Far be it from us to be snooty, but we do admit our strong attraction to high-end goods. That being said, here are some operations adjustments that have been made by some of our neighbors pertaining to COVID-19. Early in the week, Gucci, taking precautionary measures, temporarily closed all of its stores in North America. That action was followed by several other retailers at Somerset Collection in Troy, including the anchor stores – Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom’s and Macy’s. On Wednesday, Somerset announced that the entire mall will be closed until March 27. The Rugby Grille inside the Townsend Hotel is offering carryout service, including the $48 Steak Frites lunch entrée, while the London Chop House simply announced, “Due to circumstances beyond our control, the London Chop House will be closed until further notice.”

The "closed" sign on the door at the London Chop House (Photo: Nico Gatzaros)

Speaking of the finer things...

If you need to get your diamond fix on, Ahee Jewelers in Grosse Pointe is closed until March 30, but says, “We will continue to provide the same exceptional service you are used to through private appointments.” House of Pure Vin, downtown Detroit, is selling wine online. “Order your favorite wine online and pick it up curbside on Clifford and Woodward,” says owner Regina Gaines. And if you’ve got to have art, MOCAD is temporarily closed with many of the programs and events planned for its Spring 2020 season cancelled or postponed to a later date. However, in the meantime, visit its online exhibition series Daily Rush and watch for the other virtual programs in the works. Visit mocadetroit.org.

Hey19 streaming channel gets rolling

NRM Streamcast and its local affiliate, Streamcast Detroit, announced its new digital streaming channel Hey19, which will feature content dedicated to informing, educating, and entertaining Metro Detroiters during the evolving global COVID-19 health crisis. The Streamcast team, and some of its celebrity partners including Darren McCarty, TJ Lang, Terry Foster and Tom Mazawey, will use its cutting-edge digital platform intended to generate positivity in this time of uncertainty. “As our nation continues to take steps to reduce the spread of the virus by closing educational institutions, places of work and gathering, we expect staggering amounts of people will be affected by the virus financially,” explains NRM Streamcast CEO Michael Shulman. “One of our goals with Hey19 is to create entertaining content that helps businesses and organizations share their stories and hopefully through that promotion, help mitigate some of the financial stress these businesses and organizations may be undergoing.” Streamcast Detroit would like to encourage anyone with a means of developing valuable content and support for business in need to contact hey19@nrmstreamcast.com.

