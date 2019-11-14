Singer Joey Fatone wearing jacket designed by Detroiter Kenneth Wayne Daniels. (Photo: Kenneth Wayne Daniels)

Kenneth Wayne Daniels design shows up on 'Dancing With the Stars'

After years of being a fan of "Dancing with the Stars" and admiring the costumes, Detroit fashion designer Kenneth Wayne Daniels, whose company name is KWD Style, recently had a chance to throw his hat into the ring. On Monday’s episode of the celebrity dance competition, former NSYNC member Joey Fatone wore one of Kenneth’s creations, a black-and-red Swarovski crystal beaded tuxedo jacket paired with short pants with beaded tuxedo stripes. Fatone was on the show as a guest judge. Hilariously, at the show’s opening, Fatone did a dance routine that had the unplanned ending of him splitting his pants on the air. Kenneth’s designs have been spotted on many national celebrities for the past 10 years.

NFL Legend and Hall of Fame Quarterback Terry Bradshaw at Parc restaurant. (Photo: Iconic Collection)

NFL throws party at Parc for their hosts

The folks at Parc restaurant were in for a treat on Friday when NFL on Fox hosted a private appreciation party for Ford Motor Co., thanking them for their sponsorship. It was a meet-and-greet event with the popular NFL on Fox hosts Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Jay Glazer, Jimmy Johnson and Curt Menefee. They drank and dined off the regular Parc menu, created by executive chef Jordan Hoffman.

Famous muralist sets her sights on Detroit

From left, Jennifer Granger and artist Maren Conrad. (Photo: Chuck Bennett)

Internationally known muralist Maren Conrad, who lives in Sacramento, was in Detroit last week as a guest of Chris and Jennifer Granger. Chris is group president of Sports and Entertainment at Ilitch Holdings. His wife, Jennifer, hosted an intimate cocktail party at their Birmingham home in honor of Maren. What’s fascinating is that Maren has been infatuated with Detroit for the last eight years, but this was her first visit. “I love Detroit,” she said. “It is my mission to make the street art scene more comfortable for female artists here. As a female muralist, the desire to transform dangerous alleys into stages for playful interactions originates from a place of self-preservation. I’m excited to bring that energy to Detroit.” Maren plans to move here in two years and start her initiative to assist in the progression of female street artists.

Chuck Bennett is the creator of TheSocialMetro.com.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/opinion/columnists/chuck-bennett/2019/11/14/society-confidential-joey-fatone-sports-detroit-designers-work-dwts/4191281002/