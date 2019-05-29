LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

There are different luxury tastes. Some shoppers like ornate things, others prefer it simple.

Think of a diamond-encrusted necklace compared to a simple stone. A Rolex or an Apple watch. A Tudor home or the horizontal elegance of a Frank Lloyd Wright prairie-style.

Add Mercedes C-class vs. Tesla Model 3 to the list.

These two rear-wheel-drive based icons offer styling that is as dramatically different as their gas-powered turbo-4 and electric powertrains. My $63,000 Mercedes-Benz C300 tester is the old-money classic. The $57,500 Tesla is the new-money rebel. Tuxedo or jacket casual. Grosse Pointe meets Ann Arbor.

The Mercedes C300 vs.Tesla Model 3
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

New Age meets Old World. The 2019 Mercedes C300, right, is Germany's classic luxury brand. The 2019 Tesla Model 3 is America's modern, Silicon Valley-inspired answer. They sell in similar numbers in the U.S. in 2019.
Buy Photo
New Age meets Old World. The 2019 Mercedes C300, right, is Germany's classic luxury brand. The 2019 Tesla Model 3 is America's modern, Silicon Valley-inspired answer. They sell in similar numbers in the U.S. in 2019. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Rear view. The 2019 Mercedes C300, right, is adorned with exhaust pipe tips and badging. The Tesla Model 3, left, is naked by comparison with only a logo on the trunk.
Buy Photo
Rear view. The 2019 Mercedes C300, right, is adorned with exhaust pipe tips and badging. The Tesla Model 3, left, is naked by comparison with only a logo on the trunk. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The interior of the 2019 Mercedes C300 is the best in luxury with ornate decoration and controls — and premium materials.
Buy Photo
The interior of the 2019 Mercedes C300 is the best in luxury with ornate decoration and controls — and premium materials. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The interior of the 2019 Tesla Model 3 is a study in minimalism — with a big, colorful screen in the middle.
Buy Photo
The interior of the 2019 Tesla Model 3 is a study in minimalism — with a big, colorful screen in the middle. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The front of the 2019 Mercedes C300, right, is an ornate sculpture of three-star grille and diamond-studded grille. The electric Tesla Model 3 doesn't even have a grille.
Buy Photo
The front of the 2019 Mercedes C300, right, is an ornate sculpture of three-star grille and diamond-studded grille. The electric Tesla Model 3 doesn't even have a grille. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The 2019 Tesla Model 3, left, boasts 15 cubic feet of cargo space. The 2019 Mercedes C300 has 12.6 cubic feet.
Buy Photo
The 2019 Tesla Model 3, left, boasts 15 cubic feet of cargo space. The 2019 Mercedes C300 has 12.6 cubic feet. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The 2019 Mercedes C300 has a similar shifter stalk to the Tesla Model 3.
Buy Photo
The 2019 Mercedes C300 has a similar shifter stalk to the Tesla Model 3. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The 2019 Tesla Model 3 features a shift stalk that is similar to that of the 2019 Mercedes C300.
Buy Photo
The 2019 Tesla Model 3 features a shift stalk that is similar to that of the 2019 Mercedes C300. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The 2019 Mercedes C300 has 35.2 inches of rear legroom — enough to fit a 6-footer comfortably.
Buy Photo
The 2019 Mercedes C300 has 35.2 inches of rear legroom — enough to fit a 6-footer comfortably. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The 2019 Tesla Model 3 has 35.2 inches of rear legroom — enough to comfortably seat a six-footer.
Buy Photo
The 2019 Tesla Model 3 has 35.2 inches of rear legroom — enough to comfortably seat a six-footer. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Under the front hood of the 2019 Mercedes C300 is a 2.0-liter, turbo-4 engine connected to a smooth, 9-speed auto tranny.
Buy Photo
Under the front hood of the 2019 Mercedes C300 is a 2.0-liter, turbo-4 engine connected to a smooth, 9-speed auto tranny. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Under the hood of the 2019 Tesla Model 3 is ... a frunk. The battery and single-speed-drive motor are in the basement.
Buy Photo
Under the hood of the 2019 Tesla Model 3 is ... a frunk. The battery and single-speed-drive motor are in the basement. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The 2019 Mercedes C300 comes with a rear-view camera and options 360-degree view.
Buy Photo
The 2019 Mercedes C300 comes with a rear-view camera and options 360-degree view. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The 2019 Tesla Model 3 comes with a rear-view camera and 270-degree view of the car while driving
Buy Photo
The 2019 Tesla Model 3 comes with a rear-view camera and 270-degree view of the car while driving Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Optional on the 2019 Mercedes C300 is a moon roof.
Buy Photo
Optional on the 2019 Mercedes C300 is a moon roof. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The 2019 Tesla Model 3's moon roof comes standard.
Buy Photo
The 2019 Tesla Model 3's moon roof comes standard. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The name Mercedes-Benz can be traced to the names of its founding families.
Buy Photo
The name Mercedes-Benz can be traced to the names of its founding families. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Tesla was named after Nikola Tesla, a forward-looking engineer who was instrumental in designing the modern, AC electrical supply system.
Buy Photo
Tesla was named after Nikola Tesla, a forward-looking engineer who was instrumental in designing the modern, AC electrical supply system. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Keys. The 2019 Mercedes C300 recognizes the key in your pocket, left; the Tesla Model 3 senses the card in your wallet/purse.
Buy Photo
Keys. The 2019 Mercedes C300 recognizes the key in your pocket, left; the Tesla Model 3 senses the card in your wallet/purse. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The 2019 Mercedes C300 boasts 255 horsepower from a 2.0-liter turbo-4 channeled through RWD.
Buy Photo
The 2019 Mercedes C300 boasts 255 horsepower from a 2.0-liter turbo-4 channeled through RWD. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The 2019 Tesla Model 3 boasts 271 horsepower from an 80.5 kWh battery and single speed electric motor driving the rear wheels.
Buy Photo
The 2019 Tesla Model 3 boasts 271 horsepower from an 80.5 kWh battery and single speed electric motor driving the rear wheels. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
In an age of lookalike utes, the 2019 Mercedes C300 sedan stands out.
Buy Photo
In an age of lookalike utes, the 2019 Mercedes C300 sedan stands out. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The RWD 2019 Tesla Model 3 bests the AWD 2019 Mercedes C300 from zero-60: 5.1 seconds vs. 5.5, according to Car and Driver.
Buy Photo
The RWD 2019 Tesla Model 3 bests the AWD 2019 Mercedes C300 from zero-60: 5.1 seconds vs. 5.5, according to Car and Driver. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Premium art. The 2019 Mercedes C300 features some gorgeous instrument graphics.
Buy Photo
Premium art. The 2019 Mercedes C300 features some gorgeous instrument graphics. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
With 325 miles of range, the 2019 Model 3 must rely on Tesla's own EV charging infrastructure (as in this Chicago-navigates route), while the 574-mile range 2019 Mercedes C300 can be filled anywhere with gas.
Buy Photo
With 325 miles of range, the 2019 Model 3 must rely on Tesla's own EV charging infrastructure (as in this Chicago-navigates route), while the 574-mile range 2019 Mercedes C300 can be filled anywhere with gas. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The 2019 Mercedes C300 features exquisite, premium controls and materials as seen on its driver's door.
Buy Photo
The 2019 Mercedes C300 features exquisite, premium controls and materials as seen on its driver's door. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
State of the art. The 2019 Tesla Model 3 is constantly updating over-the-air like a smartphone. Example — this feature that allows the driver to set interior climate for a pet left in the car.
Buy Photo
State of the art. The 2019 Tesla Model 3 is constantly updating over-the-air like a smartphone. Example — this feature that allows the driver to set interior climate for a pet left in the car. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Like the Tesla, the 2019 Mercedes C300 will change lanes automatically in self-driving mode.
Buy Photo
Like the Tesla, the 2019 Mercedes C300 will change lanes automatically in self-driving mode. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The 2019 Tesla Model 3 has a blizzard of functions for adjusting everything from self-drive controls to mirrors, shown. They are all located in the center screen.
Buy Photo
The 2019 Tesla Model 3 has a blizzard of functions for adjusting everything from self-drive controls to mirrors, shown. They are all located in the center screen. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The 2019 Mercedes C300 has a blizzard of buttons in the cabin for adjusting everything from self-drive controls to climate.
Buy Photo
The 2019 Mercedes C300 has a blizzard of buttons in the cabin for adjusting everything from self-drive controls to climate. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Credit Tesla with not just pushing the envelope, but establishing new class aspirations. But look a little closer and both cars want to take you to the same digital future.

    After some stodgy years at the turn of the century, Mercedes' exterior design has emerged as the segment’s fashion plate. From its flowing lines to its diamond-studded grille, it’s palace sculpture.

    The Model 3 is a different aesthetic. It’s iPhone simple from sleek shoulder lines to — well, it doesn’t even have a grille, much less one with diamond studs. It eschews badging. The Tesla announces itself from the front with a simple “T” logo. The Mercedes? An “M” would never do. This ship’s bow carries a giant three-pointed star.

    Out back, the Mercedes provides more information with C300 and 4MATIC badging on the trunk announcing its unique class and drivetrain. The Tesla is naked. Not even a “3.”

    Climb inside under their panoramic skylights and the differences are even more dramatic.

    The Mercedes comes with a handsome, weighty doorknocker of a key. The Tesla’s key is a Visa-shaped card that fits in your wallet.

    Push the start button and the dapper German’s turbo-4 shudders to life. Slide into the battery-powered Tesla and it’s already on, having recognized your key card (assuming you didn’t summon it from its parking space via Tesla’s phone app). Oh, these Silicon Valley engineers are clever.

    The cabin of the Mercedes is like something out of Neuschwanstein Castle. The decoration is exquisite. Lush console wood, chromed oval vents, tanned leather. The steering wheel has more buttons than a Wurlitzer organ. The doors are laid out with so much silverware — seat controls, Burmester speakers — that it could be an ambassador’s dinner table. All that’s missing is a chandelier.

    NEWSLETTERS
    Get the newsletter delivered to your inbox
    We're sorry, but something went wrong
    Please try again soon, or contact Customer Service at 1-800-395-3300.
    Delivery:
    Thank you! You're almost signed up for
    Keep an eye out for an email to confirm your newsletter registration.
    More newsletters

    The Tesla is remarkably minimal. A polished plank of wood spans the dash with a giant 15-inch tablet hanging in the middle. The cabin is monochrome black. There are just two buttons on the steering wheel. No vent ornaments. No door-mounted controls. No ornate speakers.

    It’s as if Rubens and Mondrian painted a car in the same year.

    Behind the divergent designs, however, both automakers have labored to make high-tech, driver-centric products.

    Those buttons on the Mercedes steering wheel mean you can thumb through multiple menus without taking your hands off the wheel. More information — navigation, speed limit — is available in a head-up display floating above the hood. Other commands are voice-operated — “Set the cabin temperature to 72 degrees." Navigating to a destination requires only a direct command — “Navigate to Detroit Metro Airport” — rather than having to enter a full address.

    The Mercedes' commands can be hit-or-miss (this is not the latest MBUX system I recently experienced in the A220 sedan) and will get better with the next generation.

    The Tesla is state of the art. Voice commands are as good as your phone. The big screen seems a distraction until you realize that almost everything is automatic — headlights, wipers, even music requests: “Play the Rolling Stones.”

    Speaking of automatic, the C300 and Model 3 are desperate to drive themselves.

    Don’t let them. These are Level 2 systems far removed from fully autonomous Level 4. But they are competent within limits.

    The Mercedes is controlled via cockpit buttons in plain sight. Tesla settings are automatically configured in the screen. Engage the systems (C300 via the cruise-control button, Model 3 via a double pull on the shift stalk) and instrument icons light up letting you know the cars are in charge.

    Both systems are true to the road with no ping-ponging between lines. Both can automatically change lanes with the pull of a turn signal (and both are smart enough not to if another car is present). Both will come to a stop behind another car — then start up again. Over time the Tesla’s system proves superior, in part because of over-the-air updates like the new Navigate on Autopilot.

    Design is a powerful statement of self. But what will ultimately force your choice between these cars is their power source.

    My friend Rick, an experienced luxury-car connoisseur, jumped into both cars and was instantly enamored with the 3’s performance. It’s a tiger. The steering is rooted to the ground, the 307 pound-feet of torque as instant as a lightning bolt. The hills of Oakland County were our playground.

    “The Tesla is just so much fun to drive,” he said.

    The Mercedes is tight enough, but handling has never been the brand’s forte. The steering is numb, the turbo-4 engine — smooth as it is with a dual-clutch, 9-speed automatic — seems coarse after the Tesla’s liquid torque.

    But the Mercedes will go 574 miles (highway) on a fill-up. And when it runs out, it will fill up again at the nearest filling station in just five minutes.

    The 325-mile range Tesla, by contrast, is a car for defined commutes. Install a 240-volt charger in your home and draw a driving radius as to where you need to drive. Lansing? OK. Pittsburgh? You’ll need to plan. Sure, the Tesla’s navigation is superb, telling you exactly where Tesla’s network of superchargers are along the way. But each stop requires at least half-hour to top up on electrons.

    Speaking of planning, repairs to the Tesla will take a month via mobile service units, since Michigan bans Tesla dealers. There is no such ban on the German's service centers.

    Given the Tesla’s range and service limitations, its strong sales numbers are testament to how different its design is. After last year’s flood of orders (to curious folks like me), sales have steadied at about 6,000 a month — similar to the beautifully decorated Mercedes.

    One last detail about these very different masters. The C300 and Model 3 use the same transmission stalk. Just like Rubens and Mondrian used the same sable paint brush.

    2019 Mercedes-Benz C300

    Vehicle type: Front-engine, rear- and all-wheel drive, 5-passenger sedan

    Price: $42,395 base, including $995 destination fee ($63,325 AWD as tested)

    Powerplant: 255 horsepower, 273 pound-feet of torque, 2.0-liter turbocharged, inline-4 cylinder

    Transmission: 9-speed, dual-clutch automatic

    Performance: 5.5 second zero-60 (Car and Driver); 131 mph top speed

    Weight: 3,500-4,150 pounds 

    Fuel economy: EPA 22 city/33 highway/26 combined (AWD)

    Highs: Supermodel looks; interior by the gods

    Lows: Not a toned athlete; MBUX infotainment not in this model yet

    Overall: 4 stars

    2019 Tesla Model 3

    Vehicle type: Battery-powered, rear- and all-wheel drive, 5-passenger sedan

    Price: $36,200 base, including $1,200 destination fee ($57,500 RWD as tested)

    Powerplant: 271 horsepower, 307 pound-feet of torque, 80.5-kWh lithium-ion battery with electric motor drive

    Transmission: Single-speed automatic

    Performance: 5.1 second zero-60 (Car and Driver); 141 mph top speed

    Weight: 3,549-3,814 pounds (RWD, depending on battery size), 4,072 (AWD)

    Fuel economy: 325-mile range (big battery as tested)

    Highs: Unique driving experience; planted handling

    Lows: Battery range; lack of Michigan service centers

    Overall: 4 stars

    Henry Payne is auto critic for The Detroit News. Find him at hpayne@detroitnews.com or Twitter @HenryEPayne. Catch “Car Radio with Henry Payne” from noon-2 p.m. Saturdays on 910 AM Superstation.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/opinion/columnists/henry-payne/2019/05/29/comparison-review-2019-mercedes-benz-c-300-vs-2019-tesla-model-3/1228820001/