A decade that began with two Detroit automakers emerging from bankruptcy and doubt about the future is on course to end with a bang. Defying experts’ predictions, U.S. sales are on track for a fifth straight year over the 17 million sales mark with a flood of new products coming from an unprecedented diversity of segments: SUVs, sedans, sports cars, trucks, electric cars.

I tested 65 new cars this year, from the wee $25,000 Toyota Corolla hatchback to the epic $270,000 Lamborghini Huracan.

Two badges that began the decade in doubt — Corvette and Jeep — introduced the year’s most lusted-after products: the first-ever mid-engine 'Vette and Jeep Gladiator pickup. I mourned over the last of two of my favorite small cars, the VW Beetle and Ford Fiesta — and with them concern for affordable cars under $20,000. Ford, for example, does not offer a new ride for less than 20 grand (the Ford Ecosport SUV starts at $21,095).

The SUV revolution rages on, but cars are not dead. Hyundai (Sonata), VW (Arteon), and Dodge (Charger Widebody) were among the brands that introduced sexy sedan cures for the common SUV. Sports cars like Toyota's sassy Supra and Mustang High Performance Ecoboost make quick weekend getaway cars.

Nothing is unworthy in the market today, but three stood out: the Mazda 3, the Kia Telluride/Hyundai Palisade twins (I count them as one, because their closest competition is each other) and the Chevrolet Corvette C8.

All set new benchmarks for their respective segments, and are my 2019 Detroit News Vehicles of the Year.

Third place: Mazda 3

All hail the year’s most attractive car. At a cost of under $30,000.

With its deft handling, the Mazda 3 hatchback has always been a favorite of enthusiasts, along with the Volkswagen Golf and retired Ford Focus. But the 2019 version took the compact segment to a different level by setting standards for styling and affordable technology, while sacrificing none of its athletic ability.

Dressed in Mazda’s signature Soul Red, the curvaceous 3 looks like Mazda and Mercedes GT had a love child. The interior is beautifully sculpted with simple horizontal lines that rival premium interiors by Audi and Tesla. On the Premium trim level I recently tested, those looks are complemented by standard safety features like adaptive cruise-control, blind-spot assist, sunroof, 18-inch wheels, head-up display, automatic windshield wipers and surround-view monitoring. My friends guessed it cost thousands more than its $28,000 sticker price.

Mazda has recognized that a select few will pay extra for stick shifts, so they’ve made it available at a premium rather than in throwaway base models. Enthusiasts will pay for pleasure. As will Michiganians who want all-wheel drive but not a sport utility (the Mazda 3 and Subaru Impreza are the only compact cars available with all-wheel drive).

All the Mazda 3 lacks is a 200-plus horsepower engine option like competitor Golf GTI. But among base engines, its 186-horse 2.5-liter is still tops.

Second place: Kia Telluride/Hyundai Palisade

The Georgia-made Korean twins set a new bar for three-row family SUVs with their affordable, luxurious chariots.

The accomplishment gains added respect because long-time segment pioneers Ford Escape and Toyota Highlander also debuted all-new three-rowers this year. The Telluride-Palisade upstarts showed the establishment how it's done.

Boasting exterior-interior designs that would befit the luxury class were they not fronted by Kia and Hyundai badges, the two SUVs also offered standard features like adaptive-cruise control and blind-spot assist — craved by safety-conscious families — for thousands of dollars less than their peers. The wardrobes made segment mainstays like the Honda Pilot look dowdy, but the ergonomic detail was Honda-esque as the Koreans introduced such innovations as seat-back mounted USB ports and driver-to-third-row communication.

Bottom line, the Telluride and Palisade closest competition is each other. The Telluride wins the beauty contest with its timeless, chiseled design. But if you can live with Palisade’s Mad Max grille, you’ll find its console easy to live with, from its careful attention to detail to thoughtful storage space.

First place: Chevy Corvette C8

You had me at mid-engine.

Despite its $59,995 starting price, the Corvette — like the Mazda 3 and Telluride/Palisade — is a remarkable value in its own right. The first 'Vette to ever stick its V-8 behind the passenger seats, the C8 offers supercar value for a fraction of the price of comparable European exotics.

I could buy four Corvettes (outfitted with the performance Z51 package) for the price of the Lambo Huracan. The Corvette would match its 2.9-second 0-60 mph time while lounging in a digital interior that puts the Italian to shame. The Corvette’s price point means that — just five years from now — you’ll likely be able to find a C8 (just like a C7 today)  in good condition with 50,000 miles for less than $35,000. That is, the average price of a new car.

The Corvette makes a larger point about the industry. The 'Vette is proof that U.S. automakers emerged from the Great Recession making the world’s state-of-the-art vehicles. The Toledo-made Jeep is the world’s SUV standard. The California-assembled Tesla Model 3 is the most tech-forward car in the industry and outsells the BMW 3-series. And pound-per-dollar, the Corvette is the world’s premier sports car.

On the road, the C8 manages to achieve the traction of the similarly sized, rear-engine, $100,000 Porsche 911 at the price of the smaller mid-engine Cayman. Like the Cayman, the Corvette rotates beautifully around the driver into turns.

The signature push-rod eight-cylinder is a carryover from the front-engine C7, as is the knife-edge body styling and luxurious cockpit. But the C8 refines them further: The well-proportioned exterior is complemented by an available hard-top convertible — again, jaw-dropping technology previously available only on $250,000 exotics – optioned for a mere $6,000. The interior also pushes the envelope — it's a sci-fi sanctuary of digital screens, trigger shifter and over-the-air updatable software.

Mid-engine toys bring athletic gains, but packaging usually suffers. Somehow, Corvette’s elves managed to maintain ample interior space, room for two golf bags, plus a “frunk” for suitcase storage.

The C8 is the gift that will keep on giving with the C8.R race car debuting at Daytona in January; a Ferrari-like high-revving flat-plane crank engine is in the offing for the Z06 model; a planned hybrid configuration may push (gasp) 1,000 horsepower. With its new life, I expect the Corvette to spin off a front-engine SUV in the next few years.

Not bad for a badge that was on the bankruptcy chopping block at the decade’s dawn.

The 2020 mid-engine Corvette C8
The 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 is the iconic badge's first mid-engine layout. Handling and traction benefit mightily from the new architecture.
The 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 is the iconic badge's first mid-engine layout. Handling and traction benefit mightily from the new architecture. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The front end of the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 features twin side vents that feed air to radiators behind.
The front end of the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 features twin side vents that feed air to radiators behind. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 mid-engine Chevy Corvette C8 comes with multiple upgrade options including a Z51 carbon-fiber, rear aerofoil for the rear (see car at left).
The 2020 mid-engine Chevy Corvette C8 comes with multiple upgrade options including a Z51 carbon-fiber, rear aerofoil for the rear (see car at left). Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 mid-engine Chevy Corvette C8 features Chevy's familiar, excellent infotainment screen - including Apple CarPlay and other useful features.
The 2020 mid-engine Chevy Corvette C8 features Chevy's familiar, excellent infotainment screen - including Apple CarPlay and other useful features. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
V8 under glass. The engine of the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 can be seen behind the driver.
V8 under glass. The engine of the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 can be seen behind the driver. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 mid-engine Chevy Corvette C8 can be optioned with a head-up display - a feature GM innovated years ago on Cadillacs.
The 2020 mid-engine Chevy Corvette C8 can be optioned with a head-up display - a feature GM innovated years ago on Cadillacs. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Get use to the term "frunk." The 2020 mid-engine Chevy Corvette C8 adds storage up front -a front trunk - where the engine used to be on the C7.
Get use to the term "frunk." The 2020 mid-engine Chevy Corvette C8 adds storage up front -a front trunk - where the engine used to be on the C7. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 features new, thin-spoke wheels - and huge brakes to bring the beast back to earth after sub-three second zero-60 runs.
The 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 features new, thin-spoke wheels - and huge brakes to bring the beast back to earth after sub-three second zero-60 runs. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 mid-engine Chevy Corvette C8 sports luxury features like adjustable ride height and dual-clutch transmission.
The 2020 mid-engine Chevy Corvette C8 sports luxury features like adjustable ride height and dual-clutch transmission. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Corvette enginer Tadge Juechter introduces the 2020 mid-engine Chevy Corvette C8 in Tustin, California, July 18, 2019. It goes 0-60 in under 3 seconds and is priced at under $60,000.
Corvette enginer Tadge Juechter introduces the 2020 mid-engine Chevy Corvette C8 in Tustin, California, July 18, 2019. It goes 0-60 in under 3 seconds and is priced at under $60,000. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 mid-engine Chevy Corvette C8 is Made in the USA with its sturdy aluminum structure - dubbed the Bedford Six - made in Bedford, Indiana. Assembly is in Kentucky.
The 2020 mid-engine Chevy Corvette C8 is Made in the USA with its sturdy aluminum structure - dubbed the Bedford Six - made in Bedford, Indiana. Assembly is in Kentucky. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 mid-engine Chevy Corvette C8 has frunk 'n' trunk storage.
The 2020 mid-engine Chevy Corvette C8 has frunk 'n' trunk storage. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Access points to doors and hatch are hidden on the 2020 mid-engine Chevy Corvette C8.
Access points to doors and hatch are hidden on the 2020 mid-engine Chevy Corvette C8. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 is mid-engine but boasts familiar, angled design traits from the previous-gen C7 -and the familiar grunt of a small-block V-8.
The 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 is mid-engine but boasts familiar, angled design traits from the previous-gen C7 -and the familiar grunt of a small-block V-8. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Beautiful music. Located behind the driver, the V-8 engine in the 2020 mid-engine Chevy Corvette C8 still makes a sweet V8 rumble.
Beautiful music. Located behind the driver, the V-8 engine in the 2020 mid-engine Chevy Corvette C8 still makes a sweet V8 rumble. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 gets the tricky proportions of a mid-engine car right. The C8 is easy on the eyes in the flesh - and on the road.
The 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 gets the tricky proportions of a mid-engine car right. The C8 is easy on the eyes in the flesh - and on the road. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
With the engine behind the driver for better traction, the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 zips from 0-60 mph in a breathtaking 2.8 seconds.
With the engine behind the driver for better traction, the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 zips from 0-60 mph in a breathtaking 2.8 seconds. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 uses a compact, space-saving, digital "trigger" selector to operate the twin-clutch , 8-speed transmission.
The 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 uses a compact, space-saving, digital "trigger" selector to operate the twin-clutch , 8-speed transmission. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
With head-up display and high digital displays, drivers have good data visibility without taking their eyes off the road.
With head-up display and high digital displays, drivers have good data visibility without taking their eyes off the road. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
In TRACK Mode the horizontal RPM readout is configured like a race car on the 2020 mid-engine Chevy Corvette C8.
In TRACK Mode the horizontal RPM readout is configured like a race car on the 2020 mid-engine Chevy Corvette C8. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 features a state-of-the-art digital cockpit that wraps around the driver.
The 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 features a state-of-the-art digital cockpit that wraps around the driver. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The square steering wheel on the 2020 mid-engine Chevy Corvette C8 makes for easy interior entry - and easy viewing of the instrument display.
The square steering wheel on the 2020 mid-engine Chevy Corvette C8 makes for easy interior entry - and easy viewing of the instrument display. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
A square steering wheel on the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 allows excellent visibility of the digital instrument display.
A square steering wheel on the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 allows excellent visibility of the digital instrument display. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The interior of the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 is nicer than European supercars costing four times as much.
The interior of the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 is nicer than European supercars costing four times as much. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The squared-off steering wheel allows for easy access and good visibility for the 12-inch instrument display.
The squared-off steering wheel allows for easy access and good visibility for the 12-inch instrument display. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 mid-engine Chevy Corvette C8 was unveiled at the Tustin Hangar #2 in Tustin, California.
The 2020 mid-engine Chevy Corvette C8 was unveiled at the Tustin Hangar #2 in Tustin, California. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Chief Engineer Tadge Juechter is the father of the 2020 mid-engine Chevy Corvette C8.
Chief Engineer Tadge Juechter is the father of the 2020 mid-engine Chevy Corvette C8. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 mid-engine Chevy Corvette C8 will start at under $60k.
The 2020 mid-engine Chevy Corvette C8 will start at under $60k. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 mid-engine Chevy Corvette C8 is the first mid-engine Corvette.
The 2020 mid-engine Chevy Corvette C8 is the first mid-engine Corvette. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The classic rear window on the first-gen, 1964 Chevy Corvette Stingray.
The classic rear window on the first-gen, 1964 Chevy Corvette Stingray. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The engine is visible through the rear window of the 2020 mid-engine Chevy Corvette C8.
The engine is visible through the rear window of the 2020 mid-engine Chevy Corvette C8. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
You can see the engine through the rear window of the 2020 mid-engine Chevy Corvette C8.
You can see the engine through the rear window of the 2020 mid-engine Chevy Corvette C8. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The sci-fi interior of the 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray is driver-centric. The center spine wraps the driver on the left with a sleeve of button controls. The twin screens are digital, and the transmission is of the electronic, "trigger" variety. No manual here.
The sci-fi interior of the 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray is driver-centric. The center spine wraps the driver on the left with a sleeve of button controls. The twin screens are digital, and the transmission is of the electronic, "trigger" variety. No manual here. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray is the first production Corvette to put the engine behind the driver. The result is better, more intuitive handling — and better rear grip for a sub-3 second 0-60 time.
The 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray is the first production Corvette to put the engine behind the driver. The result is better, more intuitive handling — and better rear grip for a sub-3 second 0-60 time. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray will go into production in late 2019 for the 2020 model year.
The 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray will go into production in late 2019 for the 2020 model year. Chevrolet
The 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray is nicely balanced, avoiding some of the pitfalls of other mid-engine car designs. It will comfortably sit two and their golf bags — then rocket them away with launch control.
The 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray is nicely balanced, avoiding some of the pitfalls of other mid-engine car designs. It will comfortably sit two and their golf bags — then rocket them away with launch control. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Exterior design cues for the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray carry over from the C7 front-engine car: deeply scalloped sides, sharp edges and square taillights.
Exterior design cues for the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray carry over from the C7 front-engine car: deeply scalloped sides, sharp edges and square taillights. Chevrolet
The 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray boasts a big behind, complete with quad exhaust and enough room to swallow two golf bags.
The 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray boasts a big behind, complete with quad exhaust and enough room to swallow two golf bags. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray shows off its mid-engine V-8 through a rear pane. The 6.2-liter rocket will make 495 horsepower.
The 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray shows off its mid-engine V-8 through a rear pane. The 6.2-liter rocket will make 495 horsepower. Chevrolet
Designers of the 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray took inspiration from the F-22 fighter jet. Note the outboard front air intakes.
Designers of the 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray took inspiration from the F-22 fighter jet. Note the outboard front air intakes. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray sits on an all-new aluminum chassis with coil-over springs at all four corners and a beefy V-8 behind the driver.
The 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray sits on an all-new aluminum chassis with coil-over springs at all four corners and a beefy V-8 behind the driver. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray for the first time locates its engine behind the driver — but the mill itself is the familiar small-block, 6.2-liter V-8. Called the LT2, it is upgraded with 495 horsepower and a dry oil sump.
The 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray for the first time locates its engine behind the driver — but the mill itself is the familiar small-block, 6.2-liter V-8. Called the LT2, it is upgraded with 495 horsepower and a dry oil sump. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The sci-fi interior of the 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray is driver-centric. The center spine wraps the driver on the left with a sleeve of button controls. The twin screens are digital, and the transmission is of the electronic "trigger" variety. No manual here.
The sci-fi interior of the 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray is driver-centric. The center spine wraps the driver on the left with a sleeve of button controls. The twin screens are digital, and the transmission is of the electronic "trigger" variety. No manual here. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray is new from the ground up, including a standard leather interior with three seating options and launch control for those sub-3 second 0-60 runs.
The 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray is new from the ground up, including a standard leather interior with three seating options and launch control for those sub-3 second 0-60 runs. Chevrolet
A square, two-spoke steering wheel in the 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray allows easier visibility of the 12-inch digital dash display.
A square, two-spoke steering wheel in the 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray allows easier visibility of the 12-inch digital dash display. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
His baby: 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray C8 chief engineer Tadge Juechter gets comfortable.
His baby: 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray C8 chief engineer Tadge Juechter gets comfortable. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray comes with a removable roof like 'Vettes before it. The roof can be stowed in the cargo bay behind the engine. A "frunk" storage space is also available.
The 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray comes with a removable roof like 'Vettes before it. The roof can be stowed in the cargo bay behind the engine. A "frunk" storage space is also available. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Feed me. The 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray's 6.2-liter V-8 gets air from two side intakes.
Feed me. The 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray's 6.2-liter V-8 gets air from two side intakes. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The men behind the machine: The 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray was developed by, from left, Mike Simcoe, exterior designer; Mike Murphy, interior designer; Tadge Juechter, chief engineer; with Harlan Charles, marketing boss.
The men behind the machine: The 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray was developed by, from left, Mike Simcoe, exterior designer; Mike Murphy, interior designer; Tadge Juechter, chief engineer; with Harlan Charles, marketing boss. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
    2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8

    Vehicle type: Mid-engine, rear-wheel drive, two-passenger sports car

    Price: Base price $59,995 including $1,095 destination charge

    Powerplant: 6.2-liter V-8

    Power: 495 horsepower, 470 pound-feet of torque (with $5,000 Z51 performance package)

    Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch automatic

    Performance: 0-60 mph, 2.8 seconds (Motor Trend); top speed, 194 mph

    Weight: 3,600 (est.)

    Fuel economy: N/A

    Report card

    Highs: Sci-fi interior; improved handling, traction

    Lows: Trigger-tranny learning curve; no adaptive cruise-control

    Overall: 4 stars

    Hyundai Palisade vs. Kia Telluride
    At just $43K, the 2020 Hyundai Palisade SEL is loaded with features that cost thousands less than a comparable Toyota Highlander or Ford Explorer.
    At just $43K, the 2020 Hyundai Palisade SEL is loaded with features that cost thousands less than a comparable Toyota Highlander or Ford Explorer. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
    The 2020 Kia Telluride may come from a Korean brand, but its character is all-American. Designed in Los Angeles and manufactured in Georgia, it carries Cadillac styling cues and plenty of room for a big Yankee family.
    The 2020 Kia Telluride may come from a Korean brand, but its character is all-American. Designed in Los Angeles and manufactured in Georgia, it carries Cadillac styling cues and plenty of room for a big Yankee family. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
    The classy, LED-piped rear end of the 2020 Hyundai Palisade.
    The classy, LED-piped rear end of the 2020 Hyundai Palisade. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
    The 2020 Kia Telluride starts at about $32K and can be loaded up to $48K as seen here — competitive with other value brands like the Honda Pilot, but boasting styling found on much more expensive luxury utes.
    The 2020 Kia Telluride starts at about $32K and can be loaded up to $48K as seen here — competitive with other value brands like the Honda Pilot, but boasting styling found on much more expensive luxury utes. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
    The 2020 Hyundai Palisade rear end is nicely appointed — including spelling out the car's name like a Range Rover.
    The 2020 Hyundai Palisade rear end is nicely appointed — including spelling out the car's name like a Range Rover. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
    The 2020 Kia Telluride sports elegant, vertical taillights with tube LEDs that might have come off a Caddy XT6.
    The 2020 Kia Telluride sports elegant, vertical taillights with tube LEDs that might have come off a Caddy XT6. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
    An interior worthy of luxury. This 2020 Hyundai Palisade interior is loaded with leather and safety features for just $43K.
    An interior worthy of luxury. This 2020 Hyundai Palisade interior is loaded with leather and safety features for just $43K. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
    To accentuate the 2020 Kia Telluride's off-road ambitions, the big ute comes with two "oh, crap!" handles so the passenger (and driver) can stabilize themselves if the going gets rough.
    To accentuate the 2020 Kia Telluride's off-road ambitions, the big ute comes with two "oh, crap!" handles so the passenger (and driver) can stabilize themselves if the going gets rough. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
    The 2020 Hyundai Palisade features one of the most versatile, useful consoles this side of a RAM pickup or Honda Pilot.
    The 2020 Hyundai Palisade features one of the most versatile, useful consoles this side of a RAM pickup or Honda Pilot. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
    Like its sister 2020 Hyundai Palisade, the 2020 Kia Telluride is loaded with electronic features like Apple CarPlay and Adaptive Cruise. A 10.3-inch center screen is optional, as is the 360-degree surround view.
    Like its sister 2020 Hyundai Palisade, the 2020 Kia Telluride is loaded with electronic features like Apple CarPlay and Adaptive Cruise. A 10.3-inch center screen is optional, as is the 360-degree surround view. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
    The center console of the 2020 Kia Telluride is not as innovative as the Hyundai Palisade. It is, however, nicely organized with room for cups as well as a deep trough for phones, wallets and French fries.
    The center console of the 2020 Kia Telluride is not as innovative as the Hyundai Palisade. It is, however, nicely organized with room for cups as well as a deep trough for phones, wallets and French fries. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
    This is your captain speaking ... The driver of the 2020 Hyundai Palisade can turn on a third row microphone to talk to rear passengers.
    This is your captain speaking ... The driver of the 2020 Hyundai Palisade can turn on a third row microphone to talk to rear passengers. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
    Sport mode turns the gauges red in the 2020 Hyundai Palisade.
    Sport mode turns the gauges red in the 2020 Hyundai Palisade. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
    The 2020 Kia Telluride is loaded with standard features like adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and rear blindspot collision avoidance. Added features include clever goo-gaws like blind-spot view monitor, which pops up in the instrument display when you flick on the turn signal.
    The 2020 Kia Telluride is loaded with standard features like adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and rear blindspot collision avoidance. Added features include clever goo-gaws like blind-spot view monitor, which pops up in the instrument display when you flick on the turn signal. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
    Touch a button and the rear seat collapses forward on the 2020 Hyundai Palisade for easy third-row access.
    Touch a button and the rear seat collapses forward on the 2020 Hyundai Palisade for easy third-row access. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
    Just push a button. The 2020 Kia Telluride features easy third-row access — just push a button and the second-row seat collapses forward.
    Just push a button. The 2020 Kia Telluride features easy third-row access — just push a button and the second-row seat collapses forward. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
    The 2020 Hyundai Palisade cuts a noble figure at Stratford Hall in Virginia.
    The 2020 Hyundai Palisade cuts a noble figure at Stratford Hall in Virginia. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
    The prettier Korean model. The side-view of the 2020 Kia Telluride says Range Rover — the vertical light details say Cadillac.
    The prettier Korean model. The side-view of the 2020 Kia Telluride says Range Rover — the vertical light details say Cadillac. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
    Easy on the eyes. The 2020 Kia Telluride takes styling cues from the luxury Cadillacs and is less polarizing than sister Hyundai Palisade. But with a price tag well under a comparable XT6, the Telluride is a premium-looking bargain.
    Easy on the eyes. The 2020 Kia Telluride takes styling cues from the luxury Cadillacs and is less polarizing than sister Hyundai Palisade. But with a price tag well under a comparable XT6, the Telluride is a premium-looking bargain. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
    The 2020 Hyundai Palisade comes with an optional sun roof.
    The 2020 Hyundai Palisade comes with an optional sun roof. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
    With the touch of a button, the 2020 Hyundai Palisade rear seat will collapse forward for rear access.
    With the touch of a button, the 2020 Hyundai Palisade rear seat will collapse forward for rear access. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
    Like sister Kia Telluride, the 2020 Hyundai Palisade boasts a 291-horse, 3.8-liter V-6 under the hood.
    Like sister Kia Telluride, the 2020 Hyundai Palisade boasts a 291-horse, 3.8-liter V-6 under the hood. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
    The 2020 Kia Telluride and 2020 Hyundai Palisade both offer a 3.8-liter V-76 engine with 291 horsepower and enough torque to pull 5,000 pounds.
    The 2020 Kia Telluride and 2020 Hyundai Palisade both offer a 3.8-liter V-76 engine with 291 horsepower and enough torque to pull 5,000 pounds. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
    Detroit News auto critic Henry Payne compared a $47K 2020 Hyundai Palisade with similar $48K Kia Telluride. They are the value bargains of their class.
    Detroit News auto critic Henry Payne compared a $47K 2020 Hyundai Palisade with similar $48K Kia Telluride. They are the value bargains of their class. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
    The 2020 Hyundai Palisade is big, roomy and affordable, but doesn't sacrifice good handling or cut corners on exterior detail.
    The 2020 Hyundai Palisade is big, roomy and affordable, but doesn't sacrifice good handling or cut corners on exterior detail. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
    The 2020 Hyundai Palisade chases an Audi Q7 through Virginia backgrounds. At $30K cheaper than the $75K Audi, the stylish Hyundai is loaded with similar high-tech features.
    The 2020 Hyundai Palisade chases an Audi Q7 through Virginia backgrounds. At $30K cheaper than the $75K Audi, the stylish Hyundai is loaded with similar high-tech features. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
    Siblings? The 2020 Kia Telluride and Cadillac cars share styling cues — though they come from different companies.
    Siblings? The 2020 Kia Telluride and Cadillac cars share styling cues — though they come from different companies. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
    The Korean Kia Telluride and Hyundai Palisade have no answer for the athletic, 400-horse Ford Explorer ST. But the ST costs $59K, whereas the Koreans offer unmatched value in the low-$40K range.
    The Korean Kia Telluride and Hyundai Palisade have no answer for the athletic, 400-horse Ford Explorer ST. But the ST costs $59K, whereas the Koreans offer unmatched value in the low-$40K range. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
      2020 Hyundai Palisade/2020 Kia Telluride

      Vehicle type: Front-engine, front- or all-wheel drive, seven-passenger SUV

      Price: Base price Palisade $32,595, including $1,045 destination charge; base price Telluride $32,735, including $1,045 destination charge 

      Powerplant: 3.8-liter, V-6

      Power: 291 horsepower, 262 pound-feet of torque  

      Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch automatic

      Performance: 0-60 mph, 6.8-7.0 seconds (Car and Driver); tow capacity, 5000 pounds

      Weight: 4,387-4,255 pounds 

      Fuel economy: EPA mpg, 19 city/24 highway/21 combined 

      Report card

      Highs: Palisade's interior flexibility, Telluride's exterior design

      Lows: Palisade's polarizing face

      Overall: 4 stars

      2019 Mazda 3
      The 2019 Mazda 3 is a dead ringer for the Kai Concept that rocked the 2018 New York Auto Show. The production model has bigger mirrors and smaller tires compared to it concept inspiration.
      The 2019 Mazda 3 is a dead ringer for the Kai Concept that rocked the 2018 New York Auto Show. The production model has bigger mirrors and smaller tires compared to it concept inspiration. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
      The lines of the 2019 Mazda 3 flow backwards into a curved hatch - like the love child of Mazda and Mercedes GT. The big c-pillar makes for a big blind spot so get the i-ACTIVESENSE safety package with blind-spot assist.
      The lines of the 2019 Mazda 3 flow backwards into a curved hatch - like the love child of Mazda and Mercedes GT. The big c-pillar makes for a big blind spot so get the i-ACTIVESENSE safety package with blind-spot assist. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
      The 2019 Mazda 3 is a front-wheel-drive-based chassis, but the car's lovely proportions give it the stance of a rear-wheel-drive luxury car.
      The 2019 Mazda 3 is a front-wheel-drive-based chassis, but the car's lovely proportions give it the stance of a rear-wheel-drive luxury car. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
      Twin pipes... must be a Mazda. The 2019 Mazda 3 shows off its rump which features a functional hatchback and twin exhaust - just like a Mazda Miata.
      Twin pipes... must be a Mazda. The 2019 Mazda 3 shows off its rump which features a functional hatchback and twin exhaust - just like a Mazda Miata. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
      Modern meets classic. The 2019 Mazda 3 shows off its sleek, 21st-century lines in front of a classic from the last century. Photo taken in front of the Sacramento Auto Museum.
      Modern meets classic. The 2019 Mazda 3 shows off its sleek, 21st-century lines in front of a classic from the last century. Photo taken in front of the Sacramento Auto Museum. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
      Premium appointments. The 2019 Mazda 3 is a $25,000 car with the interior design of a vehicle costing more than twice that.
      Premium appointments. The 2019 Mazda 3 is a $25,000 car with the interior design of a vehicle costing more than twice that. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
      That's a $30,000 compact interior? Starting at $22k ($24k for a hatchback), the 2019 Mazda 3 can be optioned with fineries like a red interior that make the interior as ravishing as car's costing $50k or more.
      That's a $30,000 compact interior? Starting at $22k ($24k for a hatchback), the 2019 Mazda 3 can be optioned with fineries like a red interior that make the interior as ravishing as car's costing $50k or more. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
      Head up. On the road, the 2019 Mazda 3's instrument, infotainment, and head up display (hard to see here) are positioned to keep the driver's eyes focused on the road.
      Head up. On the road, the 2019 Mazda 3's instrument, infotainment, and head up display (hard to see here) are positioned to keep the driver's eyes focused on the road. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
      Loaded with safety. The 2019 Mazda 3 options the rand's superb i-ACTiVESENSE tech that allows drivers to monitor the vehicles nearby with an instrument cluster graphic.
      Loaded with safety. The 2019 Mazda 3 options the rand's superb i-ACTiVESENSE tech that allows drivers to monitor the vehicles nearby with an instrument cluster graphic. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
      The 2019 Mazda 3 offers a hatchback for accessible storage. The rear seats alos fold flat for more cargo space.
      The 2019 Mazda 3 offers a hatchback for accessible storage. The rear seats alos fold flat for more cargo space. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
      The 2019 Mazda 3 comes with a peppy 186 horse/185 torque , 2.5L 4-banger as the only engine option. Mazda has a 250-horse turbo-4 in the toolbox should it ever want to go after the VW Golf GTI.
      The 2019 Mazda 3 comes with a peppy 186 horse/185 torque , 2.5L 4-banger as the only engine option. Mazda has a 250-horse turbo-4 in the toolbox should it ever want to go after the VW Golf GTI. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
      Both the 2019 Mazda 3 hatchback, left, and sedan are offered with all-wheel-drive -a first for the little compact. The system performed admirably on a California snow course high in the Sierra Nevada Mountains.
      Both the 2019 Mazda 3 hatchback, left, and sedan are offered with all-wheel-drive -a first for the little compact. The system performed admirably on a California snow course high in the Sierra Nevada Mountains. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
      The 2019 Mazda 3 sedan offers better rear seat visibility for passengers on long, scenic trips in the country. Photo at wood bridge in Sierra Nevada mountains.
      The 2019 Mazda 3 sedan offers better rear seat visibility for passengers on long, scenic trips in the country. Photo at wood bridge in Sierra Nevada mountains. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
      The 2019 Mazda 3 sedan offers a more conventional shape than its unique, sculpted hatchback sister &mdash; and better rear seat passenger seating.
      The 2019 Mazda 3 sedan offers a more conventional shape than its unique, sculpted hatchback sister — and better rear seat passenger seating. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
      Pictured in front of the California state capitol in Sacramento, the redesigned 2019 Mazda 3 is one of the prettiest, finest-handling compacts ever made.
      Pictured in front of the California state capitol in Sacramento, the redesigned 2019 Mazda 3 is one of the prettiest, finest-handling compacts ever made. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
      A screen graphic allows drivers the ability to monitor the 2019 Mazda 3's cylinder deactivation feature. The 4-banger can deactivate up to 2 cylinders for better fuel economy. The Detroit News's Henry Payne got nearly 35 mpg under hard driving.
      A screen graphic allows drivers the ability to monitor the 2019 Mazda 3's cylinder deactivation feature. The 4-banger can deactivate up to 2 cylinders for better fuel economy. The Detroit News's Henry Payne got nearly 35 mpg under hard driving. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
      The 2019 Mazda 3 boasts some nice navigation screen graphics with its big screen display - but Apple CarPlay and Android Auto offer superior guidance systems.
      The 2019 Mazda 3 boasts some nice navigation screen graphics with its big screen display - but Apple CarPlay and Android Auto offer superior guidance systems. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
      New for 2019, the Mazda 3 goes to a torsion-beam rear suspension for better packaging and lighter weight. Engineers like Dave Coleman, pictured, sweated the details to make sure the handling was not compromised compared to a multi-link suspension.
      New for 2019, the Mazda 3 goes to a torsion-beam rear suspension for better packaging and lighter weight. Engineers like Dave Coleman, pictured, sweated the details to make sure the handling was not compromised compared to a multi-link suspension. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
      Driver-centric. Mazda engineers obsessed over making the 2019 Mazda 3 cockpit as useful to the driver as possible for minimum distraction. The result is one of the best, most minimal interiors in the biz.
      Driver-centric. Mazda engineers obsessed over making the 2019 Mazda 3 cockpit as useful to the driver as possible for minimum distraction. The result is one of the best, most minimal interiors in the biz. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
      Obsessive detail. The 2019 Mazda 3 gets a reconfigured console from the last gen car making for better space and cup storage.
      Obsessive detail. The 2019 Mazda 3 gets a reconfigured console from the last gen car making for better space and cup storage. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
      Work of art. With its gorgeous, organic lines and Soul Red paint, the 2019 Mazda 3 belongs in a museum. Here it is in front of Sacramento's Crocker Museum.
      Work of art. With its gorgeous, organic lines and Soul Red paint, the 2019 Mazda 3 belongs in a museum. Here it is in front of Sacramento's Crocker Museum. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
        2019 Mazda 3

        Vehicle type: Front-engine, front- and all-wheel drive, five-passenger sedan and hatchback

        Price: $21,895 base sedan, $24,495 for hatchback, including $895 destination fee

        Powerplant: 2.5-liter, inline-4 cylinder

        Power: 186 horsepower; 185 pound-feet of torque

        Transmission: 6-speed automatic, 6-speed manual

        Performance: 0-60 mph, 6.9 seconds (Car and Driver est., AWD); top speed: 130 mph

        Weight: 3,255 pounds (AWD hatchback as tested)

        Fuel economy: EPA 26 city/35 highway/30 combined (FWD auto); 25 city/35 highway/29 combined (FWD manual); 24 city/32 highway/27 combined (AWD auto, as tested)

        Report card

        Highs: Best compact design yet; ditto interior design

        Lows: Infotainment controller learning curve; 250-horse turbo-4, please?

        Overall: 4 stars

        Henry Payne is auto critic for The Detroit News. Find him at hpayne@detroitnews.com or Twitter @HenryEPayne. Catch “Car Radio with Henry Payne” from noon-2 p.m. Saturdays on 910 AM Superstation

