Boys and Girls Clubs honor Stephanie Germack

The Women’s Association for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan honored Stephanie Germack with the Matilda R. Wilson Award on Tuesday at the Bloomfield Hills Country Club. Germack, a Grosse Pointe philanthropist whose family owns Germack Pistachio Co., attended with her children, Frank Germack III and Suzanne Germack Fredrikson. She spoke of her colorful journey from Poland to Detroit by way of exotic locations, and thanked some of her friends in attendance, including Diane Schoenith, Rosemary Bannon and Patricia Rodzik. Congratulations, Stephanie!

So a Lion and a Tiger go to dinner...

Lions and tigers and bears, oh my. Well, there were no bears. Actually, there were no lions and tigers, but we did spot strong representations Wednesday night from two of Detroit’s top pro ball teams, the Detroit Lions and the Detroit Tigers. Enjoying a cozy dinner at Bella Piatti in Birmingham, in one corner was Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia. On the other side of the room was Denise Ilitch, whose family owns the Detroit Tigers. We’re not even sure if the two noticed they were in the room together. We’re not even sure that they know each other. But it seems a good time was harmoniously had by all.

Pants designer Jim Luckey (Photo: Courtesy of Ruth Ellis Center)

Jim Luckey turns his design expertise to pants, and charity

Jim Luckey, who spent his career designing bold office complexes, airports and hospitals, has recently turned to his talents to designing pants. Designing has always been his passion and he hopes to inspire others to use their passions in a similar way. His pants have become widely known for their bold patterns, vibrant colors and unique fabrics. On Wednesday, more than 100 guests attended the “30 by Jim Luckey” event, an auction of 30 bespoke pants to benefit the Ruth Ellis Center. The Ruth Ellis Center in Highland Park provides short and long-term residential safe space and support services for runaway, homeless and at-risk lesbian, gay, bi-attractional, and transgender youth. Seen in the crowd enjoying the evening were Mark Erwin-McCormick, executive director of Ruth Ellis Center; Harris Van Cleef of Star Trax; Gary Astrein, Astrein's Fine Jewelry in Birmingham; and Elliott Broom, vice president of Operations, Detroit Institute of Arts. More than $15,000 was raised.





