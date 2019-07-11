Fox 2 News' Maurielle Lue models for Sieva Hair. (Photo: Charles Poole)

Anchor Maurielle Lue tries a modeling gig

Glamorous Fox 2 News morning anchor Maurielle Lue recently gave a shout out on social media to Sieva Hair, the company that manufactures her long silky tresses. In return, Sieva Hair, which distributes top-quality Indian hair throughout the U.S., Africa and Europe, asked to feature Maurielle as a model on the company’s website for its global launch. “On TV I play more of a fiery go-getter,” she explains. “Most people would be surprised to learn how shy I really am. The shoot was such a departure for me. I watched old episodes of 'Americas Next Top Model' to prepare.” The shoot took place in Highland Park with photographer Charles Poole behind the lens. Maurielle’s friend and faithful hairstylist Ahmad El from Energy Artistry Studio created the various hair styles, and Cassandra Ward did makeup. Sieva is currently offering a discount to Maurielle Lue fans, and to see the photos and video visit sievahair.com. “I have no plans to leave the news business for modeling any time soon,” Lue jokes. Good job, Maurielle!

Snoop Dog and Shahida Mausi (Photo: The Allen Lewis Agency)

Snoop Dogg gets reflective at Detroit concert site

When Snoop Dogg was in concert at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre last week, he took a moment backstage to reflect as he sat in the comfortable chair that used to belong to Maya Angelou. He wrote his profound thoughts in a celebrity guest book and spoke about powerful black women like Maya, Aretha Franklin and Shahida Mausi, the CEO of Right Productions (the company that runs The Aretha). At one point, he began to caress and cuddle the chair. “I thank y’all for the opportunity to touch it and feel it." Shahida bought the chair at an estate sale years ago and now many of the celebs who perform at the venue sit in it and sign the guest book.

Trombonist John Rutherford and Weird Al Yankovic. (Photo: Brass Jar Music)

Trombonist John Rutherford busy these days

Never let it be said that there’s no work for Detroit musicians. Accomplished trombonist John Rutherford (you might know him from the Motor City Horns) just finished an 8-month run (53 concerts) with Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band, squeezing in a show with the Who and a couple shows with the Four Tops. If that weren’t enough, he culminated that work with a recent performance with Weird Al Yankovic at Meadowbrook.

