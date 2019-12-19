Actor Mark Wahlberg, left, and Wahlburgers partner, Nino Cutraro cut the cake in Germany (Photo: Wahlburgers)

Continuing their pursuit to open Wahlburgers restaurants all over the world, actor Mark Wahlberg, his brother Paul Wahlberg and Detroit partners Nino Cutraro and Jay Feldman just participated in a major launch in Germany. On Sunday, they thrilled thousands of service members and their families during a visit to celebrate the upcoming opening of Wahlburgers at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany. Ramstein is the largest U.S. overseas military base. “There were more than 3,000 people at the event,” says Cutraro, who also owns Bella Piatti in Birmingham. “They went crazy when they saw Mark. We are so honored to share this experience with our troops and their families.” The fast-casual burger joint is slated to open in January. Paul Wahlberg, Mark Wahlberg and a third brother, actor Donnie Wahlberg, founded Wahlburgers in 2011 with their first location just outside Boston.

Mona Lisa and Ronnie McNeir celebrate his 70th birthday (Photo: Tomico Reynolds)

Four Tops singer feted for 70th birthday

Ronnie McNeir, singer, songwriter and member of the legendary group the Four Tops, celebrated his 70th birthday on Saturday at a lavish bash hosted by his wife, Mona Lisa McNeir. Held at the Centerpoint Marriott in Pontiac, about 125 people enjoyed heavy hors d’oeuvres, cocktails and exceptional entertainment. There were exciting performances from Alex Morris (lead singer of the Four Tops), Spider Turner, LaMarsha Spann, members of the Four Tops band, and a really cool duo from Kimmie Horne and the birthday boy himself. “It was like a free concert,” says Mona Lisa. “It was a wonderful time. I was so nervous about pulling this off, but it was perfect, and Ronnie was so happy.” Cards and letters were received from all over the world, including a letter from Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Four Tops member Roquel Payton was also in attendance, but original member Duke Fakir was unable to attend.

Fashion designer, Cedi Johnson, left, with Sabrina Jackson (Photo: Jennifer Hamra, Good Life Detroit)

'The People Expert' turns her sights on the fashion world

Fondly known in Detroit as “The People Expert,” Dr. Sabrina Jackson says she's excited to announce the launch of , the Doctor Sabrina Collection, designed by talented fashion designer Cedi Johnson, a native Detroiter who is now based in New York. “I’ve always had issue with the limited styles created for plus-size fashion,” says Sabrina, who is a public speaker, life coach and media personality. “It amazes me that other designers and retailers haven’t caught onto the true size of a woman and feature more size-inclusive styles.” The full line will be available locally at several boutiques in March 2020.

Chuck Bennett is the creator of TheSocialMetro.com.

