’s at 1430 Woodward in a newly renovated 2,300 square feet of retail space. “The updated model will focus on sustainable fashion, representing designers of color and the advancement of Woodward Avenue’s long-standing fashion legacy,” says founder Roslyn Karamoko. “We will also introduce a rotating art program featuring mid-career, contemporary artists across all disciplines. It’s a great nod to Woodward Avenue’s long-standing fashion legacy.”

Chuck Bennett is the founder of TheSocialMetro.com

