CLOSE

Detroit News auto critic Henry Payne goes 0-60 in the mid-engine 2020 Corvette C8 Stingray sports car The Detroit News

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

The mid-engine Corvette C8 Stingray is a new performance paradigm. Everyone has their own aha! moment. For many of my media peers, it was the $59,995 starting price announced at C8’s unveiling last July that elicited gasps from the audience.

A car with Ferrari-like specs for a quarter the price!

For visitors to Chevrolet's mobile Corvette showroom, it was seeing Stingray in the flesh.

It’s even more beautiful than I thought!

I got tingles at those moments, too. But my true aha! moment came last week in Nevada entering Turn 9 at Spring Mountain Raceway’s Villeneuve Course. Villeneuve is considered the sprawling desert facility’s most technical course — a writhing snake's nest of kinks, double-apex turns and long sweepers.

Henry Payne reviews the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

The inherent balance of the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray encourages drivers to push it harder through high-g corners.
The inherent balance of the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray encourages drivers to push it harder through high-g corners. Chevrolet
Fullscreen
The 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray uses its mid-engine layout for better handling and acceleration on the track at Spring Mountain Raceway, Nevada.
The 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray uses its mid-engine layout for better handling and acceleration on the track at Spring Mountain Raceway, Nevada. Chevrolet
Fullscreen
Despite gaining 300 pounds on its C7 predecessor, the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray is more stable under hard g-loads due to its mid-engine layout.
Despite gaining 300 pounds on its C7 predecessor, the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray is more stable under hard g-loads due to its mid-engine layout. Chevrolet
Fullscreen
Detroit News auto columnist Henry Payne tracked the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray at Spring Mountain Raceway in Nevada.
Detroit News auto columnist Henry Payne tracked the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray at Spring Mountain Raceway in Nevada. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
With its weight over the rear wheels, the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray can efficiently put its 495 horsepower and 470 pound feet of torque to the pavement for better acceleration off corners.
With its weight over the rear wheels, the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray can efficiently put its 495 horsepower and 470 pound feet of torque to the pavement for better acceleration off corners. Chevrolet
Fullscreen
The front end of the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray is engorged with oil coolers for the engine amidships. Lack of grille area, however, discourages Corvette from adding a radar brick for adaptive cruise control.
The front end of the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray is engorged with oil coolers for the engine amidships. Lack of grille area, however, discourages Corvette from adding a radar brick for adaptive cruise control. Chevrolet, Chevrolet
Fullscreen
In the pits at Spring Mountain Raceway, a 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray waits for hot laps. The car ran all day in 60-degree temps without heat issues or brake fade.
In the pits at Spring Mountain Raceway, a 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray waits for hot laps. The car ran all day in 60-degree temps without heat issues or brake fade. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray's high-tech, driver-centric cockpit includes two digital screens, a button shifter and mode selector.
The 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray's high-tech, driver-centric cockpit includes two digital screens, a button shifter and mode selector. Jessica Lynn Walker, Chevrolet
Fullscreen
The 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray's interior is available in six colors including this rich "Natural Dipped" mocha. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard.
The 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray's interior is available in six colors including this rich "Natural Dipped" mocha. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray's square steering wheel is easy to get used to — as is the car which handles predictably at speed.
The 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray's square steering wheel is easy to get used to — as is the car which handles predictably at speed. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The square steering wheel in the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray allows for excellent instrument visibility.
The square steering wheel in the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray allows for excellent instrument visibility. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cruise control is standard on the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray — but adaptive cruise is unavailable.
Cruise control is standard on the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray — but adaptive cruise is unavailable. Jessica Lynn Walker, Chevrolet
Fullscreen
Like a fighter jet missile switch, the Drive Mode selector in the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray is located under a shroud on the console.
Like a fighter jet missile switch, the Drive Mode selector in the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray is located under a shroud on the console. Jessica Lynn Walker, Chevrolet
Fullscreen
Fancy thrones. The GT2 leather seats in the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray.
Fancy thrones. The GT2 leather seats in the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray. Jessica Lynn Walker, Chevrolet
Fullscreen
Without an engine up front, a frunk (front truck) can carry a small suitcase in the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray.
Without an engine up front, a frunk (front truck) can carry a small suitcase in the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray. Jessica Lynn Walker, Chevrolet
Fullscreen
The 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray features an all-new small-block V-8 LT2 engine with better lubrication for the car's increased g-loads.
The 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray features an all-new small-block V-8 LT2 engine with better lubrication for the car's increased g-loads. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cargo space in the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray can be found in a frunk up front — or behind the rear engine.
Cargo space in the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray can be found in a frunk up front — or behind the rear engine. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Pretty in red. In a drive through Nevada's Valley of Fire, the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray looked sharp against nature's natural wonders.
Pretty in red. In a drive through Nevada's Valley of Fire, the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray looked sharp against nature's natural wonders. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray is distinctive coming and going. Owners, expect a lot of gawkers.
The 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray is distinctive coming and going. Owners, expect a lot of gawkers. Chevrolet
Fullscreen
Can you take our picture? The 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray attracted many fans on a drive across Nevada.
Can you take our picture? The 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray attracted many fans on a drive across Nevada. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray can be configured with a staggering 15,000 variations. Popular choices will be body-colored trim (C8 in background) and Z51 performance package with wing (foreground).
The 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray can be configured with a staggering 15,000 variations. Popular choices will be body-colored trim (C8 in background) and Z51 performance package with wing (foreground). Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The 8th gen, 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray is the first with the engine behind the driver.
The 8th gen, 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray is the first with the engine behind the driver. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
With a large center spine for HVAC controls, the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray separates driver and passenger.
With a large center spine for HVAC controls, the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray separates driver and passenger. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The twin digital cockpit screens in the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray. The right screen features a Performance Data Recorder for monitoring lap times and other track data.
The twin digital cockpit screens in the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray. The right screen features a Performance Data Recorder for monitoring lap times and other track data. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Track Mode gives the instrument display a horizontal RPM theme like a race car dash.
Track Mode gives the instrument display a horizontal RPM theme like a race car dash. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray is available in 12 colors, including this stealth-fighter black.
The 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray is available in 12 colors, including this stealth-fighter black. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A Ferrari? The 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray is nicely proportioned — nowhere more evident than in the side view.
A Ferrari? The 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray is nicely proportioned — nowhere more evident than in the side view. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Not a Lambo. The 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray features sharp, angular lines like Italian supercars — but the Corvette logo gives it away.
Not a Lambo. The 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray features sharp, angular lines like Italian supercars — but the Corvette logo gives it away. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray can be upgraded to larger, 13-inch Brembo brakes if the Z51 performance pack is selected.
The 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray can be upgraded to larger, 13-inch Brembo brakes if the Z51 performance pack is selected. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Without the big V-8 up front, driver visibility is better into track turns.
Without the big V-8 up front, driver visibility is better into track turns. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Ron Fellows Racing School at Spring Mountain Raceway in Nevada currently uses C7 'Vettes. New C8s are on the way in April.
The Ron Fellows Racing School at Spring Mountain Raceway in Nevada currently uses C7 'Vettes. New C8s are on the way in April. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ron Fellows race school instructor Jason Aquino says the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray is one of the best-handling supercars in the market.
Ron Fellows race school instructor Jason Aquino says the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray is one of the best-handling supercars in the market. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Chris Barber is a development engineer and driver for the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray. He's put the car through its paces on tracks from Milford, Michigan to Nurburgring, Germany.
Chris Barber is a development engineer and driver for the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray. He's put the car through its paces on tracks from Milford, Michigan to Nurburgring, Germany. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
That's balance. Note how close the four-corner tire temps are (far left of display) on the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray after some serious hot laps.
That's balance. Note how close the four-corner tire temps are (far left of display) on the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray after some serious hot laps. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
To help customers navigate the purchase experience — and the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray's high-tech features — Chevy will provide 24 YouTube videos.
To help customers navigate the purchase experience — and the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray's high-tech features — Chevy will provide 24 YouTube videos. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray clocked a 7.29.9-minute lap time around the formidable Nurburgring track in Germany at the hands of pro driver Ollie Gavin.
The 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray clocked a 7.29.9-minute lap time around the formidable Nurburgring track in Germany at the hands of pro driver Ollie Gavin. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray is available with accessories like a body cover.
The 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray is available with accessories like a body cover. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray started as this ungainly mule using a Holden pickup body as a disguise way back in 2014.
The 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray started as this ungainly mule using a Holden pickup body as a disguise way back in 2014. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Turn 9 is a pucker-inducing, decreasing radius sweeper entered at 120 mph with a hard stab of the brakes at the end of the back straight. Car control is critical as you downshift, rotate from left to right under increasing g-loads, then nail the brakes into a chicane leading onto the front straight.

    I can’t believe how predictable the Corvette’s handling is through here!

    Each lap I pushed harder, the 495-horse C8 a sharp tool in my hands, carving the turn ever finer. Predictability in turns like this hasn’t been Corvette’s calling card. ’Vettes were cars to be manhandled, though the last-generation front-engine C7 represented a gallant effort. Sure-footedness was a rear-engine thing, found in Porsches, McLarens and Ferraris.

    Add the $59,995 C8 to that list.

    “I’d put it between a Ferrari 430 and a 458,” veteran Spring Mountain instructor Jason Aquino said in reference to recent mid-engine Italian stallions. He flogs exotics for a living. “It’s better than a Lamborghini.”

    Where I usually emerge from C7 track outings satisfied but relieved I hadn’t swapped ends, I wanted to drive the C8 all day. This despite gaining 300 pounds (tipping the scales at 3,647) over the C7 thanks to bigger proportions and a boatload of electronics.

    The C8’s track prowess fulfills its promise to be, pound-for-dollar, the best supercar on the planet. Like a baseball player that can field, crush homers and hit .300, the Stingray is an all-star.

    That was the intent in 2014 when veteran engineer Tadge Juechter and his troops got the green light from The General to transform the Corvette for the 21st-century battlefield.

    This is a clean-sheet cyborg. Not just an engine in back, but a fresh V-8, dual-clutch tranny, interior, electrical system, mode selector, cockpit, the works. OK, Michelin remained the tire manufacturer.

    The result? For most owners, the Stingray will be an easy daily companion. Before tracking the C8, a media colleague and I took a day trip to Nevada’s Valley of Fire State Park. My red Corvette complemented the tourist haven’s dramatic red rock, and passersby found the C8 as much an attraction as the natural surrounds.

    We were flagged down for pictures from bikers, families, even a Corvette customer who had recently acquired a used C7. He couldn’t take his eyes off C8. I’ve been around the car for eight months now, but I still ogle it. Its  sensual curves never get old.

    I removed the coupe’s roof panel and stowed it in the boot for open-air driving (the convertible hardtop trim goes into production in April) and the C7 owner lamented the absence of the last-gen car’s hatchback utility. True enough — storage is now split between trunk and frunk (front trunk).

    The C8 is comprehensively superior. Begin with the chemical smell that blanketed the C7’s interior, a problem C8 has solved by “pre-baking” materials before installation.

    The driver-centric cockpit features state-of-the-art tech like a compact button-shifter, heating and ventilation controls and 12-inch instrument display. The passenger is more isolated due to a center spine of climate buttons — but, this being a two-seater, passengers may appreciate a little “my space.”

    We navigated across Nevada on Android Auto, the seats (one of three styles offered) never chafing. As in my first Stingray test in Ann Arbor last fall, I was struck by C8’s dual cruiser/sports car personality. Stingray cruises with a compliant ride and good forward visibility though it curiously lacks adaptive cruise-control — and adding blind-spot assist (to help with b-pillars the size of the Hoover Dam) requires a pricey jump to the $67,295 2LT trim.

    Then, as quickly as you can say — “twisties ahead!” — the C8 transforms into a cheetah. Push the steering wheel’s pre-configurable Z-mode button (I chose Track steering and drivetrain settings) and the steering firms, shifts quicken and Stingray coils for aggression.

    But to truly know C8’s limits, you must take it on-track.

    That, after all, is the core reason for the mid-engine Corvette’s existence, so the C8 could run with elite supercars on the world’s auto playgrounds. The C8 Stingray’s 7.29.9-minute Nürburgring lap has already buried the C7 Stingray’s by a whopping 10 seconds.

    Ergonomic details assist the mission. I folded my 6-foot-5 frame into the cockpit and sat upright (unlike the C7) with a helmet on, thanks to better seat travel. I scanned the instrument display, its details unobstructed by an IndyCar-like, square steering wheel. Improved forward vision helps cornering visibility. Other details will cost you, and outfitting the car with aforementioned blind-spot assist plus Z51 performance package (bigger brakes, bolstered seats, Michelin Sport 4S summer tires) can quickly balloon the price to $75,000.

    True to its dual personality, the console’s drive mode selector is hidden under a shroud like a missile switch cover. To ensure I know I’m about to engage the car’s hyperspace capabilities, the C8 must be armed by a multi-step process.

    Liberated, the C8 is now capable of ferocious, 2.9-second zero-60 launches out of the pits and instant corner traction.

    This is the mid-engine car’s secret sauce. Not only could I rotate the C8 through Turn 9, but with weight over the rear wheels it would explode off the Turn 10 chicane, the V-8 roaring its approval. Tire temps told the tale as the balanced C8’s fore-aft tire temps were similar after hot laps, compared to the C7 where the rears were typically 5-7 degrees cooler than the fronts.

    What an athlete. And this is only the standard Stingray model. There are performance Z06 and ZR1 variations in the works. More aha! moments to come.

    2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray

    Vehicle type: Mid-engine, rear-wheel drive, two-passenger super sports car

    Price: $59,995, including $1,095 destination charge ($85,710 3LT as tested with Z51 performance package)

    Powerplant: 6.2-liter small-block V-8 LT2

    Power: 490 horsepower (495 with Z51 package), 470 pound-feet torque

    Transmission: 8-speed, dual-clutch automatic

    Performance: 0-60 mph, 2.9 seconds (mfr., with Z51 package); top speed, 194 mph

    Weight: 3,647 lbs. 

    Fuel economy: EPA 15 city/27 highway/19 combined

    Report card

    Highs: Predictable mid-engine handling on the limit; quick, dual-clutch tranny

    Lows: No standard adaptive cruise-control; gets pricey with tech packages

    Overall: 4 stars

    Henry Payne is auto critic for The Detroit News. Find him at hpayne@detroitnews.com or Twitter @HenryEPayne.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/opinion/columnists/henry-payne/2020/02/27/review-mid-engine-2020-corvette-c-8-stingray-shines-and-off-track-test/4853224002/