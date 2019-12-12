Actor Jamie Foxx and Vivan Pickard of Bloomfield Hills (Photo: Urban One)

Glamorous, jet-setting Bloomfield Hills consultant Vivian Pickard dashed off to Maryland last weekend to be with her friend, Cathy Hughes, as Hughes celebrated the 40th anniversary of her company, Urban One. Simultaneously, Urban One hosted its second annual Urban One Honors Award Show at the MGM National Harbor, just outside of Washington, D.C. The program featured a star-studded lineup of presenters and honorees including Jamie Foxx, Missy Elliott, Clarence Avant, Billy Porter, Chance The Rapper, and the Rev Al Sharpton. The event was created to commemorate the achievements of the black and brown community. “I give praise and thanks to God from whom all blessings flow for the opportunity to be of service to my community for these 40 years,” said Hughes in her opening remarks of the show as the evening's co-host, a job she shared with comedian Chris Tucker. “It was a wonderful event and Cathy is a very special person,” says Pickard. “A lot of prestigious people came out to support her. I had a chance to see a lot of old friends and meet new ones.” The Urban One Honors will air on TV One on Jan. 20.

From left, attorney Ven Johnson and tailor Aaron John of Clements & Church, London, England. (Photo: Antoine Hopkins)

Ven Johnson holiday party draws 1,000 to celebration

More than 1,000 people gathered together last week for the Ven Johnson Law 2019 Holiday Party. Held at the State Savings Bank downtown Detroit, the event was planned by Kristin Denno of JRTurnbull, catered by Forte Belanger and Dr. Sushi, and decor was by Gerych’s and Display Group. DJ John Arnold kept the dance floor packed, and the event raised funds for Variety Children’s Charity. Judges, lawyers, clerks, court staff, state representatives, senators and Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson all danced, laughed and partied together in an awesome celebration of the holidays.

Boswell wearing a hat from his collection. (Photo: Ann Duke)

Boswell features hat collection at pop-up

Famed Oak Park photographer Boswell is wearing a new hat when it comes to his career – literally. Known for shooting fashion in Detroit and Paris, Boswell is now designing an exquisite collection of women’s hats. Actually, Boswell designed hats in the 1990s, but gave up the collection when his photography business elevated. Recently, when fashionista Renee Godin requested that he make a hat for her for a charity event, he did and the bug bit. Last week, Neiman Marcus hosted a pop-up shop featuring the collection as 100 women gathered to shop over cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. “The hats are strong, chic, sheer and modern,” says Boswell. Price points start at $175. Contact Boswell at boswellmillinery.com/.

Chuck Bennett is the creator of TheSocialMetro.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/opinion/columnists/chuck-bennett/2019/12/12/society-confidential-urban-one-awards-celebrate-diversity/4409796002/