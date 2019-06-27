Dominique Lenard joins the cast of "Basketball Wives." (Photo: Q11 Photography)

'Basketball Wives' scores Dominique Lenard for latest season

Reality show fans are in for a big treat this season when native Detroiter Dominique Lenard joins the cast of VH1’s "Basketball Wives." Sassy Dominique -- who says exactly what's on her mind -- is the former wife of retired NBA player Voshon Lenard. A graduate of University of Michigan, she’s a jet-setting entrepreneur who is a fashion stylist and operates several businesses, including Loyal Hosiery Boutique. It’s rumored she dates award-winning rapper Drake, but she would only admit to us that, “He’s a great guy and we’re good friends.” Check out Dominique aka Dom B on Season 8 of "Basketball Wives" on VH1. Prepare yourself for a glam version of straight-with-no-chaser, Detroit-style drama.

Actor Mark Wahlberg, Nino Cutraro, and Paul Wahlberg (Photo: Liz Cutraro)

Wahlberg back to open new Wahlburgers in Flint

Actor Mark Wahlberg made one of his usual stops in Detroit when he popped into Bella Piatti in Birmingham for dinner Saturday night. Mark dined with his brother Paul Wahlberg and business partner Nino Cutraro (Nino owns Bella Piatti with his wife, Liz) before traveling to Flint on Sunday to open another Wahlburgers. Mark, Paul and Nino, along with Jay Feldman of Birmingham, have partnered in numerous Wahlburgers throughout the country and several abroad – London, Germany, Atlanta, Cleveland, and more. “Opening in Flint was Mark’s idea,” says Nino. “He’s always looking for ways to help out or give back. It’s become a part of what we do.”

Luke Jacobson and rapper Tee Grizzley (Photo: LTJ Entertainment)

Bloomfield Hills teen promotes Tee Grizzley concert

Sixteen-year-old Luke Jacobson is a young man who goes after his dreams. Always interested in entertainment, Luke, who is a fashion model, decided his calling was producing concerts. With that, the high school sophomore from Bloomfield Hills promoted his first concert featuring multiplatinum rap star Tee Grizzley. About 600 people came out to the sizzling performance at the Crofoot Ballroom in Pontiac on July 20, organized by Luke’s new company, LTJ Entertainment. Luke’s goal is to create an epic Detroit music festival in the near future.

Chuck Bennett is the creator of TheSocialMetro.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/opinion/columnists/chuck-bennett/2019/06/27/society-confidential-dominique-lenard-joins-basketball-wives/1584536001/