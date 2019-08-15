Bravo’s “Below Deck” reality show highlights Detroiters

What started out as a “Boys Trip” — eight guys, five of them from Metro Detroit, yachting through the French Riviera — ended up being entertaining subject matter for a couple of steamy episodes of a reality show. Kairi Horsley of Southfield, Kenneth Daniels of West Bloomfield Township, and Leland Calloway, Wilber Rush and Verne Perigord, all of Detroit, set out for a tour on the lavish ship Sirocco for a few days of sun and fun in the south of France. Their activities were filmed for Bravo’s hit TV show, “Below Deck,” which profiles a group of young people who work aboard expensive yachts. “It was an unbelievable experience,” says Horsley, who is a well-traveled Detroit podiatrist. “They wined and dined us, private lunch on the beach, VIP access at the local club, catered to our every need.” The first part of the 2-part episode aired Monday with the guys complaining about the food the chef served and causing a little trouble by driving personal watercrafts outside the designated area. There will be more fun and danger next week as the trip continues on “Below Deck” on Monday at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

Detroiter Kairi Horsely, front left in white shirt, and friends on yacht trip featured on TV show “Below Deck.” (Photo: Kairi Horsely)

Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson drop in on Noel Gallagher show

There are all kinds of surprises when you tour as a musician. You never know who might show up or how they will arrive. Just last week while touring with singer Noel Gallagher, Detroit’s own John Rutherford and Keith Kaminski (they’re from the Motor City Horns), got a treat when Chris Martin (lead vocalist for Coldplay) and his girlfriend Dakota Johnson (“Fifty Shades of Grey” actress and daughter of Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith) showed up at the Noel Gallagher show at the Jones Beach Amphitheater on Long Island, NY. What’s really cool is that they arrived by helicopter. “Crazy,” said Rutherford. “We never know what we’re going to get.” Rutherford and Kaminski will tour with Noel Gallagher until the beginning of September, when they return to Detroit to pick up 14 days of touring with Bob Seger.

Trombonist John Rutherford, singer Noel Gallagher, saxophonist Keith Kaminski (Photo: Steve Head)

