Conventional wisdom these days is that the next generation wants electric cars. Someone forgot to tell my neighbors.

When I arrived at their house with the 2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR, the supercharged V-8 shook the foundation like a California earthquake. Kids poured out the front door, practically dragging their father behind them.

Jaguar F-Pace SVR vs. the I-Pace EV
The 2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR is a rock 'em sock 'em, 550-horsepower SUV for the whole family.
The 2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR is a rock 'em sock 'em, 550-horsepower SUV for the whole family. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2019 Jaguar I-Pace EV bears familiar brand touches like angled headlights and an open grille.
The 2019 Jaguar I-Pace EV bears familiar brand touches like angled headlights and an open grille. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
With it longitudinal front-engine and rear-drive-based AWD drivetrain, the 2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR sports nice proportions.
With it longitudinal front-engine and rear-drive-based AWD drivetrain, the 2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR sports nice proportions. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2019 Jaguar I-Pace EV is quick, quiet, with a 240-mile range on a full charge.
The 2019 Jaguar I-Pace EV is quick, quiet, with a 240-mile range on a full charge. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR needs plenty of air to feed the V-8 beast within.
The 2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR needs plenty of air to feed the V-8 beast within. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Look closer. The upper grille of the 2019 Jaguar I-Pace EV is open to allow air to pass through a hood vent. The result is better aerodynamics on the front end of the EV.
Look closer. The upper grille of the 2019 Jaguar I-Pace EV is open to allow air to pass through a hood vent. The result is better aerodynamics on the front end of the EV. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Let off the throttle in Dynamic mode and the 2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR lets off some firecracker pops through its rear tailpipes.
Let off the throttle in Dynamic mode and the 2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR lets off some firecracker pops through its rear tailpipes. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Around back, the 2019 Jaguar I-Pace EV is definitely an SUV with a hatchback for better utility. However, it has less cargo room than its F-Pace gas peer.
Around back, the 2019 Jaguar I-Pace EV is definitely an SUV with a hatchback for better utility. However, it has less cargo room than its F-Pace gas peer. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Under the hood, the 2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR packs a fearsome 5.0-liter, supercharged, 550-horse V-8. Vroom.
Under the hood, the 2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR packs a fearsome 5.0-liter, supercharged, 550-horse V-8. Vroom. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2019 Jaguar I-Pace EV suffers from lack of charging infrastructure. At this two-plug Ferndale charger already occupied by a Nissan Leaf, charging the I-Pace necessitated pulling the charger cord over the Leaf's hood.
The 2019 Jaguar I-Pace EV suffers from lack of charging infrastructure. At this two-plug Ferndale charger already occupied by a Nissan Leaf, charging the I-Pace necessitated pulling the charger cord over the Leaf's hood. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The interior of the 2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR is nicely appointed and replaces the usual pop-up rotary shifter with a sportier monostable.
The interior of the 2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR is nicely appointed and replaces the usual pop-up rotary shifter with a sportier monostable. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The interior of the 2019 Jaguar I-Pace SUV has more drama than its gas-powered siblings (see the arched console), but uses the same infotainment system.
The interior of the 2019 Jaguar I-Pace SUV has more drama than its gas-powered siblings (see the arched console), but uses the same infotainment system. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Like the Porsche Macan Turbo and Alfa Stelvio Quadrifoglio SUVs, the 2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR would not be out of place on a track.
Like the Porsche Macan Turbo and Alfa Stelvio Quadrifoglio SUVs, the 2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR would not be out of place on a track. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Quad pipes let you know the 2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR is packing serious heat.
Quad pipes let you know the 2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR is packing serious heat. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Though the 2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR's infotainment system lags competitors, it has plenty of drama with nice graphics and red gauges when you put it in Dynamic mode.
Though the 2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR's infotainment system lags competitors, it has plenty of drama with nice graphics and red gauges when you put it in Dynamic mode. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR sports 33.5 cubic feet of cargo room compared to the similarly priced Jaguar I-Pace EV, with 25.5 cubic feet.
The 2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR sports 33.5 cubic feet of cargo room compared to the similarly priced Jaguar I-Pace EV, with 25.5 cubic feet. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
All loaded up at nearly $90K, the 2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR features a full sunroof.
All loaded up at nearly $90K, the 2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR features a full sunroof. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR wears big, 15.5-inch brakes to bring the fast beast back to Earth from 4.3-second zero-60 launches.
The 2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR wears big, 15.5-inch brakes to bring the fast beast back to Earth from 4.3-second zero-60 launches. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR was developed in Jag's Specialty Vehicle Operations lab.
The 2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR was developed in Jag's Specialty Vehicle Operations lab. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
You'll know the performance 2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR by its special badge front and rear.
You'll know the performance 2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR by its special badge front and rear. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Using launch control, the 2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR will zip to 60 mph in just over 4 seconds.
Using launch control, the 2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR will zip to 60 mph in just over 4 seconds. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR. Gotta have that Jaguar growl.
2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR. Gotta have that Jaguar growl. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
    The Jag super-ute is the latest twisted performance SUV to hit the market along with other five-door track monsters like the Porsche Macan Turbo S and Alfa Stelvio Quadrifoglio. The SVR is the most powerful missile this side of the insane, 707-horse Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. The Jaguar's 550 horsepower feed all four wheels for quick dashes to the, um, grocery store.

    You know, a family car.

    The kids piled three abreast into the F-Pace’s spacious back seat. Their dad turned the key and the Jaguar exploded to life like a hungry zoo animal that had just been thrown a sirloin steak. GROOOOWWWRRRR!

    Cheers from the rugrat gallery!

    Dad rolled down the street, the big cat gurgling with menace.

    When we hit Telegraph Road, father floored it and all hell broke loose. The SVR leapt forward on all four paws, the 5.0-liter V-8 howled in our ears while the eight-speed transmission snapped off millisecond-quick shifts. As the speedo rushed toward triple digits, my neighbor backed off the throttle and the quad tailpipes let out a Snap! Crackle! Pop! like firecrackers on the Fourth of July.

    Bedlam in the backseat!

    At the helm, their father let out a demented, Tim Allen-like cackle, too.

    Nothing growls like a Jaguar.

    Which begs the question, why would anyone want an electric Jag? Don’t get me wrong, the I-Pace is a marvelous piece of work. A low-slung crossover, it’s nicely proportioned with big wheels, and a distinctive hatchback profile. Inside, it shares the same switchgear with its Jaguar brethren: digital instrument display, touchscreen, big dials.

    Punch the accelerator pedal, and the electric cat pounces with instant torque. Silent. Stealthy.

    “Just like a Tesla!” the neighbors said when I brought it by a few months back.

    But if your ship has finally come in and you have $80,000 in the bank, do you want a Jaguar that sounds like a Tesla — or a Jaguar that growls like a Jaguar?

    Conventional wisdom these days holds that, as more electric SUVs from Jaguar, Audi, Mercedes, BMW, Porsche, etc., flood the market, Tesla sales will fade. I have my doubts. As do customers apparently.

    Despite rave media reviews and a trophy case full of Best Car of Year honors, the 2019 Jaguar I-Pace electric car sells just over 200 cars a month.

    Brand matters and Tesla has established itself as a pioneering EV brand. Jaguar’s brand is also very strong but for other reasons. For decades the nouveau riche have gravitated to Jaguar for its slinky designs, racing success and ... growl.

    There’s also the fact that the F-Pace SVR is not just emotionally more satisfying to the I-Pace (my neighbors are still grinning from their ride), but is superior in most other ways including cargo room, head room, and — crucially — range.

    Open up the F-Pace SVR on I-75 and you’ll drink gas so fast I swear I saw the gas gauge needle moving. But there are filling stations everywhere on your way to the glorious beaches of northern Michigan.

    Lead-foot the I-Pace and you won’t get to your destination easily.

    Unlike Tesla and its exclusive network of Level 3, 150-kilowatt DC superchargers, the Jaguar is dependent on independent charging networks like Electrify America. And EA has no superchargers north of Lansing (and none on the I-75 corridor). Even where 240-volt Level 2 chargers exist, I have found service to be spotty.

    On a recent trip to Charlevoix in a Tesla Model 3, I juiced up in Gaylord with plans to top up Charlevoix’s Level 2 charger during my week stay there. Alas, that  charger was out of order, limiting my range around town.

    Such limitations could throw a wet blanket on the family vacation.

    The gas-powered F-Pace, on the other hand, will not only get you to the far corners of Lake Michigan — it’ll do so with gusto.

    Nothing sours the next generation on electric cars like limiting their vacation options. And from my own experience, nothing makes my wife more nervous than the idea that an electric car will strand us on a Lake Michigan peninsula.

    The F-Pace also comes with more affordable options than the electric I-Pace.

    Halo cars like the F-Pace SVR are designed in part to bring folks into the dealership to whet their appetite. But if my $89,900 side of beef tester is too much for the bank account, customers can choose more affordable fare like the base, $44,900 F-Pace turbo-4 or the $60,000 turbo-6.

    As a result, Americans are gobbling up about 1,200 F-Paces a month. If the electric I-Pace is your cup of tea, then it’s a pricey cup of tea. Lithium-ion batteries are expensive to make and the EV SUV starts at $70,000.

    For most families, the $45,000 F-Pace’s handsome Jaguar grille and interior will do just fine, thank you very much. Like the TV ads with tennis star Kei Nishikori tooling around in an F-Pace shadowed by his alter-ego self in the original SVR, the F-Type two-door sports car, they will be content with the Jaguar image.

    For the truly deranged (like yours truly) there is the 550-horse F-Pace SVR. So on your way to dropping the kids off at soccer practice you can head over to Woodward and prowl the stoplights for unsuspecting V-8-powered Dodge Challenger R/Ts.

    Set launch control by depressing the brake pedal with your left foot. Then bury the accelerator pedal. Then release the brake.

    WORRRAAAUAAGGH! Goes the V-8.

    AWESOOOOOME! go the kids.

    Sit back and watch the Challenger disappear in your mirrors as you hit 60 mph in just 4.3 seconds. The Challenger will arrive after 5.1. I should note here that the I-Pace EV will clock the same zero-60 time as cousin F-Pace. But it’ll use up a lot more range in doing so, and without a convenient charging station nearby.

    And without that Jaguar growl.

    2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR

    Vehicle type: Front-engine, all-wheel drive, five-passenger SUV

    Price: Base price $81,015, including $1,025 destination charge ($89,900 as tested)

    Powerplant: 5.0-liter supercharged V-8

    Power: 550 horsepower, 502 pound-feet of torque

    Transmission: 8-speed automatic

    Performance: 0-60 mph, 4.3 sec. (Car and Driver); top speed: 176 mph

    Weight: 4,395 pounds 

    Fuel economy: EPA: 16 city/22 highway/18 combined; range: 489 miles

    Report card

    Highs: V-8 thrills for the family; long range

    Lows: Pricey; infotainment system can be slow

    Overall: 4 stars

    2019 Jaguar I-Pace

    Vehicle type: Electric, four-passenger luxury SUV

    Price: $70,495 base including $995 destination fee ($86,895 First Edition as tested)

    Powerplant: 90-kWh lithium-ion battery with twin electric-motor drive

    Power: 394 horsepower, 512 pound-feet torque 

    Transmission: Automatic, single-speed 

    Performance: 0-60 mph, 4.5 seconds (mfr.); top speed: 124 mph

    Weight: 4,784 pounds

    Fuel economy: 240-mile range (189 miles on battery to cover 140 miles, observed)

    Report card

    Highs: Handsome looks; electric torque

    Lows: Slow infotainment screen; lack of charging infrastructure

    Overall: 3 stars

    Henry Payne is auto critic for The Detroit News. Find him at hpayne@detroitnews.com or Twitter @HenryEPayne. Catch “Car Radio with Henry Payne” from noon-2 p.m. Saturdays on 910 AM Superstation.

