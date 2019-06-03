From left, Jackie Kallen, Martha Reeves, and Thomas Hearns celebrate Arthur Bricker's birthday. (Photo: Monique Mansfield)

Throughout the 60-year history of Motown Records, Arthur Bricker and his company, Bricker-Tunis Furs, has sold and donated fur coats to many of its iconic recording stars, including Diana Ross and the Supremes, the Temptations, the Four Tops and Martha Reeves and the Vandellas. On May 25, Bricker’s wife, Mindy Krigel-Bricker, hosted a festive 80th birthday celebration for her husband at the Motown Museum in the very space where the Motown celebs made their fame.

About 90 impeccably dressed guests piled into a small room upstairs at the museum on Grand Boulevard, enjoying cocktails, entertainment and a catered dinner made of Detroit fun food staples – White Castle burgers, Coney Island hot dogs, Buddy’s Pizza, Vernor’s Boston coolers, and Sanders hot fudge cream puff sundaes.

The brother of Motown legend Martha Reeves, Benny Reeves, kicked off with the entertainment, performing one of Bricker’s favorites, “A Rainy Night in Georgia,” backed by his sisters, Martha, Lois and Delphine (the Vandellas). The show continued as Martha and the Vandellas belted out one of their most popular hits, “Come and Get These Memories,” followed by “Dancing in the Street,” bringing everyone in the room to their feet.

Mindy Bricker, right, hosts a birthday celebration for her husband, Arthur Bricker. (Photo: Monique Mansfield)

Singer Kimmie Horne took the stage to present Bricker with a very soulful rendition of the traditional "Happy Birthday" song, followed by Stevie Wonder’s upbeat, dance version. Bricker took the stage to thank everyone who came, including guests from various parts of the country, along with several well-known Detroiters, such as Thomas “Hitman” Hearns and Jackie Kallen.

Guests were escorted outside to the “Dancing in the Street Patio,” where they had dessert and danced late into the night.

“I love Detroit,” said Bricker. “I have a 52-year relationship with Motown. I love what this city has given me, and I love giving back to the city. This is my whole life.”

In lieu of gifts, guests were asked to make a donation to the Motown Museum at https://www.motownmuseum.org.

