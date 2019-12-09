In the spirit of memorable holiday traditions, the London Chop House presented its annual Sing-a-Long Luncheon on Thursday, benefiting the Salvation Army of Metro Detroit. About 100 of Metro Detroit's movers and shakers supported the event that was hosted by the Gatzaros family (Maria, Nico and Ellena) and Tom and Diane Schoenoith. Guests enjoyed live jazz music and sang Christmas carols alongside the Salvation Army Divisional Brass Band.

"This event is always a lot of fun," says Tom Schoenith, who owns the Roostertail. "For us, its sort of the official kickoff to the holidays."​

From left, Jane Manoogian, Tom Schoenith and Diane Schoenith. (Photo: Antoine Hopkins)

​Paul W. Smith, from WJR radio, was emcee, while the London Chop House's impeccable staff served guests cocktails and lunch, selected from the Chop House's award-winning menu. Guests included Jane Manoogian, Stefanie Germack, Rosemary Bannon, Contessa Bannon, Luscia Zurkowski, Valerie Straith, Susie Lambrecht, Katie and Sam Valenti, and Barb Monaghan and Caleb Zandstra, who was a hit in his red-and-white Christmas suit, complete with sparkling lights.​

​Tickets to the event were $250 per person and $10,000 for Booth #1 and Booth #2. Traditionally, the Manoogians buy Booth #1. Katie Valenti set out to raise more money by going table to table asking for individual donations. Approximately $33,000 was raised. Money raised will go toward the Salvation Army Red Kettle fund, which provides social services and programs, including education, legal aid clinics, and drug and alcohol rehabilitation programs.​

From left, Susie Lambrecht and Valerie Straith (Photo: Antoine Hopkins)

​Chuck Bennett is the creator of TheSocialMetro.com.

