The $30,000 price point is the meat of the U.S. market. It’s where America lives. The average cost of a new vehicle is just over $35,000 and the average vehicle is a compact crossover, the biggest segment in all of autodom.

So it figures that two of the best bargains to be found are at opposite ends of the $30,000-$40,000 aisle: the near-premium Mazda CX-5 and the blue-light special Subaru Forester.

If neither of these vehicles flips your switch, then you need to get your switch fixed.

Mazda CX-5 vs. the Subaru Forester
The Mazda CX-5 Signature (left) and Subaru Forester Sport are bookends of the $30K-$40K SUV segment. At $39K, the Mazda rivals SUVs costing $20K more for power and luxury. At $31K, the Subaru is an AWD bargain.
The Mazda CX-5 Signature (left) and Subaru Forester Sport are bookends of the $30K-$40K SUV segment. At $39K, the Mazda rivals SUVs costing $20K more for power and luxury. At $31K, the Subaru is an AWD bargain. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The Mazda CX-5 Signature, left, and Subaru Forester Sport show off their kissers. The Mazda is prettier than most luxury makes — but the Subaru is no wallflower.
The Mazda CX-5 Signature, left, and Subaru Forester Sport show off their kissers. The Mazda is prettier than most luxury makes — but the Subaru is no wallflower. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Profiles tell the tale. The Mazda CX-5 Signature, left, is sleek and sporty. The blockier Subaru Forester Sport is more concerned with cargo room and visibility.
Profiles tell the tale. The Mazda CX-5 Signature, left, is sleek and sporty. The blockier Subaru Forester Sport is more concerned with cargo room and visibility. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The Mazda CX-5 Signature, left, and Subaru Forester Sport look very different from the rear — the Mazda more stylish, the Subaru more concerned with cargo space.
The Mazda CX-5 Signature, left, and Subaru Forester Sport look very different from the rear — the Mazda more stylish, the Subaru more concerned with cargo space. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Pound-for-dollar the best. The Mazda CX-5 Signature is the best SUV available. At under $40K it offers luxury looks, power and features found in BMWs and Audis costing $20K more.
Pound-for-dollar the best. The Mazda CX-5 Signature is the best SUV available. At under $40K it offers luxury looks, power and features found in BMWs and Audis costing $20K more. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Now that's an SUV. The Mazda CX-5 Signature sports sleek, swept lines — a welcome look in the age of five-door, hatchback SUVs.
Now that's an SUV. The Mazda CX-5 Signature sports sleek, swept lines — a welcome look in the age of five-door, hatchback SUVs. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
For 2019, the Mazda CX-5 Signature brings in the brand's 250-horse, 310-torque turbo 4-banger — an engine on par with luxury makes costing thousands more.
For 2019, the Mazda CX-5 Signature brings in the brand's 250-horse, 310-torque turbo 4-banger — an engine on par with luxury makes costing thousands more. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The $39K Mazda CX-5 Signature gives off an Audi Q5 vibe for $20K less with its simple horizontal dash lines, remote-rotary screen controller, and tablet infotainment display (though that tablet could be bigger).
The $39K Mazda CX-5 Signature gives off an Audi Q5 vibe for $20K less with its simple horizontal dash lines, remote-rotary screen controller, and tablet infotainment display (though that tablet could be bigger). Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Premium or mainstream? The Mazda CX-5 offers nice aesthetics with ample console room and standard features like smartphone apps and adaptive cruise control.
Premium or mainstream? The Mazda CX-5 offers nice aesthetics with ample console room and standard features like smartphone apps and adaptive cruise control. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Hello. The Mazda CX-5's face is one of the most pleasant in autodom.
Hello. The Mazda CX-5's face is one of the most pleasant in autodom. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The sleek, rounded Mazda CX-5 Signature rear end compromises some visibility for looks, but an excellent safety-surround system that includes blindspot assist boosts driver visibility.
The sleek, rounded Mazda CX-5 Signature rear end compromises some visibility for looks, but an excellent safety-surround system that includes blindspot assist boosts driver visibility. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
With narrow greenhouse and raked lines, the Mazda CX-5 Signature gives off a sporty vibe.
With narrow greenhouse and raked lines, the Mazda CX-5 Signature gives off a sporty vibe. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The Mazda CX-5 Signature shows off its new, head-up display. Like luxury makes, the display is reflected from the dash off the front window.
The Mazda CX-5 Signature shows off its new, head-up display. Like luxury makes, the display is reflected from the dash off the front window. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Digital cocoon. The Mazda CX-5 Signature features i-Activesense which shows a picture of the car — and all the other cars around it.
Digital cocoon. The Mazda CX-5 Signature features i-Activesense which shows a picture of the car — and all the other cars around it. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The Mazda CX-5's infotainment display is set high so drivers can keep their eyes on the road. The display can be manipulated by touch (when the car is stationary), or by a remote rotary dial in the console.
The Mazda CX-5's infotainment display is set high so drivers can keep their eyes on the road. The display can be manipulated by touch (when the car is stationary), or by a remote rotary dial in the console. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Who says you can't have it all? The Mazda CX-5 Signature is the best-handling, compact SUV on the road with stump-pulling power — yet also offers features like auto high beams and windshield wipers, adaptive cruise control and blindspot assist.
Who says you can't have it all? The Mazda CX-5 Signature is the best-handling, compact SUV on the road with stump-pulling power — yet also offers features like auto high beams and windshield wipers, adaptive cruise control and blindspot assist. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The Subaru Forester Sport is built with plenty of cargo room so you can pack the family and luggage and go camping in the wild.
The Subaru Forester Sport is built with plenty of cargo room so you can pack the family and luggage and go camping in the wild. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Happy on- and off-road. With multiple X-MODE settings for mud, road and snow, the Subaru Forester Sport is an eager, all-season auto.
Happy on- and off-road. With multiple X-MODE settings for mud, road and snow, the Subaru Forester Sport is an eager, all-season auto. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
No dragster. With an average 182 horsepower put to the wheels with a CVT tranny, the Subaru Forester Sport takes some patience under acceleration. It's about 2 seconds slower to get from zero-60 mph than the Mazda CX-5 Signature.
No dragster. With an average 182 horsepower put to the wheels with a CVT tranny, the Subaru Forester Sport takes some patience under acceleration. It's about 2 seconds slower to get from zero-60 mph than the Mazda CX-5 Signature. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The Subaru Forester Sport makes up in ergonomics what it lacks in style. The chunky dash offers three screens of info, user-friendly dials and features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
The Subaru Forester Sport makes up in ergonomics what it lacks in style. The chunky dash offers three screens of info, user-friendly dials and features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The Subaru Forester Sport offers buyers AWD, helpful safety features and snazzy trim bits while keeping its price just above $30K.
The Subaru Forester Sport offers buyers AWD, helpful safety features and snazzy trim bits while keeping its price just above $30K. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The Subaru Forester Sport offers good looks outside without compromising SUV utility. The ute comfortably sits four adults — or the rear seats can be flattened for good cargo room.
The Subaru Forester Sport offers good looks outside without compromising SUV utility. The ute comfortably sits four adults — or the rear seats can be flattened for good cargo room. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
    Pound-for-buck, the Mazda CX-5 is the best SUV on the planet. With premium looks to rival any luxury entry, consider how my CX-5’s top grade, new-for-2019 Signature trim stacks up against luxury’s best-selling compact ute, the Audi Q5.

    The $39,155 CX-5 offers the same high-tech standard features — all-wheel drive and leather interior — as a comparable $54,795 Q5, but has more interior room, more cargo room, more horsepower and more torque. That’s right, more horsepower and torque.

    At a time when electronics have quickly narrowed the gap between first class and coach, there are many mainstream cars that exude a luxury vibe with premium accessories like adaptive cruise-control, digital instrument displays and sculpted bods. But power has always been the separator. 

    Until now.

    In addition to its trusty 2.5-liter four-banger, the CX-5 is now optioned with the same terrific 2.5 liter turbo-four with 250 horses and 310 pound-feet of torque that's found in big-brother CX-9. That means two more ponies than Audi, 22 more pound-feet of torque, and .02 seconds quicker to 60 mph. For $15,000 less. Mazda drops the mike.

    Through the twisties of Oakland County, the CX-5 is a joy. I flatten the throttle and the 6-speed — despite being a smaller-ratio box than the 8-9 speeds increasingly common today — effortlessly downshifts to the necessary gear, before popping off buttery-smooth shifts as I increase throttle.

    The response is aided by that gob-smacking torque number — more than a $50,000 Porsche Macan — and a nimble, 3,825-pound chassis that is 300 pounds lighter than a BMW X3.

    But I know what you are thinking, dear reader. That $39,000 is still a lot to pay for an SUV. Especially if exiting apexes under full throttle is not high on your list of ute priorities. You’re just looking for an attractive, daily commuter that can deliver you to your destination sun, sleet, or snow.

    If the CX-5 is a bargain Audi Q5, then the Subaru Forester is a bargain CX-5.

    Start with looks: The Sport model in my driveway has come a long way from the rough Subaru Tribeca that used to be the face of Subaru. The Forester isn’t in the Mazda’s league — long nose, athletic shoulders, narrow greenhouse — but the Forester is nice to look at.

    Carrying Subaru’s standard, signature all-wheel drive, the Forester has the upgraded brand look that attracted Mrs. Payne to the Subaru Impreza back in 2014. An ugly duckling no more, Subaru finally settled on a wardrobe that wouldn’t scare customers. It gets them inside to experience the brand’s wholesome goodness.

    My Sport model was aggressively outfitted with a blacked-out grille and red rocker-panel highlights. That sporty look doesn’t translate to the drivetrain, which is a familiar 182-horse four-banger mated to a continuously variable transmission. Though 250 pounds lighter than the Mazda, the Forester won’t inspire you to consume asphalt — but it might encourage you to leave the road entirely.

    With multiple off-road modes, the Forester gives off a rugged vibe that will instill confidence in Subaru's core audience of weekend hikers.

    I grunted around a sprawling construction site with the Forester — the Mazda’s pretty chrome kisser and Audi’s expensive price tag discourage such activity — dialing its mode selector to Mud.

    The cloth-seat Forester comes standard with the same safety-assist goodies as its more expensive competitors — adaptive cruise-control, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity, blind-spot assist — though the leather-wrapped Mazda’s refinement is a step above with its Audi-like dash. The QX-5 copies the Audi’s tablet-like infotainment screen controlled by a remote rotary knob — but offers better ergonomics versus the German’s overengineered console.

    The Mazda’s i-Activsense driver-assist system is terrific. Located in the center of the instrument cluster, it creates an electronic cocoon that keeps you informed as to where other vehicles are lurking (in your blind-spot, for example). Premium looks, premium tech.

    The Subaru's dash is chunkier, its touchscreen within reach for those who prefer jabbing with their fingers. What the Forester lacks in design sophistication it makes up for in customer-friendly ergonomics.

    Subaru adds a second console screen above the dash with car-related details of your choice. That thoughtfulness abounds through the cabin as the Subaru bests the Audi and Mazda in nearly every interior metric (Mazda just nips the Subaru in rear leg-room) — most importantly, cargo room.

    Where the Audi and Mazda opt for more athletic looks, the Subaru adds a fat caboose for more storage. It's a reasonable priority, given the five-door-hatch SUV advantage. Even with the shortest wheelbase of the three cars, the Forester’s roomier interior packaging is optimized for the SUV customer.

    Brand matters, and the four-ring Audi Q5 has ridden its good looks, athleticism and German engineering to 69,750 in 2018 sales — second only to the iconic Lexus RX as best-selling luxury SUV.

    But $55,000 is a lot of dough, and the Mazda and Subaru bring their own brand credibility at a much lower price. Mazda has invested heavily in motor racing over the years to polish a reputation for fun and sex appeal. The influence of the Miata sports car is everywhere, even in this SUV. The only thing missing on my Machine Gray CX-5 Signature tester was Mazda’s sexy Soul Red paint scheme. For another $595, it's worth it.

    The Subaru looks better in mud than in red, and that’s a compliment. As the best compact SUV value money can buy, it sacrifices nothing in utility while still offering a distinctive personality.

    Thanks to vehicles like the CX-5 and Forester, customers can shop for the average car without feeling average.

    Henry Payne is auto critic for The Detroit News. Find him at hpayne@detroitnews.com or Twitter @HenryEPayne. Catch “Car Radio with Henry Payne” from noon-2 p.m. Saturdays on 910 AM Superstation.

    2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature

    Vehicle type: Front-engine, all-wheel drive, five-passenger crossover

    Price: $37,885 base, including $995 destination fee ($39,155 as tested) 

    Powerplant: Turbocharged, 2.5-liter inline 4-cylinder 

    Power: 250 horsepower (227 on regular gas), 310 pound-feet of torque

    Transmission: 6-speed automatic

    Performance: 0-60 mph, 6.2 seconds (Car and Driver); top speed, 130 mph

    Weight: 3,825 pounds 

    Fuel economy: EPA: 22 city/27 highway/24 combined 

    Report card

    Highs: Luxury ute at mainstream price; terrific i-Activsense surround safety-assist

    Lows: Less cargo room; could use a bigger console screen, but I'm reaching here

    Overall: 4 stars

    2019 Subaru Forester Sport

    Vehicle type: Front-engine, all-wheel drive, five-passenger crossover

    Price: $29,770 base, including $975 destination fee ($31,815 as tested) 

    Powerplant: 2.5-liter inline 4-cylinder 

    Power: 182 horsepower; 176 pound-feet of torque

    Transmission: Continuously variable transmission

    Performance: 0-60 mph, 8.5 seconds (Car and Driver); top speed, 127 mph

    Weight: 3,531 pounds

    Fuel economy: EPA: 26 city/33 highway/29 combined 

    Report card

    Highs: Standard features galore, tough off-road and on

    Lows: Acceleration requires patience; chunky interior design

    Overall: 3 stars

     

