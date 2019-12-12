Henry Payne critiques the Durango SRT, Caddy XT6, BMW X7
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

For $78K you get the 2020 Dodge Durango SRT, a fire-breathing SUV that can carry 6 and hit 60 mph in under 5 seconds.
For $78K you get the 2020 Dodge Durango SRT, a fire-breathing SUV that can carry 6 and hit 60 mph in under 5 seconds. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The intimidating front end of the 2020 Dodge Durango SRT includes a head scoop and twin hood stripes.
The intimidating front end of the 2020 Dodge Durango SRT includes a head scoop and twin hood stripes. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Not your average SUV. The 2020 Dodge Durango SRT has twin stripes and big rear tail-pipes to exhaust its bellowing V-8 engine.
Not your average SUV. The 2020 Dodge Durango SRT has twin stripes and big rear tail-pipes to exhaust its bellowing V-8 engine. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
You'll know the 2020 Dodge Durango SRT by its big Brembo brakes.
You'll know the 2020 Dodge Durango SRT by its big Brembo brakes. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Huzzah. Under the hood of the 2020 Dodge Durango SRT is a 475-horse, 6.4-liter V-8 monster.
Huzzah. Under the hood of the 2020 Dodge Durango SRT is a 475-horse, 6.4-liter V-8 monster. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The interior of the 2020 Dodge Durango SRT is ergonomically sound with good console space and easy-to-use infotainment screen.
The interior of the 2020 Dodge Durango SRT is ergonomically sound with good console space and easy-to-use infotainment screen. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Behind the wheel of the 2020 Dodge Durango SRT you get sporty touches like a lap timer and TRACK mode.
Behind the wheel of the 2020 Dodge Durango SRT you get sporty touches like a lap timer and TRACK mode. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The 2020 Dodge Durango SRT features a sun roof.
The 2020 Dodge Durango SRT features a sun roof. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The second row of the 2020 Dodge Durango SRT options video screens with HDMI cable ports.
The second row of the 2020 Dodge Durango SRT options video screens with HDMI cable ports. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The third row of the 2020 Dodge Durango SRT is accessed by flattening the second row captain's chairs.
The third row of the 2020 Dodge Durango SRT is accessed by flattening the second row captain's chairs. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The cargo area of the 2020 Dodge Durango SRT can be expanded by flattening the third-row seats.
The cargo area of the 2020 Dodge Durango SRT can be expanded by flattening the third-row seats. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The 2020 BMW X7 50i is a $112K rolling Versailles castle of goodies.
The 2020 BMW X7 50i is a $112K rolling Versailles castle of goodies. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
My, those are big kidneys. The front end of the 2020 BMW X7 50i is polarizing.
My, those are big kidneys. The front end of the 2020 BMW X7 50i is polarizing. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The rear of the 2020 BMW X7 50i looks serene — but it will disappear fast with a powerful, twin-turbo V-8 under the hood.
The rear of the 2020 BMW X7 50i looks serene — but it will disappear fast with a powerful, twin-turbo V-8 under the hood. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The 456-horse BMW X7 50 i V-8 engine is powerful and smooth.
The 456-horse BMW X7 50 i V-8 engine is powerful and smooth. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The interior of the 2020 BMW X7 50i is state-of-the-art tech, lighting and chocolate leather seats.
The interior of the 2020 BMW X7 50i is state-of-the-art tech, lighting and chocolate leather seats. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The full digital instrument display behind the wheel of the 2020 BMW X7 50i.
The full digital instrument display behind the wheel of the 2020 BMW X7 50i. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A big panoramic sun roof stretches across the roof of the 2020 BMW X7 50i.
A big panoramic sun roof stretches across the roof of the 2020 BMW X7 50i. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The 2020 BMW X7 50i gives second-row passengers similar amenities to first passengers — heated/cooled seats, temp controls, center console storage and cupholders.
The 2020 BMW X7 50i gives second-row passengers similar amenities to first passengers — heated/cooled seats, temp controls, center console storage and cupholders. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Third row access in the 2020 BMW X7 50i can be a chore since the seats move slowly, automatically. Once in the third row, though, passengers get heated seats and a sun roof.
Third row access in the 2020 BMW X7 50i can be a chore since the seats move slowly, automatically. Once in the third row, though, passengers get heated seats and a sun roof. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The fancy rear hatch of the 2020 BMW X7 50i includes a small tailgate like a pickup truck.
The fancy rear hatch of the 2020 BMW X7 50i includes a small tailgate like a pickup truck. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The 2020 Cadillac XT6 features mature brand styling based on the Escala concept.
The 2020 Cadillac XT6 features mature brand styling based on the Escala concept. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The front of the 2020 Cadillac XT6 is simple and clean with the headlights pushed to the edges.
The front of the 2020 Cadillac XT6 is simple and clean with the headlights pushed to the edges. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The sculpted rear of the 2020 Cadillac XT6 features signature vertical tail lamps.
The sculpted rear of the 2020 Cadillac XT6 features signature vertical tail lamps. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The 2020 Cadillac XT6 has a tranverse front V-6 engine shared with the GMC Acadia. It makes 310 horsepower.
The 2020 Cadillac XT6 has a tranverse front V-6 engine shared with the GMC Acadia. It makes 310 horsepower. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The interior of the 2020 Cadillac XT6 doesn't have a premium wow factor -but features easy-to-use touchscreen and nice materials.
The interior of the 2020 Cadillac XT6 doesn't have a premium wow factor -but features easy-to-use touchscreen and nice materials. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Behind the wheel of the 2020 Cadillac XT6.
Behind the wheel of the 2020 Cadillac XT6. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The 2020 Cadillac XT6 shows off its big, panoramic roof.
The 2020 Cadillac XT6 shows off its big, panoramic roof. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The second row of the 2020 Cadillac XT6 is roomy and quiet.
The second row of the 2020 Cadillac XT6 is roomy and quiet. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The third row of the 2020 Cadillac XT6 can be accessed between the second-row captain's chairs — or with a simple pull of the tab on the top of them that collapses the seats forward.
The third row of the 2020 Cadillac XT6 can be accessed between the second-row captain's chairs — or with a simple pull of the tab on the top of them that collapses the seats forward. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The 2020 Cadillac XT6 features cargo space under the rear floor.
The 2020 Cadillac XT6 features cargo space under the rear floor. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    What is the best sled to take over the hill and through the woods to grandma’s house this holiday season?

    My family and I spent the Thanksgiving holiday putting three top-drawer utes to the test around Metro Detroit to determine what mattered most to five people stuffed into three-row transportation. Our sleds were a similarly equipped lot from three very different brands: a $73,040 Cadillac XT6, a $78,235 Dodge Durango SRT, and $112,245 BMW X750i.

    All three have outsized personalities and wave their brand flags — from the sculpted Cadillac to the Hellcat-wannabe Durango to the ridiculously posh Bimmer. But all also satisfied my family’s basic needs: Three rows with second-row captain’s chairs, so everyone had their space. State-of-the-art technology for my 20-something sons and daughter-in-law. All-wheel drive, two-zone climate control and heated seats for my wife who fears a Michigan blizzard might attack at any moment. And finally, V-6/V-8 powerplants to scratch the itchy right feet of the Payne motorheads.

    In this Age of Ute, we put these well-dressed hunks to the test across freezing tundra and cratered Michigan roads to determine what matters most in an SUV — personality or utility.

    Dodge Durango SRT

    I exploded out of our subdivision in the Durango SRT onto Telegraph Road. Shifts barked like an angry sports car. With the throttle wide open, the engine roared like a T. rex at a Texas Roadhouse buffet.

    The SRT badge means Dodge’s glorious 6.4-liter hemi V-8 is under the hood. It's the same engine that motivates the wicked Charger Scat Pack that I flogged around Sonoma Raceway last fall.

    Matching its loud voice, our tester also came with an outrageous red and dual-striped-hood wardrobe with big red Brembo brake calipers and a hood scoop in front. All that was missing was a rear wing. With its rear-drive bias and stiff suspension, it was a rocketship to drive around town.

    Passengers had a different impression.

    “What? I can’t hear a word you’re saying,” my daughter-in-law yelled from the third row. Even after I had settled down to a civilized 55 mph on adaptive cruise-control, the interior of the Durango was loud. At least I could hear my wife’s reasoned advice in the second row: “Slow down!”

    The Durango’s interior is beautifully wrapped in leather with cool details like a T-shifter, second-row infotainment screens, digital instrument display and acres of console room. But it hides an aging chassis that rode like a Conestoga wagon over Detroit’s bumpy trials.

    The Durango SRT would be a party animal on a guy’s hunting trip. But it’s a tough sell for a daily driver.

    BMW X7 50i

    The BMW’s face was the most polarizing of our threesome, with signature twin-grille kidneys the size of Ndamukong Suh’s shoulder pads. Otherwise, this three-row Versailles Castle is a collection of the auto kingdom’s best stuff.

    The 456-horse twin-turbo V-8 doesn’t have the visceral thrills of the Durango, but it is every bit as potent, hitting 60 mph in 4.6 seconds with buttery shifts from its eight-speed box. Floating on an air suspension, the X7 absorbed Detroit’s bumps with aplomb while its supple rear-wheel drive biased chassis is not averse to a spirited drive.

    But cruising luxury is this yacht’s calling card. The interior is whisper-quiet, making for easy three-row conversation and musical enjoyment. Infotainment can be controlled via iDrive rotary controller or touchscreen. The luscious chocolate-leather seats begged to be licked, and the chrome-plated interior is decorated like a Christmas tree with LED lights that can be programmed to glow any color of the rainbow.

    Not surprisingly, the X7 was always the family’s first choice to drive because it had it all — speed, comfort, class — plus, we knew that opportunities to cruise town in a six-figure chariot are rare. Who has that kind of money? The X7 spares no expense with third-row heated seats, three-zone climate control, a split rear hatch with a pickup-like drop-down tailgate, the biggest panoramic roof anyone had ever seen and a voice recognition system — “Hey, BMW, go to the Detroit Institute of Arts” — as good as a smartphone.

    Like Versailles, the X7 also doesn’t know when enough is enough. Example: Automatic-folding second row-thrones that were so slow you wished for good ol' manual-fold seats. And a tailored second-row console that no one used made it harder to get out of the third row.

    Cadillac XT6

    Not too fancy. Not too macho. Just right.

    The Caddy was the only player in the group to feature a sub-400 horsepower, non-V-8 powerplant (310-horse V-6) and front-wheel drive bias. No one seemed to miss them. With a family of five, the consensus was that launch-control out of Woodward Avenue stoplights (my favorite Durango V-8 trick) in a three-row ute is low on the list of priorities.

    What was appreciated was the Cadillac's best-in-test exterior (the XT6 was introduced to the news media this year in an art museum) and quiet, easy-to-use interior. While not dressed to the nines inside like the BMW, the Cadillac nevertheless featured amenities like panoramic sunroof (let there be light for third-row passengers!) and head-up display — while offering extras like a rear-seat warning (if you left a baby seat back there) and easy third-row access.

    The XT6 proved that utility is the priority in three-row utes. If you want personality, buy a sports car.

    But that begs the question ...

    Why pay $73,000 for Cadillac when a stylish $51,000 Chevy Traverse or $48,000 Kia Telluride offer the same amenities for a whopping $20,000 less?

    Technology has become the great equalizer between luxury and mainstream, and the roomy Traverse and Motor Trend SUV of the Year Telluride come with the same blind-spot assist, adaptive cruise and emergency braking as its pricier peers. Their voice-recognition is no BMW — but like the Cadillac and Dodge, simply connecting Apple CarPlay levels the playing field. Then the mainstream utes add panoramic sunroof, knock-out styling, head-up display (Telluride), one-button third-row access, 20-inch sport wheels and USB ports everywhere.

    Yes, yes, brand matters and that’s the Chevy/Kia challenge. But with the tens of thousands you save on a big ute, you can buy an apex-carving, drop-top sports car with loads of personality for when the holidays are over and your better half wants a weekend escape to your favorite restaurant.

    I’m thinking Mazda Miata.

    2020 Cadillac XT6

    Vehicle type: All-wheel drive, 6-passenger SUV

    Price: $58,090, including $995 destination charge($73,040 as tested)

    Powerplant: 3.6-liter V-6

    Power: 310 horsepower, 271 pound-feet torque 

    Transmission: 9-speed automatic

    Performance: 0-60 mph, 6.4 seconds (Car and Driver); towing capacity 4,000 pounds

    Weight: 4,644 pounds 

    Fuel economy: EPA est. 17 city/24 highway/20 combined

    Report card

    Highs: Handsome looks; roomy, quiet interior

    Lows: Lacks Cadillac "wow" factor; milquetoast drivetrain

    Overall: 3 stars

    2020 Dodge Durango SRT

    Vehicle type: All-wheel drive, 6-passenger SUV

    Price: $64,490, including $1,495 destination charge ($78,235 as tested)

    Powerplant: 6.4-liter V-8

    Power: 475 horsepower, 470 pound-feet torque 

    Transmission: 8-speed automatic

    Performance: 0-60 mph, 4.7 seconds (Car and Driver); towing capacity 8,700 pounds

    Weight: 5,510 pounds 

    Fuel economy: EPA est. 13 city/19 highway/15 combined

    Report card

    Highs: Challenger V-8 under the hood; wicked exterior

    Lows: Aging chassis; loud interior

    Overall: 3 stars

    2020 BMW X7 50i

    Vehicle type: All-wheel drive, 6-passenger SUV

    Price: $93,595, including $995 destination charge($112,245 as tested)

    Powerplant: 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V-8

    Power: 456 horsepower, 479 pound-feet torque 

    Transmission: 8-speed automatic

    Performance: 0-60 mph, 5.5 seconds (Car and Driver); towing capacity 7,500.

    Weight: 5,617 pounds 

    Fuel economy: EPA est. 15 city/21 highway/17 combined

    Report card

    Highs: Decadent interior; smartphone-like voice recognition

    Lows: Sticker shock; oh, those kidneys!

    Overall: 3 stars

    Henry Payne is auto critic for The Detroit News. Find him at hpayne@detroitnews.com or Twitter @HenryEPayne.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/opinion/columnists/henry-payne/2019/12/12/payne-three-row-suv-battle-durango-srt-cadillac-xt-6-bmw-x-7/4379113002/