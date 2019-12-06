Rapper Kash Doll performs in a fur from Furluxx. (Photo: Mr. Ware)

Jennifer Walker is a local fur designer who got a taste of her future last week when she went backstage at the Megan Thee Stallion concert to present the Hot Girl Summer artist with a red-hooded fox coat from Walker's Furluxx collection. “Suddenly, Kash Doll walks in with her entourage, wearing a coat I made for her,” she said. “And she performed a song onstage with Megan, wearing the coat. That was so cool.” Rapper Kash Doll wore a luxurious pink fox jacket with her initials boldly emblazoned in white on the back. “Kash Doll has several of my pieces,” Walker adds. “I’d love to have lots of entertainers wear my furs. But I also work hard to make them affordable for all women.” Kash Doll's pink initial jacket retails for $800. For more info on Jennifer’s furs, go to furluxx.com or follow her on Instagram at furluxx.

Former Detroit Piston Dennis Rodman, left, and friend Mark McManus Jr. at Drip IV Therapy in Birmingham. (Photo: Maureen Levick)

Rodman surprises folks at Drip IV Therapy

Clients at Drip IV Therapy in Birmingham were in for a treat recently when former Detroit Piston Dennis Rodman walked in for a treatment. “Dennis is good friends with my dad (Mark McManus Jr.) and restauranteur Peter Ginopolis,” explains Drip owner Mark McManus III. He was in town for Peter and Cassandra Varcoe’s wedding and my dad brought him in for a complimentary session. Rodman opted for the $199 Myers Cocktail, which is a classic formula combining rehydrating IV fluids, vitamins, electrolytes, and antioxidants that are effective at treating a range of conditions. “He liked it so much that he and my dad made a fun promo video,” adds McManus. “He’s really a nice guy.” Visit dripiv.com.

Detroit Lions fullback Nick Bawden. (Photo: The Detroit Lions)

Anchor Bar's celeb event to feature Detroit Lions

The Anchor Bar in Detroit just finalized plans for a Celebrity Bartender event Dec. 20 featuring Detroit Lions hunky fullback Nick Bawden. Nick, #46, is planning to bring along his teammate Danny Amendola to the event, which takes place from 6-9 p.m. Proceeds will be donated to a charity of Nick’s choice that he will announce that evening.

Chuck Bennett is the creator of TheSocialMetro.com.

