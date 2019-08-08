Big Brothers Big Sisters CEO Jeannine Gant, left, and Jocelyn Chen from DESIGNCONNECT (Photo: Chuck Bennett)

Rooftop party celebrates DesignConnect

DesignConnect presented a casual rooftop party Wednesday night at the historic Chrysler House downtown to celebrate its supporters, volunteers and patrons. Established in 2018 by Jocelyn Chen, the group's mission is to provide career pathways in creative design for inner-city middle and high school students. The party was hosted by Rossetti, a prominent architecture firm of 100 team members who re-imagined the dark corridors of this historic building, transforming the space into an urban loft-concept while celebrating the bones of the structure. The welcoming kitchen and living room spills out onto a private rooftop deck, the perfect place for a summer party. The guest list included such Detroit luminaries as Monica Martinez, president of Comerica Bank Foundation; Ralph Gilles, head of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Design; Tom Peters, retired chief designer of Corvette; Jeannine Gant, Big Brothers Big Sisters CEO/president; and Reggie Hartsfield, president of Advantage Management Group. Guests enjoyed hors d’oeuvres by Holiday Market, music by DJ Drummer B, and butler-passed shots of sake, courtesy of Jocelyn Chen.

From left, celebrity judge Ryan Ermanni, Scott Rutterbush and chef Bobby Nahra (Photo: Dine Drink Detroit)

Gaudino’s takes top meatball honors

In search of the best meatball in town, chef Bobby Nahra teamed with Dine Drink Detroit honcho Scott Rutterbush and Vinny Fontana to produce the Meatball Classic Saturday night at the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre. More than 14 local restaurants competed to take home the trophy for best meatball. Celebrity judges voted for the final prize along with a People’s Choice Award voted on by the several hundred guests who attended. Winner of the night went to Gaudino’s in St. Clair Shores.

Kids from the Horatio Williams Foundation were treated to trip to Cedar Point. (Photo: Justin Lee)

Horatio Williams Foundation sends kids on wild rides

Thanks to a number of very cool, generous Metro Detroiters, nearly 800 inner city children were treated to a magical trip to Cedar Point on Monday, courtesy of the nonprofit organization the Horatio Williams Foundation, which helps develop future leaders in Detroit through programs that shape youth to further their education. Huge rounds of applauds go to the event’s big donors like the Marshall Mathers Foundation (Eminem), Peter and Danialle Karmanos (and “The Karmanos Kids”), Barry and Stephanie Zekelman from Zekelman Industries, David and Jennifer Fischer from Suburban Collection, Sydney and Elizabeth Ross from the Garden Party Foundation, MGM Grand Casino, Ascension St. John, Yousif Ghafari and Scott, Roz and Karen Jacobson, to mention a few. This was the 12th year the foundation has sponsored this trip.

Chuck Bennett is the creator of TheSocialMetro.com

