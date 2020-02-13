Singer Keith Washington will be featured on Unsung (Photo: Keith Washington)

Sexy R&B crooner Keith Washington, a native Detroiter who now lives in Las Vegas, will be featured on an upcoming episode of "Unsung." TV One’s hit series celebrates the lives and careers of beloved musical artists who, despite their popularity, have never had their stories told. Keith admits to us that he doesn’t hold back in this episode. “I talk about everything, from growing up in Detroit as a bad kid to learning how to become a caring, responsible adult,” he says. “I don’t want to tell you too much. I want you to see it on the show. But you’ll walk away with a better understanding of who Keith Washington is.” Keith talks about the struggles of his mother raising six children as a single parent. “I even bring Stephanie on to talk about our history,” he adds. Stephanie Grimes, his former wife, is currently an executive for the city of Detroit. “I’m so proud of her,” he adds. Keith says they also address the Aretha Franklin controversy surrounding the internet streaming of a private conversation between Keith (who was a radio personality at the time on Kiss 105.9) and his friend Aretha, who was ailing at the time. I explain my love for Aretha Franklin and how the incident occurred.

Currently, Keith is on the City Winery tour, having just finished Atlanta and Philadelphia, and now heading to Washington, D.C., and Nashville. He is shooting a TV show for Lifetime and promises new music in the summer of 2020. “I’m working with Teddy Riley and amazing Detroit producer Mike Mindingall. We got some material that will blow you out of the water.” Look for the upcoming episode of "Unsung" featuring Keith Washington this summer on TV One.

Gary and Joanie Tringale on QVC. (Photo: Tringale's Pizza Pinwheels)

Pizza Pinwheels spinning into a big deal

What seemed for a minute to be a local fad has recently blossomed into a national sensation. Gary and Joanie Tringale’s company, Tringale’s Pizza Pinwheels, has hit the big time. Gary has been in the pizza business since 1987 and has been working on the pinwheels for two years. “And now we’re in 19 states,” beams Gary. But the piece de resistance is the recent appearances on QVC. “We’ve been on twice,” says Joanie. “The first time, we sold out in eight minutes. That was so exciting. Our adrenaline went through the roof as we watch the numbers climb.” The Tringales will appear on QVC again in March. Locally, Tringale’s Pizza Pinwheels are available at Gordon Food Service, Nino Salvaggio, Randazzo’s, and Papa Joe’s to mention a few.

Chuck Bennett is the Fox 2 News Style Ambassador and is the creator of TheSocialMetro.com.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/opinion/columnists/chuck-bennett/2020/02/13/society-confidential-singer-keith-washington-tells-all-tv/4749741002/