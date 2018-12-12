The 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

The 5,500-pound, 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor negotiates a jump at 60 mph — landing without drama thanks to its robust chassis engineering and Fox Live Valve shocks.
The 5,500-pound, 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor negotiates a jump at 60 mph — landing without drama thanks to its robust chassis engineering and Fox Live Valve shocks. Ford
Fullscreen
Based on the F-150, the 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor is the roughest, fastest, most enthralling pickup on the market. Call it a supertruck.
Buy Photo
Based on the F-150, the 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor is the roughest, fastest, most enthralling pickup on the market. Call it a supertruck. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Let's go exploring. The 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor in its natural habitat — miles from anywhere.
Buy Photo
Let's go exploring. The 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor in its natural habitat — miles from anywhere. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Using the 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor's new Trail Control feature, the big truck makes like a Jeep Wrangler up steep, rocky grades.
Buy Photo
Using the 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor's new Trail Control feature, the big truck makes like a Jeep Wrangler up steep, rocky grades. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor is capable of speeds of over 100 mph across open desert. Armed with Fox Live Valve shocks, the big beast is remarkably composed at such speeds.
Buy Photo
The 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor is capable of speeds of over 100 mph across open desert. Armed with Fox Live Valve shocks, the big beast is remarkably composed at such speeds. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Using Crawl control (a sort of low-speed adaptive cruise), the 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor can self-drive up a steep grade, allowing the driver to concentrate on steering around obstacles.
Buy Photo
Using Crawl control (a sort of low-speed adaptive cruise), the 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor can self-drive up a steep grade, allowing the driver to concentrate on steering around obstacles. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Detroit auto critic Henry Payne negotiates a 30-degree grade in the 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor.
Buy Photo
Detroit auto critic Henry Payne negotiates a 30-degree grade in the 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The interior is a livable place for drivers whether on the way to work, or driving hard on an off-road course.
Buy Photo
The interior is a livable place for drivers whether on the way to work, or driving hard on an off-road course. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
While in the outback, drivers of the 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor can monitor the landscape around them with a 360-degree camera.
Buy Photo
While in the outback, drivers of the 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor can monitor the landscape around them with a 360-degree camera. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor comes with a 450-horse, twin-turbo V-6. While more powerful than the last-gen V-8, it lacks the eight-holer's powerful voice.
Buy Photo
The 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor comes with a 450-horse, twin-turbo V-6. While more powerful than the last-gen V-8, it lacks the eight-holer's powerful voice. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor's instrument display is chock-full of info to help off-roaders negotiate the landscape.
Buy Photo
The 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor's instrument display is chock-full of info to help off-roaders negotiate the landscape. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The 5,500-pound, 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor negotiates a jump at 60 mph — landing without drama thanks to its robust chassis engineering and Fox Live Valve shocks.
The 5,500-pound, 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor negotiates a jump at 60 mph — landing without drama thanks to its robust chassis engineering and Fox Live Valve shocks. Ford
Fullscreen
Ford Performance Racing School instructors lead a carvan of 2019 Ford F-150 Raptors into the Wasatch Mountains outside Salt Lake City.
Buy Photo
Ford Performance Racing School instructors lead a carvan of 2019 Ford F-150 Raptors into the Wasatch Mountains outside Salt Lake City. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Get dirty in the desert. The 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor encourages exploration at high and low speeds.
Buy Photo
Get dirty in the desert. The 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor encourages exploration at high and low speeds. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor starts at about $54,000 and can be loaded with features to around $74,000.
Buy Photo
The 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor starts at about $54,000 and can be loaded with features to around $74,000. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The front and rear fascias of the 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor are little changed from the second-gen model that debuted for the 2017 model year. The most important upgrades are in suspension, electronics and seating.
Buy Photo
The front and rear fascias of the 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor are little changed from the second-gen model that debuted for the 2017 model year. The most important upgrades are in suspension, electronics and seating. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Wild child. The 5,500-pound, 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor negotiates a jump at 60 mph, landing without drama thanks to its robust chassis engineering and Fox Live Valve shocks.
Wild child. The 5,500-pound, 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor negotiates a jump at 60 mph, landing without drama thanks to its robust chassis engineering and Fox Live Valve shocks. Ford
Fullscreen
King of the hill. The 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor can go almost anywhere with its size, speed and rugged build.
Buy Photo
King of the hill. The 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor can go almost anywhere with its size, speed and rugged build. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
King of the hill. The 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor can go almost anywhere with its size, speed and rugged build.
Buy Photo
King of the hill. The 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor can go almost anywhere with its size, speed and rugged build. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lead on. A 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor leads a pack of brothers across the Utah terrain as part of the Ford Performance Racing School out of Utah Motorsports Park.
Buy Photo
Lead on. A 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor leads a pack of brothers across the Utah terrain as part of the Ford Performance Racing School out of Utah Motorsports Park. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
On the gas at over 50 mph across Utah desert in the 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor.
Buy Photo
On the gas at over 50 mph across Utah desert in the 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Detroit News auto critic Henry Payne took the 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor up the Wasatch Mountains outside of Salt Lake City, Utah.
Buy Photo
Detroit News auto critic Henry Payne took the 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor up the Wasatch Mountains outside of Salt Lake City, Utah. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Detroit News auto critic Henry Payne strapped on a helmet and took the 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor flying over some 60 mph jumps in Utah.
Buy Photo
Detroit News auto critic Henry Payne strapped on a helmet and took the 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor flying over some 60 mph jumps in Utah. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
New for 2019, the Ford F-150 Raptor tailgate gets a subtler, gray "Ford" stamp on the tailgate.
Buy Photo
New for 2019, the Ford F-150 Raptor tailgate gets a subtler, gray "Ford" stamp on the tailgate. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor has plenty of cargo space inside — and outside. The big pickup bed can carry up to 1,200 pounds.
Buy Photo
The 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor has plenty of cargo space inside — and outside. The big pickup bed can carry up to 1,200 pounds. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Ford Performance Racing School instructor John Williams explains to fine points of high-speed off-roading to a class of 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor drivers.
Buy Photo
Ford Performance Racing School instructor John Williams explains to fine points of high-speed off-roading to a class of 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor drivers. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
New for 2019, the Ford F-150 Raptor gets Recaro seats, complete with blue inserts like the Ford GT supercar.
Buy Photo
New for 2019, the Ford F-150 Raptor gets Recaro seats, complete with blue inserts like the Ford GT supercar. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Already equipped with capable Fox shocks, the 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor innovates further by adding Live Valve technology from Fox.
Buy Photo
Already equipped with capable Fox shocks, the 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor innovates further by adding Live Valve technology from Fox. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The front visage of the 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor is as intimidating as ever.
Buy Photo
The front visage of the 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor is as intimidating as ever. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Where do you exercise your pet Orca whale? Big, ravenous, and capable of speeds in excess of 30 mph, it needs an ocean to play.

    A similar riddle plagues the Ford F-150 Raptor pickup.

    Though the name suggests a bird of prey or velociraptor of "Jurassic Park" fame (Ford intentionally won't signal either), the 5,500-pound pickup is more of a land shark — an animal of outsized capabilities that needs a sea of sand to really show its stuff.

    Based on the formidable best-selling Ford F-150, the Raptor is America’s only supertruck. No one else makes a pickup capable of Baja-like, 100-plus mph off-road speeds. Its fortified steel skeleton, sinewy 450-horsepower twin-turbo V-6 and robust Fox-shocks cartilage enable terrain-shredding capabilities that are awesome to experience.

    When I first experienced them in southern California’s Borrego Springs desert in 2016, I was in awe — and sorrow. The vast Borrego desert is a Raptor playground. Miles of high-speed dirt flats where the big truck hit 100 mph. Sandy expanses where its Fox shocks leaped from mogul to mogul. And dry-wash beds where its 35-inch tires dance in dust.

     

    Trouble is, it’s rare earth — far from where the Kraken lives in suburban garages. Mere off-road parks like Michigan’s Mounds or Silver Lake can’t contain it.

    Buy a Corvette ZR1 supercar and you can track it at M1 Concourse at speeds approaching 130 mph. Its full limits can be explored at track days at myriad facilities like Mid-Ohio or Road America or Autobahn Auto Club.

    Happily, Ford is trying to solve that.

    Buy a Raptor — about 15,000 are sold a year — and Ford gives you a free day at Utah Motorsports Park to explore its considerable capabilities.

    For 2019 those capabilities have, incredibly, expanded.

    Add to its holster electronically controlled Fox Live Valve shocks which adapt to the terrain so the beast conforms to the changing landscape. They reduce roll, pitch and skittishness to make the Raptor even faster off-road. Think of the shocks as the off-road equivalent to magnetic shocks that allow track-focused cyborgs to turn faster laps.

    Of course, faster speeds demand better seats. Ford has invited the legendary Recaro into its cabin to design bolstered seats so you can better ride Orca without falling off.

    And since long trails ultimately lead into the mountains, Raptor has gained Trail Assist, a sort of low-speed cruise control — pioneered by Land Rover — that automatically pilots the truck at speeds from 0-20 mph up/down steep grades so you can concentrate on steering and navigating.

    Ford packs these goodies into a $54,000-$74,000 truck that is cheaper than a supercar, but affords unique off-road thrills.

    I experienced the new Raptor at the Ford Performance Racing School outside Salt Lake City like a customer would. With over 100 sold-out dates a year hosting 20 owners each, the Raptor experience won’t disappoint.

    Compared to my 2016 Raptor outing, the shocks felt immediately better on-road as we turned out of Utah Motorsports Park for the Wasatch Mountains. Where the previous-generation Raptor felt stiff with a constant empty-bed flutter in the background, the 2019 model was smoother, to the point that I forgot it was a pickup.

    Not that anyone else would. Though its innards have been upgraded, the Raptor’s ferocious visage remains unchanged for the new model year. Its ribbed hood looks like a prehistoric predator’s back; its fearsome, black maw looms in the mirrors of cars half its size.

    Turning off the asphalt onto twisted trails through Jacob’s City and Sunshine Canyon, the Raptor was in its element. Toggling the steering-wheel mounted mode selector to Baja, I bounded across the landscape inhaling gravel, rock and moguls like they weren’t there. With 510 pound-feet of torque, the beast cries for more. More throttle. More landscape.

    And more noise.

    I understand the complaints of pals who have held onto their first-generation V-8 Raptors. Though the twin-turbo V-6 offers more power, the exhaust note needs more bass. Tip into the throttle and hear the V-6’s (muffled) roar. I wish I had a V-8.

    Back at the school, Ford Performance set up a dirt jump. I floor the beast to 60 mph over the jump and Orca went airborne like it breached the ocean’s surface — WHUMP! It landed down the slope like an Olympic skier nailing a long jump. More!

    “With the new shocks, everything performs at new levels of performance,” says John Williams, a school instructor. “It has more ability to handle the terrain and take performance to new limits.”

    But even Williams acknowledges he doesn’t know its limits. He hasn’t found sustained trails here where he can hit the Raptor’s 100 mph potential. Even the Utah desert, it seems, is too small for Orca.

    So Ford has made sure that the beast can excel at more mundane duties, like crawling up the face of the Wasatch. This is Jeep Wrangler Rubicon territory with craggy slopes, narrow ravines and rocky steps. But the Raptor now comes equipped with something even the Rubicon doesn’t have: Crawl control.

    I engaged 4-Low to lock the rear differential and then pushed the Crawl-control button. The darn thing drove itself up the hill at 2.5 miles per hour (yes, digital speedos now do fractional speeds). No fighting the throttle, no lurches, no limits.

    All this happens in a leather-stitched cabin as comfortable as your corner office. Playing passenger in the huge backseat of the Supercrew cab, I folded my legs and took in the scenery. The 7,000-foot Wasatch mountains offer breathtaking views of the surrounding valley. With more space than the average New York apartment, the Raptor’s bed will easily hold a family picnic.

    Walking around the pickup is like walking around a supercar. Admire the wide track, the power-dome hood, the angry grille. But there are aesthetic touches, too. The tailgate graphic now subtly offsets the dark gray “Ford” from its black frame. The Recaro seat inserts are the same blue as Ford’s GT supercar.

    I rowed the GT around Utah Motorsports Park's demanding race track last year, sliding its carbon-fiber chassis to the limits of adhesion, then letting loose 647 ponies down the front straight.

    The off-road limits of the Raptor are still out of reach here. That’s not to say the Performance School isn’t worthwhile. It’s a must for any Raptor owner. Because after you have conquered the Wasatch, you’ll be hungry for more.

    Hey, Ford, how about a performance racing school in Baja?

    Henry Payne is auto critic for The Detroit News. Find him at hpayne@detroitnews.com or Twitter @HenryEPayne. Catch “Car Radio with Henry Payne” from noon-2 p.m. Saturdays on 910 AM Superstation.

    2019 Ford F-150 Raptor

    Vehicle type: Front-engine, four-wheel drive, five-passenger pickup

    Price: $54,350 base including $1,495 destination fee ($68,845 as tested) 

    Powerplant: 3.5-liter, twin-turbocharged V-6

    Power: 450 horsepower, 510 pound-feet torque 

    Transmission: 10-speed automatic with paddle shifters

    Performance: 0-60 mph, 5.1 seconds (Car and Driver); 1,200-pound payload; 8,000-pound towing

    Weight: 5,518 pounds 

    Fuel economy: EPA fuel economy: 15 city/18 highway/16 combined 

    Report card

    Highs: Upgraded Fox shocks improve on- and off-road performance; new Crawl control

    Lows: Need a big playground to realize its outsized capabilities; wish it had a V-8

    Overall: 4 stars

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/opinion/columnists/henry-payne/2018/12/12/review-mightier-ford-raptor/2258043002/