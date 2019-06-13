Sonye Rasool, left, and Lashonda Finley open Almost Friday clothing boutique. (Photo: Erica Johnson)

It's 'Almost Friday' for Sonye Rasool

Sonye Rasool became a fashionista naturally. “I was surrounded by fashion as a child,” she recalls. “My mother used to create daring hand-sewn ensembles for my sisters and me growing up, and we were addicted to international runway shows on television.” In high school, she got a job at a popular clothing store, then went to college at Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in California and ended up with a great job as a fabric buyer for fashion house BCBG. “Although, I had a passion for fashion, I discovered an ugly side that I disliked,” she explains. Sonye returned to school to further her education in business and psychology. Now, she had found her real passion (she thought), helping others. She switched majors and pursued a degree in Marriage and Family Therapy from Pepperdine University. She landed a good job in the mental health field before her best friend, Lashonda Finley, a finance and real estate professional, approached her about returning to her first love, fashion. After much consideration, the two friends decided to go into business together, launching “Almost Friday,” a cozy boutique that offers one-of-a-kind women’s apparel perfect for weekend vibes, from trendy casual ensembles to creative club wear. The partnership is perfect with Lashonda’s financial expertise and Sonye’s fashion and creative senses. Almost Friday opened to the public May 31. It is in Southfield at 18248 W. 10 Mile Road. Visit shopalmostfriday.com.

R&B legend Charlie Wilson appears at the Aretha for Father's Day weekend. (Photo: Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre)

Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre celebrates dads

Celebrating fathers is a big deal at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre. Detroit’s premiere summer concert venue will honor fathers and father figures during back-to-back shows featuring the legendary R&B singer Charlie Wilson and The Whispers (June 15) and Lalah Hathaway (June 16). The Right Productions, which manages and operates the Aretha, will, for the second consecutive year, give gift bags to the first 500 fathers on June 16. Favors provided by several local contributors will be awarded during the show, including a one-month gym membership donated by Armond Harris from Jabs Gym. Other contributors include the American Cancer Society, Comcast/Xfinity, ECS/McDonalds, House of Pure Vin, Samsung and T-Mobile East Jefferson. Last year, dads were awarded gifts such as hotel stays, a wardrobe makeover, a new grill, hats, car wash packages, wine and autographed swag. Tickets start at $46 and are available at the Aretha Box Office and at ticketmaster.com.

Chuck Bennett is the creator of TheSocialMetro.com.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/opinion/columnists/chuck-bennett/2019/06/13/society-confidential-its-almost-friday-for-sonye-rasool/1446823001/