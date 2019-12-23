The Moors, a notable Metro Detroit African-American social club for men, hosted its annual black-tie holiday gala Saturday night at the Roostertail on Detroit’s riverfront. Members of the club invited their guests for the elegant event, which included cocktails, strolling dinner, entertainment and dancing. Two new club members were introduced, and veteran members were given accolades.

April and Maurice Morton (former club president) at The Moors Holiday Gala (Photo: Richard James)

The Roostertail was beautifully dressed in festive holiday decor, as its staff knocked it out of the park with a delectable buffet spread that included beef tenderloin, roasted chicken and a particularly delightful made-to-order pan-fried rainbow trout. The musical group Notorious provided stellar entertainment, offering remarkable renditions of covers that kept guests on the dance floor all night.

During a brief presentation, former president of the Moors Eric Ayers welcomed guests along with the new president, Joe Samples. They also welcomed to the club new members Jeffrey Wardford and Brian Flaggs. Original club member 96-year-old Harold Cherry, who was unable to attend, was acknowledged for his dedication and contributions over the years.

Eric Ayers, left, Jimmy Womack and Joe Samples enjoy at the party. (Photo: Richard James)

The Moors was founded in 1957 in an effort to bring together a group of men who shared the same goals and interests in cultural, civic and cultural concerns. Since its inception, the group has been involved in countless civic and charitable endeavors. At this event, they took donations for the Volunteers of America’s Homeless Veterans Project.

Among the 300 guests who attended were Carolyn Clifford from WXYZ-TV and her husband, Gregory Goss, Lynn and Herbert Smitherman, April and Maurice Morton, Jimmy Womack, Alisha Moss, Carol and Tom Goss, Jackie and Jim Jenkins, and WDIV-TVs Kimberly Gill.

Gregory Goss and wife, Carolyn Clifford from WXYZ-TV (Photo: Richard James)

Chuck Bennett is the creator of TheSocialMetro.com.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/opinion/columnists/chuck-bennett/2019/12/23/society-moors-celebrates-holidays-black-tie-gala/2733277001/