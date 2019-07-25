Songwriter Allee Willis at Steven Lelli's on the Green (Photo: Antoine Hopkins)

Songwriter Allee Willis returns home to host breakfast club

Allee Willis, the eccentric and celebrated songwriter, artist, set designer and writer, visited her hometown of Detroit last week to host the Detroit Fine Arts Breakfast Club, an art enthusiast group that encourages and supports the fine arts in the Metro Detroit area. On Sunday, Allee, who currently resides in Los Angeles, showed up at “The Boozie Bougie Sunday Brunch Dance Party” at Steven Lelli’s on the Green in Farmington Hills, where the crowd went wild on the dance floor when the deejay played one of Allee’s biggest hit records, “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire. “It warms my heart to see people having a good time to my music,” said Allee. Allee has won two Grammys and has been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Her body of work includes “Boogie Wonderland” by Earth, Wind & Fire, “Neutron Dance” by the Pointer Sisters and “I’ll Be There for You” (the theme from the TV show, “Friends”) by the Rembrandts. She also co-wrote the Tony and Grammy-winning Broadway musical "The Color Purple."

Trainer to the stars raising money for HAVEN

Alex Fine, a 26-year-old who grew up in Metro Detroit, is known for training celebrities such as Jennifer Aniston, Odell Beckham Jr.,Reggie Bush, Mark Consuelos, and the cast of CW’s “Riverdale.” His mother, a domestic violence victim, reached out to HAVEN for support services. On Aug. 20, Alex will run 50 miles in Los Angeles to raise $50,000 to support the organization's services and programs for survivors and their families. "I am raising money for HAVEN in Pontiac, Michigan,” Alex explains in an email. “They were kind enough to provide help and support to my mama, and I’m giving back by running an Ultra Marathon in honor to raise awareness for Domestic Violence Victims. I named the charity run ‘Almost Home’ because it highlights the promise that the women and children are almost home to a loving and safe environment. Spread LOVE!" Here is the link to his Go Fund Me page: https://www.gofundme.com/f/almost-home-run-for-dv-victims.

