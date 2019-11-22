From left, Thomas McClary from the Commodores with photographer John Enot and D'Mongo's Cafe owner, Larry Mongo. (Photo: Courtesy of George Murphy)

A lively group of folks were treated to a private show Saturday night when entertainment manager George Murphy, along with club owner Larry Mongo, hosted an event featuring Thomas McClary from the Commodores and his son, musician Ryan McClary. Ryan, who is launching his entertainment career, sings, raps, plays the piano and guitar. His father opened with a 30-minute set on his guitar, and then Ryan performed five songs. Jody Williams, an executive producer at TV One and Radio One, flew in from Pittsburgh to see the young McClary perform.

From left, John Conyers III and state Sen. Marshall Bulloch at Baker's Keyboard Lounge. (Photo: Angye Ennis)

Social event Intersection connects politics, business

State Sen. Marshall Bullock and businessman, Dennis Archer Jr., celebrated the one-year anniversary of their monthly social event called Intersection. The tagline, “Where Civic Engagement and Entrepreneurship Collide,” brings out an interesting assortment of people to monthly rotating neighborhood bars. Tuesday’s anniversary event brought out some of Metro Detroit’s who’s who to Baker’s Keyboard Lounge. Throughout the evening, a couple hundred people enjoyed cocktails and soul food from the Baker’s menu. An honor was bestowed upon the late John Conyers Jr. with a brief acceptance speech by his son, John Conyers III. While Dennis Jr. chilled in a booth with his friends all night, the gregarious senator kept the party going performing as the hype man on the mic as DJ Fingers and the 313 Band rocked the house.

Gail Perry-Mason hosts "She Shed - She Gives" at Eastern Market. (Photo: V Lynne Smith)

Cheryl's she shed inspires fundraiser

State Farm’s commercial about Cheryl’s burning she shed brought a lot of attention to the insurance company, but it also inspired local philanthropist, Gail Perry-Mason, to do something to help the homeless. On Wednesday, Gail and members of her all-female book club, Iam4Ever39 (“Except we just give. We don’t read books,” she adds), hosted an event called “She Shed – She Gives.” Appropriately held at Eastern Market’s Shed #5, the event was to help women in shelters and homeless women and children who have aged out of foster care. Guests donated hundreds of bags and luggage filled with personal items as they indulged in cocktails and food from food trucks and an elaborate spread from chef Omar Mitchell at Table #2. Sponsors included local State Farm agencies, Brinker Construction and Walker-Miller Energy.

