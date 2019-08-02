Party hosts Bridget Finn, left, and Terese Reyes (Photo: Antoine Hopkins)

Art authority Terese Reyes, along with her business partner, Bridget Finn, hosted a lovely dinner party Thursday night at their slick Corktown art gallery, Reyes Finn, that felt remarkably like a chic private Soho exhibition opening.

It’s no wonder, since both women cut their teeth at prestigious art galleries in New York prior to laying foundations in Metro Detroit (Reyes opened Reyes Projects in Birmingham in 2017).

Thursday’s occasion was part of MOCAD’s ongoing summer fundraiser, the Interchange Art + Dinner Series, where Detroit’s most avid art collectors and supporters open their homes and spaces for a range of exclusive evenings combining food, drink and art to create truly unique experiences.

Henrietta and Roger Fridholm (Photo: Antoine Hopkins)

A tasty barbecue buffet was served by Slows Bar BQ while DJ Mike provided pulsating dance beats. The 50-plus guests dined and moved around the spacious outdoor courtyard and perused the art throughout the tastefully appointed gallery.

Gallery Reyes Finn was designed by award-winning architect Dirk Denison and is housed in a 4,600-square-foot corner building originally constructed as a bank, with 14-foot ceilings, 10-foot windows and crown plaster molding. Currently on view is new work by James Benjamin Franklin, Nick Jaskey, Marcellus Armstrong and Dmitri Hertz.

Tickets to the event were $125 with proceeds benefiting MOCAD. Visit mocadetroit.org/interchange for more information.

Chuck Bennett is the creator of TheSocialMetro.com.

Wayne Northcross, left, and Boswell Hardwick (Photo: Antoine Hopkins)

Christine and David Colman (Photo: Antoine Hopkins)

