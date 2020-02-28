From left, City Councilman Andre Spivey with "Power" star Larenz Tate. (Photo: Montez Miller)

About 2,000 people came out last Friday night to celebrate the 46th birthday of Detroit Councilman Andre Spivey. Held at the Lexus Velodrome, guests enjoyed food, music, cash bar, and a presentation of bicyclers, who circled the court surrounding the interior of the venue early during the festivities. The evening’s host was actor Larenz Tate, who plays Councilman Tate on the popular Starz Network TV series, "Power." Musical guest Marsha Ambrosius performed a powerful 30-minute set of her biggest hits, featuring a surprise -- and rather impressive performance -- by Spivey himself. “I had no idea she was going to call me up to sing with her,” says Spivey. “I have a degree in music, so I wasn’t totally unprepared. I just ad-libbed and had a good time.” Guests included Detroit Police Chief James Craig, City Council members Janee Ayers, Roy McCallister and James Tate, and several state senators and representatives. Tickets to the bash were $50 per person with partial proceeds donated by Spivey and his wife, Shema, to the Midnight Golf Program and the American Cancer Society.

From left, Earl "The Twirl" Cureton Celebrates Julius Erving 70th Birthday Party in Atlanta. (Photo: Earl Cureton)

We chatted up former Detroit Pistons baller Earl “The Twirl” Cureton recently. He was just back from an in-and-out trip to Atlanta celebrating the birthday of basketball great Julius “Dr. J.” Erving. About 100 of Dr. J’s best buds gathered at the Le Colonial Restaurant in Atlanta, dressed in 1970s attire, to honor his 70th birthday. “It was a surprise party,” explains Cureton, who is currently the community ambassador for the Detroit Pistons. “He thought he was going to the restaurant to pick up a carryout order. It was great seeing him so happy and catching up with so many old friends.” Dr J is considered by many to be one of the greatest ballplayers of all time. Party guests included retired players Charles Oakley, Steve Smith, Dikembe Mutombo and singer Jeffrey Osborne.

