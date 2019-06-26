LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Ford Explorer, you had me at ST.

I’m a big believer in "halo" cars, those goosebump-inducing, chart-topping performance variants that speak volumes about a car model’s aspirations and engineering, and bring people into showrooms. Think Dodge Hellcat, Jeep Rubicon, BMW M3, GMC Denali, Volkswagen GTI.

For the first time ever, the familiar ol’ Explorer three-row SUV has adopted Ford’s hellion ST badge — and it’s like tossing Roger Federer an oversize graphite racket. It gives Explorer a better all-around game. It's got 400 horsepower, more black makeup than Alice Cooper, and will land dad in jail if he takes it to a back road.

Henry Payne goes Zero-60 in the 2020 Ford Explorer

And that’s a good thing in the ferociously competitive three-row SUV rugby scrum, where you either stand out or get ground into the turf.

The Explorer, of course, is — along with the Jeep Grand Cherokee — one of the pioneers of the midsize SUV segment. They dominated the class for years, selling zillions and printing more money than Daddy Warbucks thanks to building on an existing pickup chassis.

Then Ford woke up a decade ago and realized that every other automaker had jumped into the segment.

The all-new 2020 Ford Explorer
The 2020 Ford Explorer ST can really hustle. The first Explorer to wear the ST performance badge, the 4,700-pound beast hits 60 mph in just 5.5 seconds.
The 2020 Ford Explorer ST can really hustle. The first Explorer to wear the ST performance badge, the 4,700-pound beast hits 60 mph in just 5.5 seconds.
The 2020 Ford Explorer ST can really hustle. The first Explorer to wear the ST performance badge, the 4,700-pound beast hits 60 mph in just 5.5 seconds.
The 2020 Ford Explorer ST can really hustle. The first Explorer to wear the ST performance badge, the 4,700-pound beast hits 60 mph in just 5.5 seconds. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 Ford Explorer adds an ST version for the first time, replacing the Sport model. The ST makes 400 horsepower from its twin-turbo V-6 and is a blast to drive fast.
The 2020 Ford Explorer adds an ST version for the first time, replacing the Sport model. The ST makes 400 horsepower from its twin-turbo V-6 and is a blast to drive fast. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The sporty 2020 Ford Explorer ST adds "E-X-P-L-O-R-E-R" lettering across the front hood, and an ST across the grille.
The sporty 2020 Ford Explorer ST adds "E-X-P-L-O-R-E-R" lettering across the front hood, and an ST across the grille. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 Ford Explorer ST is distinguished by its quad tailpipes in the rear.
The 2020 Ford Explorer ST is distinguished by its quad tailpipes in the rear. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 Ford Explorer ST adopts the sporty badge that used to appear on Ford's discontinued Focus and Fiesta hot hatches.
The 2020 Ford Explorer ST adopts the sporty badge that used to appear on Ford's discontinued Focus and Fiesta hot hatches. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The new 2020 Ford Explorer boasts hybrid, left, and ST, right, models for the first time.
The new 2020 Ford Explorer boasts hybrid, left, and ST, right, models for the first time. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The interior of the 2020 Ford Explorer is a straighforward affair that is not as handsome as some competitors like the Mazda CX-9 or Kia Telluride. However, the rotary shifter and useful storage trays are driver friendly.
The interior of the 2020 Ford Explorer is a straighforward affair that is not as handsome as some competitors like the Mazda CX-9 or Kia Telluride. However, the rotary shifter and useful storage trays are driver friendly. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Optional on the 2020 Ford Explorer is a full sunroof — so the kiddies in the back row get sunlight, too.
Optional on the 2020 Ford Explorer is a full sunroof — so the kiddies in the back row get sunlight, too. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Look ma, no hands — or feet. The 2020 Ford Explorer will autonomously park itself with no driver intervention. All the driver has to do is hold down a console button.
Look ma, no hands — or feet. The 2020 Ford Explorer will autonomously park itself with no driver intervention. All the driver has to do is hold down a console button. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 Ford Explorer offers a blizzard of tech features, from digital displays to drive modes to adaptive cruise control to self-park assist.
The 2020 Ford Explorer offers a blizzard of tech features, from digital displays to drive modes to adaptive cruise control to self-park assist. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Details, details. The 2020 Ford Explorer features gorgeous instrument graphics (for different drive modes) that you would expect to find on a more premium Lincoln.
Details, details. The 2020 Ford Explorer features gorgeous instrument graphics (for different drive modes) that you would expect to find on a more premium Lincoln. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Details, details. The 2020 Ford Explorer sports shelf steps on the inside rocker panel for better roof access.
Details, details. The 2020 Ford Explorer sports shelf steps on the inside rocker panel for better roof access. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Details, details. The 2020 Ford Explorer offers rubberized, sub-cargo storage — perfect for storing the kids' muddy cleats.
Details, details. The 2020 Ford Explorer offers rubberized, sub-cargo storage — perfect for storing the kids' muddy cleats. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 Ford Explorer is a spacious, three-row SUV that can accommodate luggage behind the third-row seats. Need more room? Buy an Expedition.
The 2020 Ford Explorer is a spacious, three-row SUV that can accommodate luggage behind the third-row seats. Need more room? Buy an Expedition. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 Ford Explorer is an AWD family school bus that can fit 7-8 passengers. One of the best-looking SUVs in class, it faces stiff pricing competition from the attractive Kia Telluride.
The 2020 Ford Explorer is an AWD family school bus that can fit 7-8 passengers. One of the best-looking SUVs in class, it faces stiff pricing competition from the attractive Kia Telluride. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 Ford Explorer's most striking angle is the side. With its front wheels pushed to the corners and a dramatic, scalloped line along the shoulders, it resembles a Range Rover.
The 2020 Ford Explorer's most striking angle is the side. With its front wheels pushed to the corners and a dramatic, scalloped line along the shoulders, it resembles a Range Rover. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 Ford Explorer XLT will be the volume trim. With available seven or eight seats, it is a roomy family hauler for all seasons for $40K-$46K.
The 2020 Ford Explorer XLT will be the volume trim. With available seven or eight seats, it is a roomy family hauler for all seasons for $40K-$46K. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 Ford Explorer features a bigger, more intimidating grille than the last model. LED running lights form an eyebrow over the headlamps.
The 2020 Ford Explorer features a bigger, more intimidating grille than the last model. LED running lights form an eyebrow over the headlamps. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Ford's iconic Explorer is the best-selling SUV of all-time.
Ford's iconic Explorer is the best-selling SUV of all-time. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 Ford Explorer Hybrid's exterior design is indistinguishable from gas-engine models. The price is different though — with a sticker starting at over $50K.
The 2020 Ford Explorer Hybrid's exterior design is indistinguishable from gas-engine models. The price is different though — with a sticker starting at over $50K. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 Ford Explorer is a family hauler, sure. But in keeping with the Explorer's rugged heritage, it is also competent off-road with AWD and hill descent control.
The 2020 Ford Explorer is a family hauler, sure. But in keeping with the Explorer's rugged heritage, it is also competent off-road with AWD and hill descent control. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 Ford Explorer has competent voice recognition software, but use the standard Apple CarPlay and Android Apple apps. They are still much better.
The 2020 Ford Explorer has competent voice recognition software, but use the standard Apple CarPlay and Android Apple apps. They are still much better. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 Ford Explorer, right, loses 200 pounds over the last generation, left, but looks jowlier in the front with a less lean design. Overall, though, the new Ford benefits from its rear-wheel-drive-based drivetrain.
The 2020 Ford Explorer, right, loses 200 pounds over the last generation, left, but looks jowlier in the front with a less lean design. Overall, though, the new Ford benefits from its rear-wheel-drive-based drivetrain. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 Ford Explorer, left, brings familiar design cues to the rear like a slanted c-pillar and blocky taillights. The 2019 model is at right.
The 2020 Ford Explorer, left, brings familiar design cues to the rear like a slanted c-pillar and blocky taillights. The 2019 model is at right. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 Ford Explorer, right, is dramatically different from its predecessor, left, with a rear-wheel-drive-based chassis, 4 more inches of rear seat room, a hybrid model and tech galore.
The 2020 Ford Explorer, right, is dramatically different from its predecessor, left, with a rear-wheel-drive-based chassis, 4 more inches of rear seat room, a hybrid model and tech galore. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 Ford Explorer is offered with a 2.3 liter turbo-4, pictured, 3.0-liter twin-turbo V-6 or a 3.3-liter V-6 mated to an electric motor for hybrid-electric drive.
The 2020 Ford Explorer is offered with a 2.3 liter turbo-4, pictured, 3.0-liter twin-turbo V-6 or a 3.3-liter V-6 mated to an electric motor for hybrid-electric drive. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 Ford Explorer has plenty of third-row seat room — so 6'5" giants like Detroit News reviewer Henry Payne can sit behind himself sitting behind himself.
The 2020 Ford Explorer has plenty of third-row seat room — so 6'5" giants like Detroit News reviewer Henry Payne can sit behind himself sitting behind himself. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Details, details. The 2020 Ford Explorer has a capless filler for easy gas pumping.
Details, details. The 2020 Ford Explorer has a capless filler for easy gas pumping. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Details, details. The 2020 Ford Explorer offers simple, one-button-push access to the third row seat, where there is plenty of room for 6-footers, plus storage space for phones and fries.
Details, details. The 2020 Ford Explorer offers simple, one-button-push access to the third row seat, where there is plenty of room for 6-footers, plus storage space for phones and fries. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Details, details. The 2020 Ford Explorer is stuffed with thoughtful details like this 2x-pull hood tab, which releases the latch so you don't have to burn your fingers searching blindly for it under the bonnet.
Details, details. The 2020 Ford Explorer is stuffed with thoughtful details like this 2x-pull hood tab, which releases the latch so you don't have to burn your fingers searching blindly for it under the bonnet. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 Ford Explorer interior isn't splashy, but is ergonomically well configured, with handy knobs, useful digital displays and a space-saving rotary shifter.
The 2020 Ford Explorer interior isn't splashy, but is ergonomically well configured, with handy knobs, useful digital displays and a space-saving rotary shifter. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Space saver. The 2020 Ford Explorer employs a rotary shifter — like the Ford Fusion — that opens space in the console for cupholders and storage.
Space saver. The 2020 Ford Explorer employs a rotary shifter — like the Ford Fusion — that opens space in the console for cupholders and storage. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 Ford Explorer can tow up to 5,600 pounds.
The 2020 Ford Explorer can tow up to 5,600 pounds. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 Ford Explorer introduces self-sealing Michelin tires that will engulf a nail so that the car can keep rolling.
The 2020 Ford Explorer introduces self-sealing Michelin tires that will engulf a nail so that the car can keep rolling. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Under the skin of the 2020 Ford Explorer. The new SUV is stuffed with engine options, safety equipment and new tech.
Under the skin of the 2020 Ford Explorer. The new SUV is stuffed with engine options, safety equipment and new tech. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 Ford Explorer ST is the first rear-wheel-drive, three-row ute in class outside the Dodge Durango R/T and SRT. Like the Dodge, it hits a long list of performance targets.
The 2020 Ford Explorer ST is the first rear-wheel-drive, three-row ute in class outside the Dodge Durango R/T and SRT. Like the Dodge, it hits a long list of performance targets. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Remember when? The 1992 Ford Explorer XLT used the Jurassic Park film. It was truck-based, a long way from the sporty, unibody Explorer ST introduced for 2020.
Remember when? The 1992 Ford Explorer XLT used the Jurassic Park film. It was truck-based, a long way from the sporty, unibody Explorer ST introduced for 2020. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
How far we've come: The spartan interior of the 1992 Ford Explorer.
How far we've come: The spartan interior of the 1992 Ford Explorer. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Detroit News auto columnist Henry Payne flogged the new 2020 Ford Explorer on- and off-road through the Columbia River Valley.
Detroit News auto columnist Henry Payne flogged the new 2020 Ford Explorer on- and off-road through the Columbia River Valley. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
    There were unibody-based Toyota Highlanders and stonkin’ Dodge Durango R/Ts and spacious Chevy Traverses. Heck, even Jeep had sprouted a Trackhawk variant with something like 15,000 horsepower and a V-8 mating call that made every grown male howl at the moon.

    So Dearborn got busy and the all-new 2020 Explorer is the result. It advances on Ford’s first 2011 unibody SUV in every conceivable way. It would take five columns to cover the highlights of this car, but let me sum the Explorer up this way: It’s a handsome, rear- and all-wheel drive, nice-handling 4,700-pound school bus. It's off-road capable, roomy, high-tech, detail-rich and ergonomically smart.

    (Pause to catch breath)

    It's a powerful, quiet, connected crossover with a one-touch autonomous self-parking feature that will have your neighbor who just bought an Audi for $20,000 more running over for a demo.

    Even with all that, sales champ Explorer was going to be under pressure to hold off value plays like the Kia Telluride and Toyota Highlander.

    So, like Federer watching tape between matches, Explorer went out and augmented its core design and technology strengths by adopting the competition’s best features.

    For years Explorer has been the fashion plate of SUVs. Like the lovely Fusion sedan copying Aston’s face, Ford knows a beaut when it sees it one. Explorer cribbed SUV heartthrob Range Rover’s wardrobe, right down to the Brit’s stylish bonnet lettering, E-X-P-L-O-R-E-R.

    Taking Rover’s lesson one step further, the 2020 Explorer adopts a luxury-class longitudinal engine architecture that pushes the wheels out to the front corners. That creates a dramatic silhouette with long snout, scalloped shoulders and big haunches.

    Nice, but then the designers took the rest of the day off.

    Where Range Rover's design (check out the Velar, and bring a drool bucket) is lean and Apple-spare, the Ford is over-designed in the front, giving its face a jowly, heavy appearance compared to the last generation. Liposuction, please.

    Explorer takes a back seat to the crisp Kia Telluride as class prom queen.

    Kia then adds insult to injury by making its front wheel drive-based beauty a cheap date. Endowed with a long list of standard features like adaptive cruise-control and blind-spot assist, a $41,845 all-wheel drive Telluride EX with 20-inch wheels and moonroof undercuts Explorer’s similarly equipped, $47,405 Explorer XLT by a whopping $5,500.

    Happily, Ford has put that rear-wheel drive based platform to other good uses.

    Like Detroit rival Dodge Durango — another SUV in class with a rear wheel drive-based bod — the Explorer is engineered to be an athlete from the ground up.

    Despite those jowls, the 2020 model is 200 pounds lighter than the 2019. Mated to Ford’s base 2.3-liter workhorse turbo-4 (also found in the speedy Mustang and European Focus RS), the volume XLT Explorer can cut some rug on the dance floor and does a pretty good imitation of a Jeep off-road.

    Bolt in the 400-horse twin-turbo V-6, and the Explorer transforms into a rhino in ballet slippers. I like the Mazda CX-9’s nimble bod, but there’s no high-horse performance variant. Only the R/T and SRT versions of the Durango play in this league.

    Stomp the pedal and the Explorer thinks it’s a Focus ST in an SUV body. The secretary of state should require a racing license to operate this Frankenstein’s monster. Taut and responsive with the Explorer’s standard 10-speed tranny throwing off quick upshifts, the three-row ST gulped pavement at an alarming rate in the hills of Portland’s Columbia River valley.

    What are you doing, Payne, this is a three-row ute!

    And it’s a usable three rows. Yes, Grand Cherokee’s Hellcat-fueled, 707-horse Trackhawk has no peer. But you can only make three other adults sick in its two-row configuration. Thanks to that RWD-based architecture, Explorer has gained a healthy 4 inches of legroom behind the front seat, meaning you can put two 6-footers in the third row.

    The Explorer isn’t all looks and muscle. It’s taken Ergonomics 101 from the Honda Pilot.

    The three-row Pilot is homely compared to its glamorous classmates, but it geeks out on interior detail with its space-saving trigger shifter, console storage and one-button third-row access. Veteran Explorer chief engineer Bill Gubing and his team watched and learned.

    The Explorer will win over the family with its attention to detail: Rotary shifter. Horizontal-or-vertical touchscreens. Single-button access to third row seats. Sub-cargo storage for muddy cleats. Rocker-panel foot-steps for Christmas tree-tying roof access ...

    (Pause to catch breath)

    ... standard automatic rear-hatch. Sports-car-like, 2X hood release to save you from fishing for the release under the bonnet.

    Only with its first hybrid does Explorer shy from the competition. Despite years of hybrid development, Ford prices it way out of reach — at a nose-bleed $53,000 — from the excellent,$38,000 Highlander Hybrid.

    Seems Ford would rather show off its pioneering electronics.

    Like a luxury car, you’ll be showing it off to your friends. There’s the FordPass app that can remotely start your car, look in on tire pressures and vacuum Cheerios from under the seats (just kidding about that last part). And then there’s self-park assist, part of Ford’s must-have Co-Pilot360 driver-assist package. I spent an evening effortlessly parallel parking a giant, three-row SUV all over town by touching nothing but a button.

    Which was relaxing after a day of wringing the Explorer ST’s neck all over Oregon.

    2020 Ford Explorer

    Vehicle type: Front-engine, rear- and all-wheel drive, seven- or eight-passenger, three-row SUV

    Price: Base price $37,770 for XLT including $1,095 destination charge ($46,130 AWD XLT and $54,740 AWD ST as tested)

    Powerplant: 2.3-liter, turbocharged 4-cylinder; hybrid 3.3-liter V-6 mated to AC electric motor (hybrid only); 3.0-liter, twin-turbo V-6 (ST and Platinum only)

    Power: 300 horsepower, 310 pound-feet of torque; 318 horsepower, 322 torque combined (hybrid); 400 horsepower, 415 torque (ST); 365 horsepower, 380 torque (Platinum)

    Transmission: 10-speed automatic

    Performance: 0-60 mph, 5.5 sec. (ST, mfr.); maximum towing, 5,600 pounds

    Weight: 4,345 pounds base RWD (4,701 AWD ST)

    Fuel economy (all numbers with AWD): EPA: 20 city/27 highway/23 combined (2.3-L turbo-4); 18 city/24 highway/20 combined (3.0-L turbo-V6): N/A for hybrid model

    Report card

    Highs: ST hottie; one-button self-parking

    Lows: Jowly face; gets pricey

    Overall: 3 stars

    Henry Payne is auto critic for The Detroit News. Find him at hpayne@detroitnews.com or Twitter @HenryEPayne. Catch “Car Radio with Henry Payne” from noon-2 p.m. Saturdays on 910 AM Superstation.

    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/opinion/columnists/henry-payne/2019/06/26/review-2020-ford-explorer-road-test/1494009001/