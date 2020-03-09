Cass Community Social Services’ Empty Bowls Detroit event was like a block party on steroids Friday night in Shed 5 at Eastern Market Corporation. More than 1,000 people supported the annual fundraiser that benefits Cass’ food program, which served more than 700,000 meals last year to people in this community.

From left, WDIV's Kim Degiulio with Josh Landon and Huel Perkins from Fox 2 News at Empty Bowls (Photo: Lisa Mills)

As usual, the event featured gourmet soup from more than 25 of southeastern Michigan’s favorite restaurants, including Bacco Ristorante, which served a vegetarian carrot ginger puree; the Detroit Athletic Club, with duck, barley and mushroom soup; Fishbone’s jambalaya; Slows Bar BQ’s potato with cheddar and bacon; and cauliflower, coconut and green curry soup from the Apparatus Room. Partygoers also enjoyed beer and wine from local bars, desserts and baked good from nearby bakeries and live entertainment from Detroit singer-songwriter Apropos and a group called the Jetz.

The highlight of the evening is that the soup is served by local celebrities, such as Huel Perkins, Monica Gayle, Taryn Asher and Lori Pinson, from Fox 2 Detroit; Andrea Isom, Keenan Smith, and Alicia Smith from WXYZ; and Kim Degiulio from WDIV.

Attendees also selected a crafted bowl to take home out of the hundreds created throughout the year from members of the community. This is to serve as a reminder that “Somebody’s Bowl Is Always Empty.”

From left, Fox 2 News' Taryn Asher and singer, Apropos (Photo: Lisa Mills)

Tickets to Empty Bowls Detroit ranged from $55 to $250. Over $125,000 for the food program at Cass Community Social Services was raised. Since moving the event to Eastern Market in 2016, the Empty Bowls Detroit main event has raised more than $330,000.

Chuck Bennett is the Fox 2 News style ambassador and the creator of TheSocialMetro.com.

