Schoenith-Allen wedding party at Roostertail gets a little wet

Mary Kay Schoenith’s parents, Tom and Diane Schoenith, own the Roostertail, a dazzling venue on the riverfront known for creating some of Detroit’s most exquisite nuptial celebrations. So one would think that Mary Kay’s wedding – she’s the Schoeniths only daughter – would be over the top. Well, kind of. Mary Kay and her husband, Christopher Allen, (who live in Florida) were officially married earlier this year in Honolulu. A couple weeks ago they hosted a lavish reception at the Roostertail. The party started with a Hawaii-themed cocktail reception on the outdoor deck that sits atop the Detroit River. Beautiful. Well, until Detroit’s high-water situation caused the river to flood the stunningly decorated area, sending tiki bars and torches afloat. Guests rushed back to the main building when the aqua takeover happened. Someone sent a dinghy to rescue some of the diamond-draped female guests. Once inside, guests enjoyed an extravagant party with cocktails, dinner and dancing, all culminating with a splendid fireworks display. Congrats to Mary Kay and Christopher.

Dave's Choice Awards celebrates Detroit's movers and shakers

Entertainment promoter Dave Bishop hosted his third annual Dave’s Choice Awards on Saturday at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center in Dearborn. It was a top-notch production hosted by Fox 2’s Josh Landon and radio host Shay McCrary. The entertainment was dynamic, starting with Detroit Youth Choir (who recently performed on America’s Got Talent), Beth (from NBC’s The Voice), and the Tiffany Renee Dance Company. Dave’s Choice celebrates everyone from the best barbers to the most powerful politicians and socialites in the city. “To help empower, encourage and inspire people on a daily basis is my ultimate goal,” explains Bishop. Among the top honorees were playwright Angela Dunlap, Co Co the Comic, Pepper Martin from The Broadway, attorney Linda Bernard, and this columnist as the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Designer Tracy Reese launches Hope for Flowers collection

Fashion designer Tracy Reese, a native Detroiter who lives in New York and has designed for former first lady Michelle Obama, has been hanging out in the Motor City quite a bit lately as she launches a new, sustainable collection called Hope for Flowers. The capsule collection is the designer’s response to the negative impact that “fast fashion” has on people and the planet. Hope for Flowers will be available exclusively at Anthropologie. Reese has also launched a pilot collection sold exclusively at Detroit-based fashion retailer Detroit is the New Black. Both collections will be designed in Detroit and produced in Flint..

