Detroit News auto critic Henry Payne goes 0-60 in the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT 500 Henry Payne, The Detroit News

Since it hit the showrooms, the sixth-generation Mustang has topped the Camaro everywhere but on the track. Media comparisons have consistently given the Chevy the handling nod. Ford got so sick of hearing about its rival's track superiority that it went and made a Corvette-inspired Terminator.

The 2020 Ford Shelby Mustang GT500 is a front-engine Corvette in drag.

It’s unlike anything you’ve ever seen from the Blue Oval’s pony car stable. Forget the GT500s of old — they were crude, solid rear-axle, straight-line hammers. This Mustang is more supercar than muscle car. Nostalgic for the front-engine Corvette now that the mid-engine weapon has dawned? Take a look at the GT500. Like the supreme 755-horse Stingray ZR1, the GT500 supercharges its V-8 to a mind-blowing 760 horsepower.

Henry Payne reviews the 2020 Ford Mustang GT500
The huge maw on the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 feeds air to the supercharged, 760-horse, 5.2-liter mill under the hood. If you have to ask the mpg, you can't afford it. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
On the desert roads west of Las Vegas, the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 had a chance to stretch its legs. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 tops the pony car's model line that includes variants like the HiPo turbo-4, GT, Bullitt and GT350. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Top speed on the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is governed to 180 mph. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
With handling tricks like magnetic shocks, big brakes, electronic limited slip differential and wide tires, the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is surprisingly nimble around a race track despite its 4,100 pounds. Ford
The 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is one of a number of hot rods developed by Ford Performance, including the F-150 Raptor and Ford GT. When loaded with all the goodies, the Shelby can push $100,000. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is a ball to drive fast on public roads — but to explore the limits, the Shelby must be taken on track. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Detroit News auto critic Henry Payne took the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 for some hot laps around Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 can be optioned with a Track Package that includes a high, carbon-fiber wing for added downforce. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The $72K 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 comes standard with digital cockpit and multiple drive modes. A dual-clutch 7-speed transmission is standard with no manual option. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Swathed in leather and carbon fiber trim, the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 interior is a comfortable place to be. On long trips, a quiet mode will even silence the loud V-8. Ford
The 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 features a variety of drive modes that change drivetrain/suspension setup — and also change the configuration of the digital instrument display. This is SPORT mode. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 driver's wheel is festooned with familiar buttons for infotaiment, track apps and cruise control. The car is not available with adaptive cruise — and the signature snake is added in place of the Mustang pony. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Ford racer Billy Johnson has vast track experience in the Mustang GT4 and Ford GT race cars, and helped develop the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 at speed at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
With launch control engaged and a quick-shifting, dual-clutch tranny managing 760-horsepower, Payne saw consistent 11.1 second 1/4 mile times in the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Back home. Shelby American Motorsports is based in Las Vegas, where the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 made its media debut. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is the fastest, most capable GT500 ever. No longer a just a straight-line speedster, the athletic GT500 shares suspension tuning with the GT350 while adding another 135 horsepower with a supercharged V-8. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
With good thermal management, the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 can do repeated launch control runs — while its big Brembo brakes never saw fade on the track. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Trifecta. The 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 outfitted in signature Shelby stripes. The supercar needs six heat exchangers for cooling the big supercharged engine. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Loud and proud. At full throttle, the ferocious, 760-horse 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 puts out a V-8 roar laced with a hint of supercharger whine. Ford
Skittle row. The 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 comes in a variety of flavors, including Grabber Lime and Twister Orange. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Snake. The 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 continues a healthy tradition of Shelby muscle cars dating to the 1960s. Today, Ford licenses the Shelby name and develops its high-horse hot rod in Dearborn. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Need for speed. On Las Vegas Motor Speedway's writhing, 2.4-mile Outfield Road Course, the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 hit speeds over 130 mph. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Drag strip mode. Launch control set at 1500 RPM. 625 pounds of torque. The 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is capable of sub-11 second runs in the 1/4 mile. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 features enormous Brembo brakes to bring the car back to earth from 10.6 second 0-100 runs. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Aaron Shelby, grandson of the legendary Carroll Shelby and board member of the Shelby Museum, introduces the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 to media in Las Vegas. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
    For road-sucking downforce, it’s available with a ZR1-like track package that includes a huge carbon-fiber rear wing and front splitter and wicker. It has Recaro seats, magnetic shocks, launch control, electronic rear-differential and a quiet mode for long road trips. Tires? Fat Michelin Pilot Sport 4S or near-slick Pilot Cup 2 that stick like glue. Heck, the GT500 even reached into the mid-engine C8’s toolbox and mated its supercharged tornado to a lightning-fast, dual-clutch seven-speed transmission from Tremec.

    The 650-horse Camaro ZL1 and winged ZL1 1LE is Camaro’s top-of-the-line. The GT500 is its match, plus 100 horsepower.

    The Mustang is a relentless, apex-carving cyborg on track. Despite its heavy V-8 up front, it defied the law of physics (or more precisely, mastered them) around Las Vegas Motor Speedway’s 2.4-mile Outfield Road Course. Thundering through the tricky high-speed “bus-stop chicane,” I overcooked the entry and braced to bounce over the next apex curb. Nope.

    A quick flick of the steering wheel, and the GT500 stayed on course. It's a 4,000-pound rhino in tennis shoes.

    “That’s the 550 pound-feet of downforce working,” Ford racing driver Billy Johnson told me later. Johnson — who knows a thing or two about supercars, having piloted the mid-engine GT at Le Mans the last four years — was deeply involved with GT500 development long before it debuted at this year’s Detroit auto show.

    This is a muscle car with degrees in aerodynamics, materials and mechanical engineering. If Tony Stark hadn’t invented Iron Man, he would have flown around in a GT500.

    Drive the Shelby hard on public roads and it’s a T. rex on wheels. Put your boot in it and the familiar overhead-cam, 5.2-liter Mustang V-8 gurgle turns into a bellow. Add a touch of supercharger whine and it’ll send goosebumps up your spine.

    Thundering around corners through Red Rock Canyon Park in my Twister Orange tester, I could see the necks of road-side tourists already turned in my direction — What in Moses is THAT? I didn’t keep my foot in it for long for fear of attracting every cop in the southwest.

    If you want to have fun on public roads, ignore the GT500 and buy the nimble, turbo-4-powered Mustang High Performance Pack I reviewed last month. Its 332 horses are plenty for the street. Affordably aimed at the Camaro V-6, it’s entry-level performance for the enthusiast.

    Not that anyone with $71,395 in the bank account will listen to me.

    The GT500 will be coveted by the Woodward cruiser crowd. It has serious road presence. Its huge front jaws can swallow Toyota Priuses whole. The fascia is a sci-fi work of art; even the headlights remind  one of Hollywood’s Terminator. Heat exchangers stuff every crevice to feed the nuclear reactor inside. The GT500 eschews adaptive cruise-control because there’s simply no room in the grille for radar.

    Payne does a quick walkaround of the 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 The Detroit News

    Option the GT500 with signature Shelby stripes (white or black) for added effect. The standard version comes with eight-way leather seats, digital instrument display with configurable drive modes, lap timer, lowered stance and multiple exhaust modes.

    But so does the GT500’s little brother Shelby GT350. Indeed, the 526-horse GT350 was designed by Ford Performance chief troublemaker Carl Widmann and his merry band of engineers as the driver’s car of the pair. The GT350 is more raw, more viscerally engaging.

    Available in manual only, you can row the GT350’s normally aspirated, flat-plane crank (just like a Ferrari!) V-8 to a goosebump-inducing 8,250 rpms. Downshift into turns and it’ll produce more tailpipe flatulence than Shrek. If you want to swagger around town and shred the occasional rural road, buy the GT350 for $10,000 less.

    But if you want to know what a front-engine muscle car is capable of on track, the GT500 is your weapon.

    Howling down Las Vegas Speedway’s front straightaway — the dual-clutch tranny firing off millisecond shifts — I thought the Shelby might join the F-16s taking off from nearby Nellis Air Force Base in flight.

    But stomp on the Brobdingnagian Brembo brakes — with red calipers the size of Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet gripping massive 16.5-inch rotors — and the striped rocket is brought immediately back to Earth. Brake fade was non-existent.

    Then this otherworldly cyborg really showed off its skills.

    The Tremec downshifted rapidly — WHAP! WHAP! — as I rotated into the corner with trail-brake oversteer. A manual GT350 can’t pull this off with nearly the precision.

    Suddenly on top of the apex, the GT500 was surprisingly neutral despite all that extra plumbing up front. Then another surprise: the GT500 wanted me to use all 760 horses on exit. With every successive lap I fed the beast more throttle without any alarm from the Michelins. Try this in a Dodge Hellcat and it’ll turn your hair white.

    Unleashed again, the V-8 roared, the landscape rushing by at warp speed. It doesn’t make the same high-rev music as the GT350, but it’s still a glorious sound. I never turned on the radio in a day of driving. We spent the afternoon doing 11-second quarter-mile launch-control hole shots down Vegas’ dragstrip.

    It doesn’t come cheap. Equipped with the $18,500 track package, racing stripes and bolstered Recaros to keep you upright under high G-loads, my tester cost an eye-watering $94,385.

    The Ford Mustang shoulders a lot of responsibility these days. It must not only beat the Camaro and Challenger in the muscle car race, it must also carry the Blue Oval’s electric car aspirations with a Tesla-fighting Mach E performance ute coming next year.

    Being top dog in the former assists with the latter. Thus the 2020 GT500, the best Mustang ever.

    20202 Ford Mustang GT500

    Vehicle type: Front-engine, rear-wheel drive, four-passenger sports coupe

    Price: Base price $71,395, including $1,095 destination charge ($94,385 as tested)

    Powerplant: 5.2-liter, supercharged V-8

    Power: 760 horsepower, 625 pound-feet of torque  

    Transmission: 7-speed dual-clutch automatic

    Performance: 0-60 mph, 3.3 seconds (mfr.); top speed, 180 mph (governed)

    Weight: 4,171 pounds (about 4,080 with carbon-fiber track package)

    Fuel economy: EPA mpg, 12 city/18 highway/14 combined 

    Report card

    Highs: Intimidating styling; track hero

    Lows: Will land you in jail if driven hard on public roads; gets pricey

    Overall: 4 stars

    Henry Payne is auto critic for The Detroit News. Find him at hpayne@detroitnews.com or Twitter @HenryEPayne. Catch “Car Radio with Henry Payne” from noon-2 p.m. Saturdays on 910 AM Superstation.

    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/opinion/columnists/henry-payne/2019/10/31/review-2020-mustang-gt-500-baddest-and-best-pony-car-ever/2482930001/