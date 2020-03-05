There were a few Lizzo sightings from her visit in Detroit last week. The sensational singer, songwriter and rapper, who was born in Detroit, was here visiting family. On Saturday night in Hamtramck, after Detroit Public Theatre finished its final performance for “Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” they had their usual wrap party. Meanwhile, Ant Hall, where the show was held, was turning over the space for a comedy show. Lizzo was there to attend the comedy show, apparently. She took a bunch of photos with all her nearby fans. Monday, on Instagram, she shared a sweet video showing her dancing in a white bath towel alongside her mother, Shari Johnson-Jefferson. She captioned the post, “Been in Detroit w family. This makes me smile. Hope u smiling too.”

Singer Lizzo, right, dances with her mom, Shari Johnson-Jefferson on Instagram (Photo: Lizzo's Instagram page)

She also made herself part of a celebration with a group of seventh grade girls from the High Performance Volleyball Academy's team. They were celebrating a division win at Maggiano's in Troy. Reportedly, when they were leaving, Lizzo congratulated them on their win and asked if they wanted to bust a move on Tik Tok together.

Kato Kaelin in town at Bella Piatti with restaurant owner, Nino Cutraro. (Photo: Elizabeth Cutraro)

Kato Kaelin hits the Birmingham scene

Remember Kato Kaelin? He gained fame as America’s most famous houseguest during the O.J. Simpson murder trial. Well, he popped into Bella Piatti in Birmingham on Wednesday with a group of friends for dinner and cocktails. He was in town hosting Comic Con.

The Bail Project helps women in trouble

Businessman Robert Shumake is looking for all local Kim Kardashian types. Well, not really, but he is looking for local women who have compassion for incarcerated women. “Women’s incarceration has grown at twice the rate of men in the last few decades, and this rate is even higher for women and girls of color,” says Shumake. “As the new chair of the Ebony Foundation, I feel compelled to support this community effort.” Throughout the month of March, which is Women’s History Month, the Ebony Foundation and the Bail Project are launching their first “10x10 Campaign” to raise awareness about this critical issue and bring some of the women home. “We are looking to enlist 10 women who will commit to securing freedom for 10 others by helping us pay their bail.” Each participant will have a fundraising goal of $2,000 per person, which represents an average bail amount that the Bail Project pays. For more info visit ebonyjet.org.

Chuck Bennett is the Fox 2 News Style Ambassador and the creator of TheSocialMetro.com.

