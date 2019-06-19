CLOSE

The sport model starts at $35,000

I first drove the 2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup on a bruising off-road course in rural California: Mud-caked trails. Rocky landscapes. You know, Jeep stuff. Marketers love to show this capability off to journalists. How about that, eh? Unbelievable, yes? Yes, yes. But rugged as the ladder-frame Gladiator (and brother Wrangler) may be, how many owners will ever take it to those extremes?

So I was eager to get a Gladiator in my driveway this spring to test it as a common commuter sled where I would have to live with the Jeep’s more, ahem, truck-like attributes.

Silly me. I forgot that driving Michigan roads is an off-road test in itself.

Michigan has some of the worst byways I’ve ever driven (and this is coming from a West Virginia boy, no stranger to bad roads). Especially during the spring thaw when potholes the size of the Mariana Trench open up. Close your eyes crossing from Ohio to Michigan and you’ll feel it. KUH-THUNK, KUH-THUNK, KUH-THUNK. Welcome to Pure Michigan.

The 2020 Jeep Gladiator
The 2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup is based on the Jeep Wrangler and features the brand's familiar seven-slot grille and goggle headlamps.
The 2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup is based on the Jeep Wrangler and features the brand's familiar seven-slot grille and goggle headlamps.
In downtown Detroit, the midsize 2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup often feels large — especially when parallel parking.
In downtown Detroit, the midsize 2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup often feels large — especially when parallel parking.
With its modern UConnect infotainment and navigation system, the 2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup sports some fancy graphics inside its rugged exterior.
With its modern UConnect infotainment and navigation system, the 2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup sports some fancy graphics inside its rugged exterior.
Rigged sidewall tires mean the 2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup can handle off-road gulches and on-road potholes.
Rigged sidewall tires mean the 2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup can handle off-road gulches and on-road potholes.
Exposed hinges. Plastic fenders. Removable doors. Yup, that's the Jeep Wrangler's new sibling, the 2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup.
Exposed hinges. Plastic fenders. Removable doors. Yup, that's the Jeep Wrangler's new sibling, the 2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup.
The midsize, 2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup can go places wider, full-size trucks can't fit. Yet its best-in-class towing ability can still haul a small boat or multiple dirt bikes up north.
The midsize, 2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup can go places wider, full-size trucks can't fit. Yet its best-in-class towing ability can still haul a small boat or multiple dirt bikes up north.
The 2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup comes with a 60-inch bed and comfortable rear seating for six-footers.
The 2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup comes with a 60-inch bed and comfortable rear seating for six-footers.
At home in the mud. The 2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup is as capable off-road as on, with 4-wheel-drive capability and a powerful V-6 engine.
At home in the mud. The 2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup is as capable off-road as on, with 4-wheel-drive capability and a powerful V-6 engine.
The 2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup is available only with a 285-horse V-6. In 4-wheel-low the Jeep proves capable in muddy off-road terrain — as well as on Michigan's pothole-pocked roads.
The 2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup is available only with a 285-horse V-6. In 4-wheel-low the Jeep proves capable in muddy off-road terrain — as well as on Michigan's pothole-pocked roads.
At the Mound off-road park near Flint, the 2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup plays in a dirt bull-ring that is a favorite of dirt bikes.
At the Mound off-road park near Flint, the 2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup plays in a dirt bull-ring that is a favorite of dirt bikes.
The 2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup sports a long bed for hauling — but the vehicle's height and rear departure angle still make it capable off-road at challenging ATV parks like The Mounds.
The 2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup sports a long bed for hauling — but the vehicle's height and rear departure angle still make it capable off-road at challenging ATV parks like The Mounds.
With best-in-class towing and payload, the 2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup pairs the Wrangler's off-road capability with all the capabilities of a pickup tool.
With best-in-class towing and payload, the 2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup pairs the Wrangler's off-road capability with all the capabilities of a pickup tool.
Hello, dirt brothers. The 2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup gets passed by some dirt-bikers at The Mounds off-road park near Flint.
Hello, dirt brothers. The 2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup gets passed by some dirt-bikers at The Mounds off-road park near Flint.
The 2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup is at home commuting during the week, and escaping to the wilderness on weekends.
The 2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup is at home commuting during the week, and escaping to the wilderness on weekends.
With its high ground clearance and excellent approach and departure angles, the 2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup is at home in the mud and muck of the Mounds off-road park near Flint.
With its high ground clearance and excellent approach and departure angles, the 2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup is at home in the mud and muck of the Mounds off-road park near Flint.
The 2020 Jeep Gladiator is available only as a 4-wheel-drive pickup. Starting at about $35K, it costs about $2,000 more than comparable pickups from Ford and Chevy.
The 2020 Jeep Gladiator is available only as a 4-wheel-drive pickup. Starting at about $35K, it costs about $2,000 more than comparable pickups from Ford and Chevy.
A 2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup and signature mud splatter from a day off-roading.
A 2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup and signature mud splatter from a day off-roading.
The 2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup gains many of the amenities of its modern Jeep brothers, including Apple CarPlay connectivity and adaptive cruise control.
The 2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup gains many of the amenities of its modern Jeep brothers, including Apple CarPlay connectivity and adaptive cruise control.
The interior of the 2020 Jeep Gladiator is unique. Its signature vents and dashboard grab handle make it instantly recognizable over more generic pickup interiors.
The interior of the 2020 Jeep Gladiator is unique. Its signature vents and dashboard grab handle make it instantly recognizable over more generic pickup interiors.
Detroit News auto columnist Henry Payne drove the 2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup to work during the week, and then took it off-road on the weekend.
Detroit News auto columnist Henry Payne drove the 2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup to work during the week, and then took it off-road on the weekend.
The 2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup features the brand's signature twin shifters, one for the 8-speed transmission and the other for the off-road transfer case.
The 2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup features the brand's signature twin shifters, one for the 8-speed transmission and the other for the off-road transfer case.
Home away from home. The 2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup at The Mounds Off-Road Park near Flint.
Home away from home. The 2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup at The Mounds Off-Road Park near Flint.
Bring a hose. After a day off-roading, the 2020 Jeep Gladiator can use a bath — inside and out.
Bring a hose. After a day off-roading, the 2020 Jeep Gladiator can use a bath — inside and out.
At the Clarkson Union restaurant, the 2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup stands out in a crowd. Its size and length can be a tight squeeze in a parking lot.
At the Clarkson Union restaurant, the 2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup stands out in a crowd. Its size and length can be a tight squeeze in a parking lot.
Domesticated. At home in a suburban driveway, the 2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup doesn't look quite at home. A solid daily commuter, its roots are off-road.
Domesticated. At home in a suburban driveway, the 2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup doesn't look quite at home. A solid daily commuter, its roots are off-road.
    The rugged Jeep came as a relief. I’ve been testing the autonomous-driving capabilities of a few luxury cars this spring — Mercedes, BMW, Tesla — and it’s murder on the concentration. The vehicles are competent enough at seeing lanes and traffic, but they can’t see imperfections in the road, so I’m always poised to intervene for fear of — KUH-THUNK — losing a tire.

    The Jeep, by contrast, has no self-driving pretensions, and its rugged tires and frame shrugged off potholes like Avengers bouncing off Thanos. Take I-75 north of Madison Heights, for example. Ruts have opened up between the concrete lanes like moats around medieval castles. Negotiating these in a sports sedan is nerve-wracking. The Gladiator thumps over them with ease.

    “Kid stuff. Payne, take me to a real off-road park like the Mounds!”

    The Jeep was begging me. But I resisted. I was determined to write about the Gladiator as a daily commuter.

    It gave me peace of mind every day I left the house. No worries about rough roads shaking the car to dust. In fact, my Gladiator Overland tester almost floated over the road on its big Bridgestones. This truck is no sport truck like the stiff Chevy Silverado Trail Boss.

    Road handling is not its forte. But personality it has in waves. I covet the spare aesthetic brilliance of a Porsche or a Mazda, but after a week with the Gladiator I get its brand magnetism: Iconic face. Raw, outdoorsy design with exposed hinges and lock-down hood. Tattooed graphics everywhere, including a Jeep crawling up the windshield and "♥419" carved in the bed to honor its Toledo-built area code. Signature interior touches like straps that adjust the seat backs and door nets that hold cargo.

    I find mid-size truck interiors to be cold and uninspiring, but the Gladiator has an appealing wardrobe with luxury-like flair. You know when you are in a Mercedes — and when you’re in a Jeep. It is this personality that makes the Jeep coveted across mainstream and luxury buyers.

    I took Mrs. Payne out for an evening on the town and she chose the Jeep pickup in the driveway over the BMW 3-series. She wanted the Jeep’s status: outdoorsy, unique, authentic. She had coveted the Jeep Wrangler at a young age.

    Is there any other truck with that kind of cross-gender appeal?

    Jeep knows it’s got game, and you pay for it. The Jeep is priced to be exclusive, eschewing the low-end, rear-wheel drive market occupied by Chevy and Ford to start at $35,000 with 4-wheel-drive only. My tester was pricey — Gladiators are generally $2,000-$3,000 more than comparable competitors — yet lacks handy tech like the Ford Ranger’s self-parking feature. At $53,000, my Overland still had cloth seats!

    My wife pulled herself into the cab with the A-pillar handle and remarked about the cloth and the noisy cab (all the panels, including doors, are designed to come off). But the Jeep turned heads, dressed in silver with gray 18-inch wheels, when we pulled into an upscale parking lot full of BMWs and Lexuses.

    Payne, I’m getting impatient here. When can I get dirty?!

    The Jeep’s voice continued to nag at me. All that off-road capability — skid plates, plastic bumpers, signature second shift-knob for 4-wheel-low — and I was just going to drive it back and forth to work? Even my pickup bed forays to haul mulch and winter debris from the yard seemed soooo mundane.

    I finally gave in. Like driving a Porsche for a week and never going to the track, it just wasn’t right to deny the Gladiator a trip to its natural habitat. We set course for the Mound ORV Park near Flint over the Memorial Day weekend.

    Just an hour north of Metro Detroit in Mount Morris, the Mounds is a haven for off-roaders. Its swampy, hilly, mogul-infested terrain is choked with dirt bikers, ATVs and mega-tire trucks. And Jeeps.

    Jeep Wranglers are everywhere. The new Gladiator was an instant rock star.

    I floored the 285-horse V-6 across moguls and splashed through narrow bike trails, the Gladiator’s compact proportions allowing it to go where a full-size truck could never roam. That floaty, on-road handling is perfect for terrain like this as the chassis requires flexibility over undulating terrain.

    A helmeted dirt biker sidled up to me. “Dude, that Gladiator is beautiful. How’s it feel out here?” Like a Wrangler with a bed, I replied, and he gave me the "hook 'em horns" sign.

    I slopped through a series of muddy ruts, caking the Gladiator in mud. A female ATV-writer sidled up to my door. “How’s it doin’? My daughter wants one sooooo bad!”

    Locked in four-wheel low, I fishtailed across a muddy trail. A herd of dirt bikers rode by — all pumping their arms and giving me "hook 'em horns" signs.

    Does the Jeep Gladiator pass muster as a metro commuter vehicle? Yup. Its mid-size dimensions, easy Uconnect infotainment and signature interior make it an all-season ride. But don’t forget to heed the call of the off-road every once in a while.

    2020 Jeep Gladiator

     Vehicle type: Front-engine, four-wheel drive, five-passenger pickup

    Price: Base price $35,040 including $1,495 destination charge ($53,045 Overland as tested)

    Powerplant: 3.6-liter V-6

    Power: 285 horsepower, 260 pound-feet of torque

    Transmission: 8-speed automatic; 6-speed manual

    Performance: 0-60 mph, 7.2 sec. (Car and Driver); maximum towing, 7,650 pounds; payload, 1,600 pounds

    Weight: 4,450 pounds (5,072 Overland as tested)

    Fuel economy: EPA: 17 city/22 highway/19 combined (automatic); 16 city/23 highway/19 combined (manual)

    Report card

    Highs: Jeep cred; off-road warrior

    Lows: Pricey; numb handling on-road

    Overall: 4 stars

    Henry Payne is auto critic for The Detroit News. Find him at hpayne@detroitnews.com or Twitter @HenryEPayne. Catch “Car Radio with Henry Payne” from noon-2 p.m. Saturdays on 910 AM Superstation.

    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/opinion/columnists/henry-payne/2019/06/19/review-2020-jeep-gladiator-pickup-test/1475242001/