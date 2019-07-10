Shinola creative director Daniel Caudill, board member Laura Hughes and Erik Williams attend the private gathering, which supported the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit. (Photo: Antoine Hopkins)

Shinola creative director, Daniel Caudill, hosted an intimate group of about 30 art lovers Wednesday evening for a private gathering featuring art and shopping, benefiting the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit.

Guests had the opportunity to take a special tour of the eclectic contemporary art in Shinola Hotel after cocktails inside the Shinola store located at the street level of the celebrated establishment.

Party goers enjoyed cocktails and hors d’oeuvres from the hotel’s primary restaurant, San Morello, including chicken salad sandwiches, artisanal cheese selections, chickpea hummus and vegetable crudité, while browsing Shinola’s latest collection of watches, leather goods and other products exclusively sold at the Woodward store.

Each purchase helps support MOCAD with a percentage of the sales during the event going directly to the museum.

Board member Linda Dresner Levy, left, board chair Elyse Foltyn and attorney David Foltyn attend the event, which is MOCAD’s sixth annual Interchange Art + Dinner Series, its biggest summer fundraiser. (Photo: Antoine Hopkins)

MOCAD board chair, Elyse Foltyn, who attended the event with her husband, attorney David Foltyn, addressed the crowd before the tour, pointing out some of the museum’s most recent accomplishments. Caudill was proud to share that Shinola Hotel, because of its exquisite art and impeccable service, has received more positive national press than any other local hotel.

The event was MOCAD’s sixth annual Interchange Art + Dinner Series, which is its biggest summer fundraiser. Detroit’s most avid art collectors and supporters open their homes and spaces for a range of exclusive evenings combining food, drink and art to create unique experiences.

Artist Ijania Cortez, Myron Watkins, Sanford E. Nelson (Photo: Antoine Hopkins)

This summer the museum offers six dinners in spectacular locations in Detroit featuring innovative architecture, renowned chefs and outstanding art collections. Tickets to the Shinola event were $350.

For information about upcoming events, visit interchange@mocadetroit.org.

Chuck Bennett is the creator of TheSocialMetro.com.

