Ram 1500 Longhorn vs GMC Sierra AT4
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

The Ram 1500 Longhorn is the North American Truck of the Year and a sleek combination of good looks, a high-tech interior and coil-over rear springs that boast the smoothest ride in its class.
Buy Photo
The Ram 1500 Longhorn is the North American Truck of the Year and a sleek combination of good looks, a high-tech interior and coil-over rear springs that boast the smoothest ride in its class. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The GMC Sierra AT4 is the off-road version of the GMC Sierra. Starting at $53,500, the AT4 can be equipped with a 6.2-liter V-8, sunroof and MultiPro, 6-way tailgate.
Buy Photo
The GMC Sierra AT4 is the off-road version of the GMC Sierra. Starting at $53,500, the AT4 can be equipped with a 6.2-liter V-8, sunroof and MultiPro, 6-way tailgate. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The Ram 1500 Longhorn is pretty but can also navigate a construction site with its 4WD system and step-down running board.
Buy Photo
The Ram 1500 Longhorn is pretty but can also navigate a construction site with its 4WD system and step-down running board. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Equipped with 33-inch tires, locking diffs and steel skid plates that could stop Captain America, the GMC Sierra AT4 goes off-road as eagerly as 10-year-old boys attack wooded streams.
Buy Photo
Equipped with 33-inch tires, locking diffs and steel skid plates that could stop Captain America, the GMC Sierra AT4 goes off-road as eagerly as 10-year-old boys attack wooded streams. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The Ram 1500 is the first vehicle — beating Audi and Mercedes — to market with a 48-volt system that adds 2 mpg in fuel economy and smoothness to the V-8 drive-train.
Buy Photo
The Ram 1500 is the first vehicle — beating Audi and Mercedes — to market with a 48-volt system that adds 2 mpg in fuel economy and smoothness to the V-8 drive-train. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The GMC Sierra AT4 comes standard with a 5.3-liter V-8 engine. A 420-horse, 6.2-liter V-8 is optional.
Buy Photo
The GMC Sierra AT4 comes standard with a 5.3-liter V-8 engine. A 420-horse, 6.2-liter V-8 is optional. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The Ram 1500 Longhorn does not offer a MultiPro, 6-way tailgate like the GMC Sierra AT4, but owners can option a Ram Box where you can store tools in the side of the bed.
Buy Photo
The Ram 1500 Longhorn does not offer a MultiPro, 6-way tailgate like the GMC Sierra AT4, but owners can option a Ram Box where you can store tools in the side of the bed. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The GMC Sierra AT4's 6-way MultiPro bed is a construction manager's dream — the inner gate can be configured as a desk or for easy walkup into the bed.
Buy Photo
The GMC Sierra AT4's 6-way MultiPro bed is a construction manager's dream — the inner gate can be configured as a desk or for easy walkup into the bed. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The Ram 1500 Longhorn, all-new for 2018, can carry 1,750 pounds in the bed.
Buy Photo
The Ram 1500 Longhorn, all-new for 2018, can carry 1,750 pounds in the bed. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The GMC Sierra AT4 is at play on Eaton Corp.'s proving grounds.
Buy Photo
The GMC Sierra AT4 is at play on Eaton Corp.'s proving grounds. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The Ram 1500 Longhorn combines big truck capabilities with an SUV-like ride.
Buy Photo
The Ram 1500 Longhorn combines big truck capabilities with an SUV-like ride. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The GMC Sierra AT4 brings the brand's typically attractive grille and LED light design, making it one of the most handsome trucks in the segment.
Buy Photo
The GMC Sierra AT4 brings the brand's typically attractive grille and LED light design, making it one of the most handsome trucks in the segment. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Rolling living room. The Ram 1500 Longhorn features a gorgeous interior with "Longhorn" hand-stamped on the wood dash, a 12-inch Tesla-like screen and acres of stitched leather.
Buy Photo
Rolling living room. The Ram 1500 Longhorn features a gorgeous interior with "Longhorn" hand-stamped on the wood dash, a 12-inch Tesla-like screen and acres of stitched leather. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The interior of the 2019 GMC Sierra Denali is not as posh as the upscale Ram 1500 — but its wood-trimmed and leather trimmings are plenty nice, and ergonomics are excellent.
Buy Photo
The interior of the 2019 GMC Sierra Denali is not as posh as the upscale Ram 1500 — but its wood-trimmed and leather trimmings are plenty nice, and ergonomics are excellent. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The Ram 1500 Longhorn console is a marvel with its modern, 12-inch touch-screen, rotary transmission and deep storage space. There is room for even more stuff under the floor behind the front-row seats.
Buy Photo
The Ram 1500 Longhorn console is a marvel with its modern, 12-inch touch-screen, rotary transmission and deep storage space. There is room for even more stuff under the floor behind the front-row seats. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Dirty and proud. The GMC Sierra AT4 may not be a Ford F-150 Raptor competitor, but with skid plates, 33-inch tires and a throaty V-8, it loves to be pushed off-road.
Buy Photo
Dirty and proud. The GMC Sierra AT4 may not be a Ford F-150 Raptor competitor, but with skid plates, 33-inch tires and a throaty V-8, it loves to be pushed off-road. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The Ram 1500 Longhorn is a modern truck with amenities like adaptive cruise control, digital instrument cluster and an 8-speed transmission.
Buy Photo
The Ram 1500 Longhorn is a modern truck with amenities like adaptive cruise control, digital instrument cluster and an 8-speed transmission. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Even the GMC Sierra AT4 can get stuck in sand and mud. Be sure there's a handy Cat backhoe around to pull you out.
Buy Photo
Even the GMC Sierra AT4 can get stuck in sand and mud. Be sure there's a handy Cat backhoe around to pull you out. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Adding to its luxurious interior, the Ram 1500 Longhorn options a full sunroof.
Buy Photo
Adding to its luxurious interior, the Ram 1500 Longhorn options a full sunroof. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The $65K GMC Sierra AT4 can load more than 2,000 pounds in its bed and tow over 12,000 pounds.
Buy Photo
The $65K GMC Sierra AT4 can load more than 2,000 pounds in its bed and tow over 12,000 pounds. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The Ram 1500 offers its fuel-saving, 48-volt system both with a V-6 and a hemi V-8.
Buy Photo
The Ram 1500 offers its fuel-saving, 48-volt system both with a V-6 and a hemi V-8. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The Ram 1500 Longhorn takes on the GMC Sierra AT4
Buy Photo
The Ram 1500 Longhorn takes on the GMC Sierra AT4 Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Trucks are the new luxury.

    Troll country-club parking lots these days (assuming they have parking spaces big enough) and you’ll see $70,000 Chevy Silverado High Countrys and Ford F-150 Raptors rubbing shoulders with chromed Mercedes and BMW chariots. These pickups are either insanely luxurious or bonkers powerful, depending on the owner’s preference.

    The latest steaks on the menu are the posh Ram 1500 Longhorn and rugged GMC Sierra AT4.

    Speaking of rich tastes, I recently drove the exotic Audi A6 and A7 Sportback sedans. They are the first midsize luxury cars to feature 48-volt lithium-battery technology to help with high-powered electric infotainment screens and smooth the drivetrain experience. You know, like a truck.

    The Ram 1500 pickup beat Germany’s chariots to market this year (Mercedes also has a 48-volt system coming) with the latest in vehicle electrification. I should mention that the Jeep Wrangler also beat the luxury crowd. Boy, this is getting embarrassing.

    But just as widely adopted electronics like adaptive cruise-control and blind-spot assist are blurring the difference between mainstream cars and luxury, so too is electrification. With its huge touchscreen, stitched leather and acres of chrome, my $66,755 Ram 1500 Longhorn is as luxurious as the Audis I drove.

    And the 48-volt system attached to the big truck’s V-8 is a premium choice meant to provide premium amenities just like its German counterparts. Chief among them: papering over the latest federal annoyance from hell: stop-start.

    Not a day goes by when I don’t hear from a new-car customer complaining about the engine shutting down at stoplights. The complaint echoes '70s government-driven automatic seat belt rules that had passengers cursing belts wrapping around their necks on car entry.

    Ram’s 48-volt system is here to help.

    Brake to a stoplight and the belt-driven electric motor smoothly shuts down the 5.7-liter V-8 with nary a shudder. Release the brake pedal and eTorque rolls the rig forward with 410-pound feet of torque, nearly neutralizing the roughness all too familiar in stop-start engines. The nannies dictate, eTorque mitigates.

    It also pays dividends in fuel economy, using the motor’s regenerative capabilities on upshifts to save about 2 miles per gallon over the standard V-8. Naturally, luxury amenities come with luxury price tags, and eToque will set customers back $1,450.

    With EPA-estimated fuel savings at $300 a year, that means it’ll take nearly five years to make back your premium. Your mileage may vary. Truck customers might need more convincing, so eTorque tops the Ram tow charts with 12,750 pounds of towing (rear-wheel-drive configuration). Now we’re talkin’ truck-speak.

    The GMC Sierra AT4 doesn’t have a 48-volt battery. Heck, it doesn’t even have adaptive cruise-control, a staple increasingly found on common $25,000 sedans.

    What the AT4 does have is the earth-pawing aggression of a rodeo bull.

    Equipped with 33-inch tires, locking differentials and steel skid-plates that could stop Captain America, the AT4 goes off-road as eagerly as 10-year-old boys attack wooded streams. Full speed, both feet first. My GMC inhaled the Eaton Proving Ground’s off-road course outside Marshall this winter.

    It reminded me of my first adventure to Flint’s Mounds off-road park in a Jeep Wrangler a few Novembers ago. Right down to getting stuck after an overzealous dash through sandy Mounds mud. When I buried the Wrangler up to its axles I learned the off-road auto hierarchy. Always make sure there’s a full-size truck around to pull you out of trouble.

    So what happens if your full-size truck gets stuck in the mud? I was pulled out by a Caterpillar backhoe.

    Inside these two pickups is a new level of truck luxury. They are rolling New York condos.

    The Ram is all cake and icing inside. Forget notchy transmission shifters (Ford) and steering-wheel stalks (Chevy/GMC). The Ram offers a rotary dial, like you’re tuning the radio. And like the old-fashioned Chevy stalks, it saves console space.

    Or I should say console acreage. The Ram’s center console is ginormous with multiple vats to hold large objects — laptops, purses, books, microwave ovens (kidding about that last one). The storage continues in back with bins under the floor and space below the seats. If you’re wondering, the 48-volt battery is tucked behind the rear seats.

    This living room is wrapped in exquisite leather and detail. Longhorn is hand-stamped on the wood dash. Leather-textured graphics are the background for both the instrument panel and the Tesla-like, 12-inch infotainment screen. Forget Trump Tower, the Donald could move into this cab.

    Ram long ago pioneered coil-over rear springs making it the nicest daily driver in class. Ford and Chevy will scoff at the Ram’s bed sag under heavy loads, but every technology has trade-offs. Smooth ride? Give me that smooth 48-volt tech while you’re at it.

    Lest you think Ram has gone soft with all this luxury, however, I took the Ram to a nearby construction site to play.

    I don’t take construction sites lightly. Their mix of mud, gravel and odd terrain can quickly trap all-wheel drive SUVs. But the body-on-frame four-wheel drive Ram was in its element. It grunted around narrow, rocky mounds in 4WD Low. It navigated muddy roads in 4WD Auto and shrugged off the odd rock thrown at its belly.

    And when I wanted to open the door to survey the landscape without plunging my loafers into mud and snow? The Longhorn’s luxurious running board swung out under my feet.

    The GMC sneezes at the Ram’s barge boards. This truck is equipped with the construction manager’s dream — the MultiPro tailgate. Gather round, boys, and geek out at the six-way tailgate including walk-up steps and stand-up desk.

    I should note that the MultiPro is exclusive to the high-end Sierra’s V-8 powered AT4 and Denali trims. The Ram’s eTorque option is standard on the 3.6-liter V-6, so 48-volt doesn’t always come with a premium.

    But pickups and V-8s go together like linebackers and muscle. Unleash the V-8’s 420 ponies — its roar audible even over the soundproofed cabin — then roll into a stoplight quiet as a mouse. Power and grace. That’s luxury.

    The Germans have Mercedes and Bimmers that you can park in front of the Townsend Hotel's Rugby Grille on a Saturday night. Detroit offers Longhorns and AT4s right beside them.

    Ahem, just be sure and clean the mud off your boots before you enter the Townsend’s red-carpet lobby.

    Henry Payne is auto critic for The Detroit News. Find him at hpayne@detroitnews.com or Twitter @HenryEPayne. Catch “Car Radio with Henry Payne” from noon-2 p.m. Saturdays on 910 AM Superstation.

    2019 Ram 1500 Longhorn

    Vehicle type: Rear- or four-wheel drive, five-passenger pickup

    Price: $53,085 base including $1,695 destination fee ($66,755 as tested)

    Powerplant: 5.7-liter hemi V-8 with 48-volt lithium-ion battery (0.43 kWh)

    Power: 395 horsepower, 410 pound-feet torque 

    Transmission: 8-speed automatic

    Performance: 0-60 mph, 5.9 seconds (Automobile magazine est.); 1,750-pound payload; 11,180-pound towing (Crew cab 4x4 as tested)

    Weight: 5,354 pounds (Crew 4x4 as tested)

    Fuel economy: EPA: 17 city/22 highway/19 combined (4x4)

    Report card

    Highs: Posh, clever interior; easy rider

    Lows: Payback on eTorque premium unclear; do you want to get something this pretty dirty?

    Overall: 4 stars

    2019 GMC Sierra AT4

    Vehicle type: Rear- or four-wheel drive, five-passenger pickup

    Price: $53,500 base including $1,895 destination fee ($65,475 as tested)

    Powerplant: 5.3-liter V-8, 6.2-liter V-8

    Power: 355 horsepower, 383 pound-feet torque (5.3-liter), 420 horsepower, 460 pound-feet torque (6.2-liter)

    Transmission: 8-speed automatic (5.3 liter), 10-speed automatic (6.2 liter as tested)

    Performance: 0-60 mph, 5.8 seconds (Motor Trend); 2,070-pound payload; 12,100-pound towing (CrewCab 4x4);

    Weight: 5,015 pounds (CrewCab 4x4 as tested)

    Fuel economy: EPA: 15 city/20 highway/17 combined (4x4); 15 city/19 highway/17 combined (6.2-liter 4x4)

    Report card

    Highs: Good-looking, outdoorsy dude; 6-way MultiPro tailgate

    Lows: Interior shy of Ram premium; no Android Auto connectivity

    Overall: 4 stars

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/opinion/columnists/henry-payne/2019/01/23/review-ram-1500-longhorn-vs-gmc-sierra-at-4/2639104002/