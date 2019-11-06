Hyundai Palisade vs. Kia Telluride
At just $43K, the 2020 Hyundai Palisade SEL is loaded with features that cost thousands less than a comparable Toyota Highlander or Ford Explorer. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 Kia Telluride may come from a Korean brand, but its character is all-American. Designed in Los Angeles and manufactured in Georgia, it carries Cadillac styling cues and plenty of room for a big Yankee family. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The classy, LED-piped rear end of the 2020 Hyundai Palisade. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 Kia Telluride starts at about $32K and can be loaded up to $48K as seen here — competitive with other value brands like the Honda Pilot, but boasting styling found on much more expensive luxury utes. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 Hyundai Palisade rear end is nicely appointed — including spelling out the car's name like a Range Rover. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 Kia Telluride sports elegant, vertical taillights with tube LEDs that might have come off a Caddy XT6. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
An interior worthy of luxury. This 2020 Hyundai Palisade interior is loaded with leather and safety features for just $43K. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
To accentuate the 2020 Kia Telluride's off-road ambitions, the big ute comes with two "oh, crap!" handles so the passenger (and driver) can stabilize themselves if the going gets rough. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 Hyundai Palisade features one of the most versatile, useful consoles this side of a RAM pickup or Honda Pilot. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Like its sister 2020 Hyundai Palisade, the 2020 Kia Telluride is loaded with electronic features like Apple CarPlay and Adaptive Cruise. A 10.3-inch center screen is optional, as is the 360-degree surround view. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The center console of the 2020 Kia Telluride is not as innovative as the Hyundai Palisade. It is, however, nicely organized with room for cups as well as a deep trough for phones, wallets and French fries. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
This is your captain speaking ... The driver of the 2020 Hyundai Palisade can turn on a third row microphone to talk to rear passengers. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Sport mode turns the gauges red in the 2020 Hyundai Palisade. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 Kia Telluride is loaded with standard features like adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and rear blindspot collision avoidance. Added features include clever goo-gaws like blind-spot view monitor, which pops up in the instrument display when you flick on the turn signal. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Touch a button and the rear seat collapses forward on the 2020 Hyundai Palisade for easy third-row access. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Just push a button. The 2020 Kia Telluride features easy third-row access — just push a button and the second-row seat collapses forward. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 Hyundai Palisade cuts a noble figure at Stratford Hall in Virginia. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The prettier Korean model. The side-view of the 2020 Kia Telluride says Range Rover — the vertical light details say Cadillac. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Easy on the eyes. The 2020 Kia Telluride takes styling cues from the luxury Cadillacs and is less polarizing than sister Hyundai Palisade. But with a price tag well under a comparable XT6, the Telluride is a premium-looking bargain. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 Hyundai Palisade comes with an optional sun roof. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
With the touch of a button, the 2020 Hyundai Palisade rear seat will collapse forward for rear access. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Like sister Kia Telluride, the 2020 Hyundai Palisade boasts a 291-horse, 3.8-liter V-6 under the hood. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 Kia Telluride and 2020 Hyundai Palisade both offer a 3.8-liter V-76 engine with 291 horsepower and enough torque to pull 5,000 pounds. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Detroit News auto critic Henry Payne compared a $47K 2020 Hyundai Palisade with similar $48K Kia Telluride. They are the value bargains of their class. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 Hyundai Palisade is big, roomy and affordable, but doesn't sacrifice good handling or cut corners on exterior detail. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 Hyundai Palisade chases an Audi Q7 through Virginia backgrounds. At $30K cheaper than the $75K Audi, the stylish Hyundai is loaded with similar high-tech features. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Siblings? The 2020 Kia Telluride and Cadillac cars share styling cues — though they come from different companies. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The Korean Kia Telluride and Hyundai Palisade have no answer for the athletic, 400-horse Ford Explorer ST. But the ST costs $59K, whereas the Koreans offer unmatched value in the low-$40K range. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
    The year’s most anticipated bargain is the 2020 Corvette C8, a $60,000 mid-engine supercar offering the same performance thrills of European sports cars costing four times as much.

    But on a more utilitarian front, the three-row Korean twins — the Hyundai Palisade and Kia Telluride — are just as remarkable.

    Introduced, respectively, at the 2018 Los Angeles and 2019 Detroit auto shows, the Palisade and Telluride wowed with good looks and high-tech interiors. But as these vehicles have come to market, the automotive world is realizing they offer game-changing value.

    Both feature luxury styling, that — when paired with their standard content — should make anyone question why they are paying tens of thousands more for a three-row luxury sport-utility.

    “What’s the most impressive three-row SUV you have driven this year?” a group of successful female entrepreneurs asked me at a social gathering this summer.

    “The Hyundai Palisade or Kia Telluride,” I responded.

    They were horrified, having expected the answer to be a Range Rover or Volvo XC90 or Audi Q7 — vehicles they aspired to as successful business people.

    “Not a Kia. And how dare they use the name 'Telluride'?” scoffed one.

    I get it. Brand matters.

    But even judged by their mainstream peers, the Telluride and Palisade are extraordinary luxury bargains. Compared to class-leading, comparably equipped Toyota Highlander, a feature-rich $43,000 Hyundai Palisade SEL is $4,000 cheaper. And compared to a comparably equipped Ford Explorer? The Hyundai is $8,000 cheaper.

    I tested a Kia Telluride earlier this year, so let me catch you up on the Hyundai Palisade first. I’ve put a lot of miles on it in Metro Detroit and on a long-distance trip through Virginia.

    I parked it at an Oakland County shopping center next to a Cadillac XT5 SUV. Both Koreans have cribbed heavily from Cadillac’s vertical design style. Except for its badge, the Palisade looks like a luxury ride. It has gorgeous LED headlight piping. More taillight LED piping out back. Chrome-lined grille. Big, beautiful, 20-inch wheels. P-A-L-I-S-A-D-E spelled out across the tailgate.

    The content list included everything under the sun: all-wheel drive, leather, drive modes including 4x4 lock for off-roading, blind-spot assist, adaptive cruise-control, automatic headlights, back-up assist, rear-view camera, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, sun roof.

    How much would you pay for this? In a Toyota Highlander, the Limited Platinum trim will cost you $47,000. The Ford Explorer Limited costs $50,000. The loaded Hyundai Palisade SEL only asks $43,155 of your wallet.

    This is no Dollar Store special like the Hyundai sedans I saw at the Detroit auto show in 2000. The interior is not only luxurious but meticulously rendered with fine materials and clever details like USB ports for second-row passengers embedded in the front seat-backs.

    Out of the instrument panel a pane of glass extends across the Palisade's dash, enveloping the infotainment touchscreen like — well, a Mercedes. On the touchscreen, I tap Talk Mode. A speaker allows conversation with third-row urchins back there. Clever.

    The huge center console under the touchscreen houses redundant control buttons and a fancy, electronic button-shifter fashionable these days on everything from Corvettes to Hondas. You get used to it — and it opens acres of space (more on that later).

    A student of ergonomics, the Palisade borrows a sliding center-console door from the the Honda Pilot. Hyundai’s solution is not as big (a purse won’t fit in there) but it will hold your fast-food meal — and your purse can go in the big cubby underneath the console. Slide the door over the console and (Pilot-like) its raised ridges will keep your cellphone — or anything else you place there — from sliding off.

    That’s right. For $43,000.

    In back of the front leather thrones of the Hyundai Palisade are two more rows of leather-wrapped luxury. Access to the third row is as simple as pressing a button on top of the second-row seat, and — VROOOOMP! — the seat slides forward (another page from the Pilot’s book).

    Stash the kiddies in the third row and they’ll be snug as a bug in a rug. They get USB ports, cupholders and reclining capability just like they were in Dad’s living room chair. They’ll miss only the Highlander’s two-pane panoramic sunroof versus the Hyundai’s mere sunroof.

    The best buys in class, the Korean twins’ closest competition is one another.

    The Kia Telluride’s tidy Cadillac-meets-Range Rover exterior design gives it a leg up on its Hyundai sibling. It consistently turns my head on road — a tribute to a Kia design team that has been hitting home runs from the wee Sportage ute to the sexy Stinger muscle car.

    To compare the two, I stepped up to the fully tricked-out $47,605 Hyundai Palisade Limited and $48,100 Kia Telluride SX (comparable competitors were well over $50,000) and drove them for a week.

    The Palisade Limited gains a luxe-like 12.3-inch digital instrument display (the Telluride SX sticks to analog gauges). Both Koreans get neat tricks like head-up displays and cameras under the mirrors to give drivers one more look at their blind spots (in addition to mirror-based blind-spot monitoring) before changing lanes. The Palisade's bigger digital panel allows for even better viewing with this feature.

    Interior technology like voice commands are premium-class good. The Palisade's console is beautifully thought out, rivaling a Ram 1500 pickup for space and convenience. The Telluride's upright shifter matches Kia's sporty image, but the Palisade’s button-shifter opens up lots more storage space like that sliding console drawer.

    Waiting in a three-hour Virginia traffic delay (caused by an 18-wheeler accident on a two-lane bridge), I made the Palisade my office. I plugged my laptop into the 12-volt rear console plug and charged my phone in a USB port. I munched on a box of Chick-fil-A nuggets in the console drawer next to two cups.

    The Koreans both use a 3.8-liter, 291-horse V-6, which is just right for this three-row class: excellent low-end torque mated to a smooth shifting, 8-speed box.

    If you have a need for speed in this class, then the raucous 400-horse, $59,000 Ford Explorer ST is unique. But the bargain Palisade or Telluride look like premium utes from a class above — for $30,000 less.

    That’s $30,000 can put toward your bargain Corvette C8.

    2020 Hyundai Palisade

    Vehicle type: Front-engine, front- or all-wheel drive, seven-passenger SUV

    Price: Base price $32,595, including $1,045 destination charge ($43,155 SEL and $47,505 Limited as tested)

    Powerplant: 3.8-liter V-6

    Power: 291 horsepower, 262 pound-feet of torque  

    Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch automatic

    Performance: 0-60 mph, 6.8 seconds (Car and Driver); tow capacity, 5,000 pounds

    Weight: 4,387 pounds 

    Fuel economy: EPA mpg, 19 city/24 highway/21 combined 

    Report card

    Highs: Luxurious interior, versatile console

    Lows: Polarizing face; trigger shifter has learning curve

    Overall: 4 stars

    2020 Kia Telluride

    Vehicle type: Front-engine, front- or all-wheel drive, seven-passenger SUV

    Price: Base price $32,735, including $1,045 destination charge ($48,100 SX as tested)

    Powerplant: 3.8-liter V-6

    Power: 291 horsepower, 262 pound-feet of torque  

    Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch automatic

    Performance: 0-60 mph, 7.0 seconds (Car and Driver); tow capacity, 5,000 pounds

    Weight: 4,255 pounds 

    Fuel economy: EPA mpg, 19 city/24 highway/21 combined 

    Report card

    Highs: Knockout exterior, three-row ease of use

    Lows: Less versatile console and a few dollars more than the Palisade

    Overall: 4 stars

    Henry Payne is auto critic for The Detroit News. Find him at hpayne@detroitnews.com or Twitter @HenryEPayne. Catch “Car Radio with Henry Payne” from noon-2 p.m. Saturdays on 910 AM Superstation.

