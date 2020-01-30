Rapper Trick Trick and Snoop Dogg perform at The Fillmore. (Photo: Mikey Eckstein)

Trick Trick, one of Detroit’s best-known rappers, was the special guest at the Snoop Dogg “I Wanna Thank Me” concert at the Filmore on Sunday, bringing the house all the way down. Trick Trick rocked the sold-out house so hard that Snoop (who wore a gold and purple track suit in honor of Kobe) brought him back out during his set. The two rappers, who are close friends (Snoop calls Trick Trick his Detroit family), performed their new age classic hit, “Affiliated," taking the already epic concert completely over the top. You can check out Trick Trick in concert with Bone Thugs N Harmony Feb. 6 at the Sound Board at Motor City Casino.

Jane and Richard Manoogian celebrate her birthday at the Roostertail. (Photo: Tom Schoenith)

Fireworks close birthday bash at the Roostertail

You never know what you might get at Detroit’s premier waterfront entertainment complex, the Roostertail. We popped by there last week to discover in one room there was a lavish celebration of life, complete with a heaven-on-Earth theme that included a tunnel lined with white flowers, a shiny white dance floor surrounded with thousands of candelabras, and crystal tables and gold chairs. In another room, there was an elegant birthday celebration for Jane Manoogian and David Levy, where the Roostertail provided a lavish 9-course wine-paired dinner, with shrimp ceviche, braised short rib, and a Brussels sprout Caesar salad. The evening ended with a dazzling firework display over the Detroit River, a perk enjoyed by both events and surrounding neighbors alike.

From left, Rick DePanicis and Tom Celani at Cicchini Custom Clothier. (Photo: Troy DePanicis)

Jackets on the way for Cars and Cigars

About 50 of Metro Detroit’s most dapper gentlemen gathered at Cicchini Custom Clothier on Monday for a very special designer trunk show. They were looking to have sport coats custom made for Tom Celani’s and Dario Bergamo’s Cars and Cigars annual event, which takes place on June 4 at Michigan Lottery Amphitheater. Guests enjoyed cigars, Dalmore scotch, live music from Michele Ramo and an elaborate meal prepared by chef Bobby of Encore Catering. Gentlemen are known to wear fancy jackets to the event, which brings together cars, Fuente cigars, Celani Family Vineyards wine, and a live auction, benefiting the Celani Family Foundation and the Cigar Family Foundation.

