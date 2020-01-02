Bev Love performs at Willis Show Bar. (Photo: Antisia King)

The sultry, sexy Detroit R&B singer Bev Love performed two amazing sets at Willis Show Bar during the holidays, showcasing two of her very talented friends as opening acts: flautist William Underwood and rapper Malcolm Elliott. Bev was in full glamour mode, with long wavy tresses falling over a red sequin gown. She sang songs from her newest project, “Space Time,” which will be released in mid-January. She perfectly set off the holiday spirit with breathtaking renditions of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and “Oh Holy Night.” Bev donated a portion of the evening’s proceeds to the charity Home Court Detroit.

Nick Gilbert, center, lighting the Menorah with mother, Jennifer Gilbert, right and Rabbi Shemtov, of the Shul. (Photo: Sari Shapiro Cicurel)

Thousands gather to celebrate at Menorah lighting

More than 3,000 people gathered on Dec. 22, marking the first night of Hanukkah. Organizers from the Shul in West Bloomfield Township were thrilled to see Rock Ventures and Quicken Loans founder Dan Gilbert, who made a public appearance at the event with his family. Dan and Jennifer’s son, Nick Gilbert (22), was honored as a lamp lighter, lighting the 26-foot steel Menorah that sits in Cadillac Square throughout the holiday of Hanukkah. The Gilberts have been sponsors of the event since the beginning. Guests enjoyed family-friendly entertainment and refreshments, including a marshmallow roasting pit, face painting, glow-in-the-dark giveaways, balloon sculpting, complimentary snack bar including hot soup, Kosher Food Truck, Dancing Dreidels & Dreidel Mascot, fire show, and the lighting of the Detroit Menorah. Other honorees included Ron Elkus, Scott Kaufman, Jessica Katz, Itty Nina Yahalomi, Gary Sikorski, and Joey Roberts.

Singer Anthony Hamilton, left, gets fitted at Dolce Moda with owner Jenny Ouliguian. (Photo: Alyssa Pauls)

Singer Anthony Hamilton favoring Dolce Moda boutique

R&B singer songwriter Anthony Hamilton popped into Dolce Moda, one of Metro Detroit’s hottest fashion boutiques, recently in search of a “bad” suit to wear in his Christmas release of “Santa Clause Go Straight to the Ghetto.” “We messaged back and forth, took his measurements, ordered the suit and styled him head to toe,” explains Jenny Ouliguian, who owns the popular Birmingham shop. Hamilton was so pleased with the hook up that he wore the outfit on the Tamron Hall TV show on Dec. 18. And if that weren’t enough, he’s asked Jenny to dress him for the Grammy Awards on Jan. 26. See, Detroit’s awesome fashion drip is appreciated by folks from all over the country.

Chuck Bennett is the creator of TheSocialMetro.com

