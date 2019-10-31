Music video producer Everett Stewart , left, with rapper Domani Harris. (Photo: Slumdog Visionaire)

Rapper T.I.’s son Domani (pronounced “da money”) Harris was in Detroit this week filming a hot new music video for his latest album, “Time Will Tell.” Domani, 18, recruited Detroit’s highly sought-after music video team Jerry Phd as director and Everett Stewart as producer. Fans might know Domani from watching him grow up on the reality show, “T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hussle.” Although Domani says his famous dad helped him navigate his way through the music business, Domani is definitely his own man with his own music. In addition to shooting his music video throughout the eastside of Detroit, he was also in concert at St. Andrews Hall Sunday night.

From left, Corey Scillian, Liz Cutraro, Nino Cutraro, and Devin Scillian at Nino's costume birthday party. (Photo: Meghan Lafferty)

Costume party hosts 'celebrity' guests

A ton of awesome toys were collected Sunday night at Bella Piatti on behalf of Liz and Nino Cutraro. The Cutraros invited about 150 movers and shakers to their annual wild and crazy costume party celebrating Nino’s birthday. In lieu of gifts, guests are asked to bring toys that will be donated to Variety, the Children’s Charity of Detroit. Partygoers drank, danced and enjoyed a constant parade of beef tenderloin, lamb chops, pasta, meat balls, caprese salad, shrimp cocktail and Wahlburger hamburgers (Nino is part owner of the chain). There were a lot of cool costumes, too, including Nino as Alice Cooper, Liz as Janis Joplin, WDIV’s Devin Scillian and his wife, Corey as Tom Hanks and Gina Davis in “A League of Their Own,” Jay Feldman from Feldman Chevrolet as a “Chick Magnet” and hair restoration specialist Leonard Aronovitz as an X-rated fisherman.

WDIV-TV morning anchor, Evrod Cassimy sings for Cass Tech. (Photo: Evrod Cassimy)

Cass Tech fundraiser focuses on the fine arts

WDIV-TV news anchor Evrod Cassimy has partnered with the students of Cass Tech High School for a night of news and music. The program is called NEWZIC: A Cass Tech Fundraiser and will be held Nov. 15. The event will highlight the talents of Cass Tech students while raising money for the school’s fine arts program. It will showcase the different areas of fine arts at Cass Tech, including choir, dance, orchestra and band performed by current Cass Tech students. Evrod will perform songs from his debut album, “Newzic,” along with new songs from his latest album, “Just Evrod.” Speaking of his latest album, Evrod is honored to feature the late Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, on one cut. “It’s a special moment of her singing to me from 2015 that is now released as an interlude on the album,” he explains. “Just Evrod” will be available for download and streaming on all digital platforms on Nov. 15.

Chuck Bennett is the creator of TheSocialMetro.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/opinion/columnists/chuck-bennett/2019/10/31/society-confidential-rapper-domani-harris-town-video-shoot/4110456002/