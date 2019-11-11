From left, Master Sommelier Madeline Triffon with event founder Flora Migyanka. (Photo: Lisa Vreede)

Great food, fine wine and fancy cars are all elements that help make the annual Uncork for a Cure a consistent success. On Saturday, nearly 500 people came out to Cauley Ferrari for the fourth such prestigious event, which was presented by the Dynami Foundation, with portion of net proceeds to benefit the U of M Rogel Cancer Center Breast Oncology Program and Breast Care Center.

The food was served up by a dozen of Metro Detroit’s very best chefs, including Luciano delSignore, who represented Bacco and Pernoi, serving up black garlic barbecue quail; Andy Hollyday from Selden Standard, serving Spanish octopus; and Bobby Nahra, from Encore Catering, who presented five-spice Asian Iberico pork. All dishes were served with fine wine pairings that were curated by the first lady of wine, Master Sommelier Madeline Triffon of Plum Market, and managed by her team of local sommeliers. The fancy cars were courtesy of Jeff and Joe Cauley, who donated the use of their slickly designed Ferrari dealership for the evening.

WDIV-TV's Rhonda Walker was emcee, shown here with her husband, Jason Drumheller. (Photo: Lisa Vreede)

Uncork for a Cure was founded by Flora Migyanka, who is a breast cancer survivor. During the program, emceed by WDIV anchor, Rhonda Walker, Migyanka spoke of her breast cancer journey. “I am not the only current or recovered breast cancer patient in this room tonight, but I have the strength to speak out, to share with you my story, and to represent all those who need our help and support,” said Migyanka. “The story of my diagnosis is not the only story here, but if it helps you to put a face to the work ahead, I am glad to have shared that with you.”

Chef Tom Lents of the Apparatus Room at the Foundation Hotel served food at the event. (Photo: Lisa Vreede)

General admission tickets to Uncork for a Cure were $375 and $625 for VIP Patron tickets. More than $340,000 was raised, which will partially support researchers to study lobular breast cancer, a breast cancer subtype that is under-researched and in critical need of new treatment options. Invasive lobular breast Cancer is the sixth most common cancer in women, and second most common subtype of breast cancer.

From left, Jeff Cauley, owner of Cauley Ferrari, Franco Bianchi and Alessandra BIanchi and Maddalena Pistillo. (Photo: Lisa Vreede)

Chuck Bennett is the creator of TheSocialMetro.com.

