It was a fun and exciting evening for the Detroit Pistons Friday night, but it was off the basketball court. Detroit’s favorite basketball team held its annual team dinner at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, which included the full team, coaches, executives, sponsors and charitable foundation partners.

Brenda Casey and husband, Detroit Pistons coach Dwane Casey (Photo: Lisa Mills)

Recently, former Pistons Bad Boy Rick Mahorn hosted high school students from across the city to showcase their creative sides at the Rick Mahorn Black History Month Scholarship Competition. Students were awarded scholarships ranging from $5,000 to $25,000. Several of the prize-winning students were invited to attend the dinner. It is part of the team’s effort to engage residents of all ages throughout Black History Month with events designed to celebrate black history and bridge divides.

Ethan and Gretchen Davidson, Nancy and Arn Tellem. (Photo: Lisa Mills)

The evening started with cocktails in the Wright Community Gallery. Guests were then directed downstairs to the Ford Freedom Rotunda for an elegant seated dinner that included shrimp and grits, duet of halibut and N.Y. strip, and peach cobbler. Entertainment included a dynamic performance from Detroit Youth Choir, followed by some team business conducted by Detroit Pistons vice chair, Arn Tellem. At the end of his talk, the team and Tellem’s wife, Nancy, presented him with a cake for his birthday.

The players and their dates were impeccably dressed. Standouts were Langston and Sabrina Galloway, and Derrick Rose and Alaina Anderson. In addition to the full team being represented, several veteran players were in attendance as well, including Mahorn, Earl Cureton, Greg Kelser, and former Detroit Mayor Dave Bing.

Detroit Pistons Langston Galloway and his wife, Sabrina (Photo: Lisa Mills)

