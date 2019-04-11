LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

In the middle of the New York auto show floor each year sits the exotic car stand featuring the latest from storied makes like Lamborghini, Bentley, Bugatti and Koenigsegg. It's hard to notice anything else nearby.

Yet Mazda, with its stunning Kai Concept, managed to compete 

This luscious, candy-red hatchback was a show-stopper. I didn’t know whether to stare at it or lick it. Like the Cadillac Escala or Buick Avista concepts, the Kai Concept design study signaled the Mazda's future. But it was hard to believe this work of art could become a $25,000 production car.

Believe it.

The 2019 Mazda 3 is now on dealer lots and is the Kai Concept incarnate save for larger mirrors and smaller wheels. Wrapped in Soul Red, it’s the most stunning hatch the segment has seen. From its long hood to curvaceous rump, it looks like a Mazda compact and a Mercedes GT Coupe had a love child.

With a driver-focused interior, all-wheel drive and manual-box option, the Mazda 3 hatch is just an engine away from enthusiast nirvana.

Not that the 186-horsepower four-banger is a deal-breaker. Smooth and quiet, it lacks the 200-plus horsepower turbo option of some segment competitors. But passing up the Mazda 3 over a turbo is like complaining that Carrie Underwood can’t play a Wurlitzer organ.

It arrives at a time when the sedan segment has fallen out of favor in SUV nation. Ford, Chevy and Chrysler have all pulled out of the compact segment.

Mazda is all-in with the new 3. It’s about the joy of driving. It’s a bright-yellow detour sign off the road to autonomy.

2019 Mazda 3
The 2019 Mazda 3 is a dead ringer for the Kai Concept that rocked the 2018 New York Auto Show. The production model has bigger mirrors and smaller tires compared to it concept inspiration.
The 2019 Mazda 3 is a dead ringer for the Kai Concept that rocked the 2018 New York Auto Show. The production model has bigger mirrors and smaller tires compared to it concept inspiration. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The lines of the 2019 Mazda 3 flow backwards into a curved hatch - like the love child of Mazda and Mercedes GT. The big c-pillar makes for a big blind spot so get the i-ACTIVESENSE safety package with blind-spot assist.
The lines of the 2019 Mazda 3 flow backwards into a curved hatch - like the love child of Mazda and Mercedes GT. The big c-pillar makes for a big blind spot so get the i-ACTIVESENSE safety package with blind-spot assist. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2019 Mazda 3 is a front-wheel-drive-based chassis, but the car's lovely proportions give it the stance of a rear-wheel-drive luxury car.
The 2019 Mazda 3 is a front-wheel-drive-based chassis, but the car's lovely proportions give it the stance of a rear-wheel-drive luxury car. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Twin pipes... must be a Mazda. The 2019 Mazda 3 shows off its rump which features a functional hatchback and twin exhaust - just like a Mazda Miata.
Twin pipes... must be a Mazda. The 2019 Mazda 3 shows off its rump which features a functional hatchback and twin exhaust - just like a Mazda Miata. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Modern meets classic. The 2019 Mazda 3 shows off its sleek, 21st-century lines in front of a classic from the last century. Photo taken in front of the Sacramento Auto Museum.
Modern meets classic. The 2019 Mazda 3 shows off its sleek, 21st-century lines in front of a classic from the last century. Photo taken in front of the Sacramento Auto Museum. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Premium appointments. The 2019 Mazda 3 is a $25,000 car with the interior design of a vehicle costing more than twice that.
Premium appointments. The 2019 Mazda 3 is a $25,000 car with the interior design of a vehicle costing more than twice that. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
That's a $30,000 compact interior? Starting at $22k ($24k for a hatchback), the 2019 Mazda 3 can be optioned with fineries like a red interior that make the interior as ravishing as car's costing $50k or more.
That's a $30,000 compact interior? Starting at $22k ($24k for a hatchback), the 2019 Mazda 3 can be optioned with fineries like a red interior that make the interior as ravishing as car's costing $50k or more. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Head up. On the road, the 2019 Mazda 3's instrument, infotainment, and head up display (hard to see here) are positioned to keep the driver's eyes focused on the road.
Head up. On the road, the 2019 Mazda 3's instrument, infotainment, and head up display (hard to see here) are positioned to keep the driver's eyes focused on the road. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Loaded with safety. The 2019 Mazda 3 options the rand's superb i-ACTiVESENSE tech that allows drivers to monitor the vehicles nearby with an instrument cluster graphic.
Loaded with safety. The 2019 Mazda 3 options the rand's superb i-ACTiVESENSE tech that allows drivers to monitor the vehicles nearby with an instrument cluster graphic. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2019 Mazda 3 offers a hatchback for accessible storage. The rear seats alos fold flat for more cargo space.
The 2019 Mazda 3 offers a hatchback for accessible storage. The rear seats alos fold flat for more cargo space. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2019 Mazda 3 comes with a peppy 186 horse/185 torque , 2.5L 4-banger as the only engine option. Mazda has a 250-horse turbo-4 in the toolbox should it ever want to go after the VW Golf GTI.
The 2019 Mazda 3 comes with a peppy 186 horse/185 torque , 2.5L 4-banger as the only engine option. Mazda has a 250-horse turbo-4 in the toolbox should it ever want to go after the VW Golf GTI. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Both the 2019 Mazda 3 hatchback (left) and sedan are offered with all-wheel-drive -a first for the little compact. The system performed admirably on a California snow course high in the Sierra Nevada Mountains.
Both the 2019 Mazda 3 hatchback, left, and sedan are offered with all-wheel-drive -a first for the little compact. The system performed admirably on a California snow course high in the Sierra Nevada Mountains. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2019 Mazda 3 sedan offers better rear seat visibility for passengers on long, scenic trips in the country. Photo at wood bridge in Sierra Nevada mountains.
The 2019 Mazda 3 sedan offers better rear seat visibility for passengers on long, scenic trips in the country. Photo at wood bridge in Sierra Nevada mountains. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2019 Mazda 3 sedan offers a more conventional shape than its unique, sculpted hatchback sister - and better rear seat passenger seating.
The 2019 Mazda 3 sedan offers a more conventional shape than its unique, sculpted hatchback sister — and better rear seat passenger seating. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Pictured in front of the California state capitol in Sacramento, the redesigned 2019 Mazda 3 is one of the prettiest, finest-handling compacts ever made.
Pictured in front of the California state capitol in Sacramento, the redesigned 2019 Mazda 3 is one of the prettiest, finest-handling compacts ever made. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
A screen graphic allows drivers the ability to monitor the 2019 Mazda 3's cylinder deactivation feature. The 4-banger can deactivate up to 2 cylinders for better fuel economy. The Detroit News's Henry Payne got nearly 35 mpg under hard driving.
A screen graphic allows drivers the ability to monitor the 2019 Mazda 3's cylinder deactivation feature. The 4-banger can deactivate up to 2 cylinders for better fuel economy. The Detroit News's Henry Payne got nearly 35 mpg under hard driving. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2019 Mazda 3 boasts some nice navigation screen graphics with its big screen display - but Apple CarPlay and Android Auto offer superior guidance systems.
The 2019 Mazda 3 boasts some nice navigation screen graphics with its big screen display - but Apple CarPlay and Android Auto offer superior guidance systems. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
New for 2019, the Mazda 3 goes to a torsion-beam rear suspension for better packaging and lighter weight. Engineers like Dave Coleman (pictured) sweated the details to make sure the handling was not compromised compared to a multi-link suspension.
New for 2019, the Mazda 3 goes to a torsion-beam rear suspension for better packaging and lighter weight. Engineers like Dave Coleman, pictured, sweated the details to make sure the handling was not compromised compared to a multi-link suspension. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Driver-centric. Mazda engineers obsessed over making the 2019 Mazda 3 cockpit as useful to the driver as possible for minimum distraction. The result is one of the best, most minimal interiors in the biz.
Driver-centric. Mazda engineers obsessed over making the 2019 Mazda 3 cockpit as useful to the driver as possible for minimum distraction. The result is one of the best, most minimal interiors in the biz. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Obsessive detail. The 2019 Mazda 3 gets a reconfigured console from the last gen car making for better space and cup storage.
Obsessive detail. The 2019 Mazda 3 gets a reconfigured console from the last gen car making for better space and cup storage. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Work of art. With its gorgeous, organic lines and Soul Red paint, the 2019 Mazda 3 belongs in a museum. Here it is in front of Sacramento's Crocker Museum.
Work of art. With its gorgeous, organic lines and Soul Red paint, the 2019 Mazda 3 belongs in a museum. Here it is in front of Sacramento's Crocker Museum. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
    With this fourth-generation compact, Mazda continues like fellow performance brand Volkswagen to split its compact offerings between sedan and hatch. V-dub badges its sedan (Jetta) and hatchback (Golf) separately. Not Mazda. But the four-door and five-door invite different customers.

    So different are their exteriors that they only share a hood. The sedan’s nice, but — as readers know — I’m a hatchaholic.

    Jumping into the 3 hatch (3 stands for the number of laps you’ll make around this lovely creature before getting in) in California’s Sierra Nevada Mountains, I enjoyed the car as much inside as outside. The steering wheel is planted, the body controlled, the six-speed tranny like butter.

    It begs to be pushed. Pushed to the point that you ask if there’s more under the hood. It’s a question Mazda won’t answer for now.

    My favorite car in the segment, the turbocharged 220-horse VW Golf GTI, is not threatened here. Yet.

    Though its minimalist good looks, alluring interior and athletic handling appeal to the same customer as the GTI, Mazda stops short of offering a GTI challenger even though it has the tool in the toolbox to do it: Mazda’s 2.5-liter turbo-four that produces 310 pound-feet of torque and 250-horsepower.

    But the 3 still has plenty to tempt buyers.

    For example, the 2.5-liter inline-4 cylinder that does come standard produces 186 horses and 185 pound-feet of torque. And it blows away every other standard engine in the segment, including Golf — all the while getting good fuel economy (34.7 mpg under my lead foot). Its stylish looks are for all Ford Fiesta and Focus refugees who are aching for an aesthetically pleasing hatch.

    There’s not just hatchback utility, but an all-wheel drive system that expands Mazda’s demographic into all-season Middle America. The system is good. Very good. I flogged it around a mountain snow course like a Finnish rally driver, the 3 never putting a foot wrong.

    The AWD play is a bold challenge to Subaru’s exclusivity in segment. But the Mazda is a more premium animal than the Impreza while offering similar standard features.

    The minimalist, sculpted interior is luxury-class. There is a strong whiff of Alfa Romeo Giulia here, from sweeping horizontal dash lines to analog gauges to remote-rotary-operated info screen. There’s even a delicious Alfa-red interior option.

    The ergonomic detail is obsessive. It comes from a development team that studied Princeton psychologist George Miller’s cognitive learning theories about short-term memory in order to assist the 3’s ergonomics.

    The 3 hatch is easy to build. Starting at $24,495 (the sedan begins at $21,895) the car comes standard with 8.8-inch screen, push-button start, 18-inch wheels, leatherette seats, adaptive cruise-control and blind-spot assist.

    You’ll appreciate that last feature because the hatch’s racy C-pillar could hide New Hampshire. It’s huge.

    Like its Mazda 6 and CX-5 siblings about which I’ve raved, 3 comes with i-Activsense, an instrument-display-based graphic that constantly informs you of other vehicles around your car. Innovated by Tesla, Mazda has made this tech its own.

    Still, this is where 3 customers might depart from the hatch. Stunning outside, it might not be comfortable for drivers who have to spend a lot of time in traffic — and rear-seat passengers might pine for more sunlight.

    Add AWD to your hatch for more grip and Soul Red paint for curb appeal and you’ll be the envy of the block for just $26,490 — competitive with an Impreza but with more everything. Heck, you’ll wonder why people bother to buy a similarly equipped $40,000 AWD Audi A3.

    Forget adding a navigation system — phone apps are better. Mazda’s generous center console allows plenty of room to stow your phone and hook in to Apple CarPlay or Android Auto — and the standard 8.8-inch display offers good graphics.

    That knee in your back is your rear passengers again — 6-footers cramped relative to, say, a roomy Golf or Civic. But they’ll be reassured by the 3’s well-engineered ride dynamics and quieted cabin. 

    Credit more attention to detail as the 3’s engineering team calked all the gaps from the previous gen car. The four isn’t buzzy at high revs, but makes a nice warm growl under acceleration.

    Dude, you ask, every Mazda is spawn of the Miata sports car — so where’s the manual shifter?

    Smartly, Mazda has packaged it with the 3’s premium trim, recognizing manuals are no longer a value play but a feature craved by enthusiasts. Thus equipped, a premium manual (available with FWD only) will set you back $28,395 — competitive with a manual GTI.

    And if Mazda sells enough of them — and picks up sales from those suffering Cruze and Focus hatchback customers — the business case for an AWD manual with 250-horsepower would be irresistible.

    That would be a sight next to the exotics at the New York show.

    2019 Mazda 3

    Vehicle type: Front-engine, front- and all-wheel drive, five-passenger sedan and hatchback

    Price: $21,895 base sedan, $24,495 for hatchback, including $895 destination fee ($30,390 Premium, AWD hatchback as tested) 

    Powerplant: 2.5-liter, inline-4 cylinder

    Power: 186 horsepower; 185 pound-feet of torque

    Transmission: 6-speed automatic, 6-speed manual

    Performance: 0-60 mph, 6.9 seconds (Car and Driver est., AWD); top speed: 130 mph

    Weight: 3,255 pounds (AWD hatchback as tested)

    Fuel economy: EPA 26 city/35 highway/30 combined (FWD auto); 25 city/35 highway/29 combined (FWD manual); 24 city/32 highway/27 combined (AWD auto, as tested)

    Report card

    Highs: The cure for the common compact; premium interior

    Lows: Blind spot the size of New Hampshire; 250-horse turbo-4, please?

    Overall: 4 stars

    Henry Payne is auto critic for The Detroit News. Find him at hpayne@detroitnews.com or Twitter @HenryEPayne. Catch “Car Radio with Henry Payne” from noon-2 p.m. Saturdays on 910 AM Superstation.

     

     

