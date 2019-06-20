WDIV news anchor Rhonda Walker planning wedding on medical leave. (Photo: Kennette Lamar)

Rhonda Walker planning wedding while out on medical leave

If you think local morning news has lost some of its glamour lately, we might know why. The always lovely WDIV anchor woman Rhonda Walker has been off on medical leave since May 22. Rhonda had surgery and assures us that everything is going to be OK. “My doctor says I'm right where I should be and will make a full recovery,” she says. She adds, “The healing process feels slow for someone with such a fast-paced lifestyle of work, running a charity and keeping a busy social and speaking engagement calendar.” Not to mention that she’s in the midst of planning her intimate summer destination wedding. “The medical leave is giving me boundless time online and opportunities to read wedding magazines to research and plan our perfect day,” she adds. Rhonda is also preparing for the Rhonda Walker Foundation’s annual “Give and Get Fit” health and fitness event on July 28. She expects to return to the airwaves, as good as new, by mid-July. And quite frankly, local glamour squads and TV news fans can hardly wait.

L-r, Dr. Leonard Abronovitz, Frances Eisenberg, Kenneth Eisenberg, Madeline Forbes, Sidney Forbes, Bob Anderson, Joe Vicari, Eleanor Abronovitz at Frank Sinatra tribute. (Photo: Pam White)

Frank Sinatra tribute show brings out the partiers

Joe and Rosalie Vicari of Vicari Restaurant Group presented “FRANK The Man The Music,” Saturday night at the Fox Theatre, featuring native Detroiter Bob Anderson as Frank Sinatra. Some 3,000 people came out to see the dazzling performance and returned rave reviews. Joe and Rosalie privately hosted a pre-show cocktail party at Joe Muer’s (one of their restaurants) with an open bar and passed hors d’oeuvres (shrimp cocktail, spinach pie, chicken skewers). The guest list included some of Metro Detroit’s fiercest A-listers, among them, Sidney and Madeline Forbes, Kenneth and Frances Eisenberg and Leonard and Eleanor Aronovitz.

Co-founder of The Dramatics, Willie Ford (Photo: Gisele Caver)

Performers, friends celebrate life of singer Willie Ford

Several members of the R&B industry gathered in Detroit recently to say goodbye to Willie Ford, an original member of famed group the Dramatics, who died May 28 at age 68. Gerald Alston ofthe Manhattans flew in and performed at the services. Radio and TV personality and Detroit native Donnie Simpson spoke at the funeral, telling lighthearted stories about how as a young man, it was good to hang out with Willie and the other Dramatics, “because they could sing and they’d get all the girls.” Rest well, Willie.

