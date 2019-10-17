Rapper Trick Trick premieres new movie, "The Last 24." (Photo: Mikey Eckstein)

Native Detroit rapper Trick Trick just completed his latest project, a full-length feature film called “The Last 24.” The movie, a mob-related comedy, premiered at a private screening last week at Royal Oak Main Art Theatre. A couple hundred people came through to screen the flick that was written and directed by Trick Trick and produced my Mikey Eckstein. The movie stars local actors, including a brief appearance from Trick Trick and Eckstein, as well as a rather impressive performance from journalist Charlie LeDuff. The screening was primarily for cast and crew. The production team is currently working on a distribution deal with a release date to be determined.

Former "Bad Boy" Pistons player James "Buddah" Edwards is a celebrity bartender. (Photo: James Edwards)

James ‘Buddha’ Edwards to be celeb bar tender

Three-time NBA champion and key member of the Detroit Pistons’ legendary ‘Bad Boys’ squad James ‘Buddha’ Edwards will hold court behind the bar at the Anchor Bar Detroit on Oct. 25. Proceeds from the Celebrity Bartender event will benefit Edwards’ charity of choice, Boys & Girls Club of Southeastern Michigan, which provides youth development programs for children ages 6-18 in our community. Edwards will also sign autographs and Pistons’ memorabilia and take pictures with patrons. The Anchor Bar is now owned by the Iconic Collection, which also owns, among others, 220 Merrill, The Rose Room, Parc Detroit, and the Cadillac Lodge, which will open downtown on November 13.

From left, Jewelry designer Vicki Sarge, milliner Stephen Jones, and jewelry collector Lisa Cliff at Linda Dresner. (Photo: Antoine Hopkins)

Truck show attracts fashion's finest

A small but fierce gathering of fashion industry folks gathered at Linda Dresner in Birmingham recently for a trunk show featuring hats and jewelry. Sought after milliner Stephen Jones showed his extreme hats alongside jewelry designer Vicki Sarge (they’re both based in London) and jewelry collector, Lisa Cliff from Los Angeles. Linda Dresner was off at a buying trip in Europe, but she was well represented. Local fashionistas in the house included Aki Choklat, from CCS, Sandy Schreier, who’s fashion collection will be featured at the Met later this year, Jon Jordan, from WDIV-TV, and international jewelry designer Eric Beamon.

