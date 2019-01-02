LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

When I was a kid, my mom would drive me to the race track in an old Ford Fairlane station wagon to watch my dad race sports cars. Last year I drove a Mercedes station wagon to NCM Motorsports Park in Bowling Green, Kentucky ... to track it.

The Ford had a rear-facing, third-row trunk seat for spectating. The Mercedes has a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V-8 putting out 603 horsepower for gulping straightaways.

How times have changed.

Super wagons: Jaguar XF Sportbrake vs. Mercedes-AMG E63 S
Compared to the Mercedes, the Jaguar XF Sportbrake's interior feels dated with a slow screen and plain layout. The pop-up, rotary shifter adds a touch of class.
Fullscreen
Despite weighing nearly 4,700 pounds, the Mercedes-AMG E63 S wagon stays planted on track and can hit 60 mph in just 3.0 seconds.
Fullscreen
Those twin pipes mean business. Gorgeous and practical, the Jaguar XF Sportbrake can load all your stuff — in a hurry with 380 horsepower.
Fullscreen
Not your average station wagon. For north of $100K, a Mercedes-AMG E63 S wagon buyer gets a 4,700-pound sled with the acceleration of a super car.
Fullscreen
The sleek Jaguar XF Sportbrake is a headturner. While its 380 horses can't compete with the Mercedes' 603, its $84,815 is more palatable than the German's ambitious $140,730.
Fullscreen
Ready to rumble. The Mercedes-AMG E63 S wagon pays a visit to the National Corvette Museum test track in Nashville.
Fullscreen
A family wagon. Gorgeous and practical, the Jaguar XF Sportbrake can load all your stuff — and family.
Fullscreen
Based on Benz's midsize E-class platform, the Mercedes-AMG E63 S wagon provides ample cargo space behind the rear seats.
Fullscreen
The Jaguar XF Sportbrake is distinguished by the car's signature lights and grille.
Fullscreen
The Mercedes-AMG E63 S wagon comes from the AMG performance division which specializes in high-powered, turbo V-8 engines.
Fullscreen
Lotsa oomph. The Jaguar XF Sportbrake packs a supercharged, 3.0-liter V-6 under the hood — good for 380 horsepower.
Fullscreen
The heart of the matter. The twin-turbo V-8 under the Mercedes-AMG E63 S wagon's hood makes a bonkers 603-horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque. It will hit 60 mph in just 3 seconds flat.
Fullscreen
Fullscreen
The Mercedes-AMG E63 S wagon interior is a lovely place to be with a broad digital screen, graphics, aviator-style air vents and rich wood trim.
Fullscreen
The Jaguar XF Sportbrake features an available 360-degree camera view to better negotiate tight spaces.
Fullscreen
The Mercedes-AMG E63 S wagon brings a long menu of cool features like 360-degree camera for surveying the car's immediate vicinity.
Fullscreen
Digital display. The Jaguar XF Sportbrake comes with a heated steering wheel, digital instruments and voice operation — though its electronic interface is not as responsive as the Merc.
Fullscreen
The Mercedes-AMG E63 S wagon features clever, miniature mouse pads on the steering wheel to help navigate the digital instrument display.
Fullscreen
The Jaguar XF Sportbrake comes with loads of cargo room — and a spare tire for when a Detroit pothole eats a tire.
Fullscreen
Based on Benz's midsize E-class platform, the Mercedes-AMG E63 S wagon provides ample cargo space behind the rear seats.
Fullscreen
The Jaguar XF Sportbrake stands out on Detroit's downtown streets — and its self-assist feature can automatically pull into parallel parking spaces.
Fullscreen
In a visit to the famous Decco Records in Nashville, the Mercedes-AMG E63 S wagon shows off its own beautiful music — a deep-throated, bi-turbo V-8 roar at throttle.
Fullscreen
The Jaguar XF Sportbrake comes with a full-length moonroof and comfortable, bolstered seats.
Fullscreen
The Mercedes-AMG E63 S wagon boasts the German maker's latest technology, including an integrated instrument and infotainment screen that spans the dash.
Fullscreen
Fullscreen
Detroit News auto critic Henry Payne took the Mercedes-AMG E63 S wagon out for some hot laps around the National Corvette Museum test track.
Fullscreen
The Brits know how to make sexy wagons. The Jaguar XF Sportbrake shames other luxury sports sedans like the Lexus ES, left.
Fullscreen
Unlike the dramatic Jaguar Sportbrake, the Mercedes-AMG E63 S wagon looks relatively civilized — but for its huge front air scoops and the rumble of its V-8 engine.
Fullscreen
On track, the Mercedes-AMG E63 S wagon's massive, 627 pound-feet of torque is kept in-bounds by AWD.
Fullscreen
The family car. The Mercedes-AMG E63 S wagon seats five and luggage while going 0-60 mph in 3 seconds with a 180-mph top speed.
Fullscreen
The Mercedes-AMG E63 S wagon comes with a state-of-the-art digital instrument display.
Fullscreen
Behind those sporty, bolstered front seats, the Mercedes-AMG E63 S wagon has lots of rear leg room for adults.
    As I’ve been faithfully reporting in this space, the world has gone mad. In 2017, I took a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk on Maine’s formidable Club Motorsports race track. Then I hauled an Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio SUV around the Circuit of Americas Formula One track in Texas.

    Now come the 2018 Mercedes AMG E63 S and Jaguar XF Sportbrake wagons. You know, family cars.

    Americans prefer SUVs over station wagons, so I admire European manufacturers' persistence in trying to make them attractive as performance vehicles. Detroit automakers gave up long ago after the beefcake Dodge Magnum and Cadillac CTS-V failed to even get a wink from the public despite their V-8 ferocity.

    Europeans know sexy. Their wagon designs are so sultry they inspired even GM to try again with the Buick TourX (a rebadged Opel Insignia wagon). The Jag and Mercedes are so alluring that I’m surprised Elastigirl — aka, Mrs. Incredible — isn’t driving one of them around in "Incredibles 2."

    In a Bloomfield Hills service station, a woman parked her giant SUV next to my Jaguar XF Sportbrake tester: “Wow!” she said. ”Now that’s a good-looking red car! What is it?”

    Another ute sidled up to me on the interstate and shadowed the Jag for a couple of miles.

    At the grocery, a group of young girls stopped in their tracks and stared as the Sportbrake drove away.

    A pal did a full lap around the car: “Now that’s the hottest-looking wagon I’ve seen since the Magnum,” he says.

    And so on.

    Jaguar’s station wagon is a knockout. Um, sorry. Their shooting brake. That’s Europe’s preferred name for wagon. Thus the Jag’s moniker “Sportbrake.” Anything to get away from the dreaded w-word.

    With its short front overhang, long hood and swept greenhouse sitting over the rear wheels like the muscular haunches of a... well, jaguar, the Sportbrake looks like something special even before you gaze into those signature Jag headlights and mesh grille.

    The Mercedes AMG E63 S, in contrast, is a stealth mobile.

    Like all Mercedes these days, it’s a stylish sculpture — a long way from the stodgy bankers' cars of old. But its lines are conservative (no long rear aerofoils or bulging hood scoops). Only the huge, lower front air intakes (which seem to have been stolen off an F-22 fighter jet) and AMG E63 S badge on the rear give it away.

    About that badge. The first two letters of AMG stand for Aufrecht and Melcher, the two engineers who founded Mercedes' performance division before Mercedes brought it on-house in 2005. The G stands for Grossaspach, Aufrecht's birth town. The E is for E-class, the mid-size Mercedes upon which it's based. And the 63 S is engineering code for “track monster.”

    This thing roars like a T. rex chasing Jeff Goldblum.

    Grounded to the earth by the Mercedes 4Matic all-wheel drive that can throw 100-percent of its torque to the rear wheels, the bi-turbo V-8 eats track at an alarming rate. At 4,697 pounds the Mercedes is no lightweight, but the four-wheel traction and gummy Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires mean grip is never a problem. Massive AMG brakes aided by ABS help bring it to a stop.

    On numerous occasions my colleagues exited turns at lurid angles as 627 pound-feet of torque threatened to swap ends like Mark Reuss' Corvette pace car. But all-wheel drive saved them every time.

    “The electronics available today make these cars possible,” says Tommy Kendall, the champion Trans Am driver-turned-Mercedes track instructor. He is in awe that today’s wagons have as much horsepower as his Corvette Trans Am track animals of 20 years ago.

    I didn’t have the opportunity to track the lighter Jaguar, but Car and Driver records similar g-load numbers for the two, so I expect the XF would be similar. Except for the power. At 603 horsepower, the AMG has a similar power-to-weight ratio to the Hellcat engine-powered Jeep Trackhawk.

    Add the wagon’s inherent physical advantage of lower center of gravity. Mix. Bake. And the title of fastest family hauler goes to (drum roll, please) the station wagon.

    NCM Motorsports track lap record-holder Andy Pilgrim (the IMSA pro pulverized the record with a 2-minute, 5-second lap in a new Corvette ZR1 last year) confirmed as much by lapping the Mercedes in 2.23. That’s a full six seconds clear of his Trackhawk lap. And I suspect Andy emerged with fewer white hairs after his AMG round.

    Just thought you’d like to know in case you want to take the family for a track lap some day. Or if you just want to detour through Hell, Michigan, with your kids on your way to the next soccer match.

    Along the way, of course, you’ll want to know more than just what’s under the hood, and here the Mercedes runs rings around the Jag. Indeed, it’s hard to find a nicer interior anywhere with Mercedes' exquisite digital screen, graphics, aviator-style air vents and gorgeous wood trim.

    The Jaguar is second-class by comparison, right down to its slow touchscreen (the Mercedes remote rotary dial is not only precise, it's assisted by a touch pad) and lack of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Oh, well, at least the cool, rotary gear selector rises out of the console.

    The Mercedes' steering wheel even has as its own touch-pad for navigating the instrument display. Very posh. And it’ll cost you.

    The Merc’s sticker was a shocking $140,730, the Jag $84,815 in comparison.

    Kendall said that when he was a kid watching Formula One racing, he noticed all the drivers drove home in Mercedes AMGs. It was his dream car.

    But I bet he never dreamed there would be a 603-horse AMG station wagon.

    Henry Payne is auto critic for The Detroit News. Find him at hpayne@detroitnews.com or Twitter @HenryEPayne. Catch “Car Radio with Henry Payne” from noon-2 p.m. Saturdays on 910 AM Superstation.

    2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S wagon

    Vehicle type: Front-engine, all-wheel drive, five-passenger station wagon

    Price: $109,845 base including $995 destination fee ($140,730 as tested) 

    Powerplant: 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V-6

    Power: 603 horsepower, 627 pound-feet torque 

    Transmission: 9-speed automatic with paddle shifters

    Performance: 0-60 mph, 3.0 seconds (Car and Driver); top speed: 180 mph

    Weight: 4,669 pounds 

    Fuel economy: EPA: 16 city/22 highway/18 combined 

    Report card

    Highs: Astonishing acceleration; penthouse interior

    Lows: Porky; sticker shock

    Overall: 4 stars

    2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake

    Vehicle type: Front-engine, all-wheel drive, five-passenger station wagon

    Price: $71,445 base including $995 destination fee ($84,815 as tested) 

    Powerplant: 3.0-liter, supercharged V-6

    Power: 380 horsepower, 332 pound-feet torque 

    Transmission: 8-speed automatic with paddle shifters

    Performance: 0-60 mph, 5.1 seconds (Car and Driver); top speed: 121 mph

    Weight: 4,351 pounds 

    Fuel economy: EPA fuel economy: 18 city/25 highway/21 combined 

    Report card

    Highs: Head-turning wagon; AWD grip

    Lows: Dated interior; slow infotainment screen

    Overall: 3 stars

     

