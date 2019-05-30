Danialle Karmanos gives her board members new custom bicycles. (Photo: Joseph Hickey)

Danialle Karmanos celebrates Kids Work It Out board

Nearly 15 years ago, Danialle Karmanos started her nonprofit, Kids Work It Out, after reading about the epidemic of childhood obesity. Today, the organization has successfully worked with nearly 16,000 kids in Detroit, teaching them the tools for mindfulness, social and emotional learning and healthy living, while decreasing anxiety and bullying behaviors. “We’ve noticed a significant increase in academic performance and physical health in the kids who participate in our program,” explains Danialle. Last week, she wanted to thank her board of directors and invited them to her home for a casual dinner. After a brief meeting and dinner, she directed them to a secluded patio to reveal a gift for each of them, seven brightly colored custom-made bicycles from Detroit Bike. It was kind of like a healthy local Oprah moment – you get a bike and you get a bike! Good job, Danialle, and congratulations.

From left, 6 Salon owners, Tomy Lulgjuraj, George and Johnny Nikollaj Photo courtesy of 6 Salon (Photo: 6 Salon)

6 Salon expanding to third location

George and Johnny Nikollaj and Tomy Lulgjuraj, owners of 6 Salon, just announced that the popular beauty shop will be opening its newest location in downtown Detroit come fall 2019. This is the third 6 Salon location, following Birmingham, which opened in 2006, and the Royal Oak shop, which opened in 2003. 6 Salon’s Detroit location will be a full-service salon with 18 cutting chairs, two manicuring stations, two pedicure stations, two makeup stations and barbering stations with hot shave capabilities. The salon will employ between 35-40 people.

Diamonds from Ahee at a $5 raffle. (Photo: Ahee Jewelers)

Capuchin Souper Summer Celebration is June 22

There may be diamonds in your future, and for only $5. The Edmund T. Ahee Jewelry family will host its 38th annual Capuchin Souper Summer Celebration, Summer Night in the City, June 22 at Comerica Park. Guests are given an opportunity to win several cool prizes in a $5 raffle, including the grand prize, customized diamond jewelry retailed at $5,000. The winner gets to participate in the design of the sparkly new piece along with the award-winning Ahee design team. The party also includes live entertainment, a fireworks display, and food and libations. Admission is complimentary with 100 percent of raffle proceeds benefiting the Capuchin Soup Kitchen. For more info, visit ahee.com/capuchin.

Chuck Bennett is the founder of TheSocialMetro.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/opinion/columnists/chuck-bennett/2019/05/30/society-confidential-danialle-karmanos-celebrates-kids-work-out-success/1287209001/