Henry Payne: 2020 VW Atlas Cross Sport vs 2020 Chevy Blazer
Henry Payne compares the VW Atlas Cross Sport and the Chevy Blazer
Henry Payne compares the VW Atlas Cross Sport and the Chevy Blazer Chevy, VW
The 2020 Chevy Blazer is a new entry in the mid-size ute market, slotting in between the three-row Traverse and compact Equinox. For empty nesters looking for wheels beyond the three-row ute, the Blazer offers size and sportiness. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
At just over $40K, the 2020 VW Atlas Cross Sport SEL is a good value with a strong, turbo-4 engine, AWD and lots of standard safety features. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 Chevy Blazer starts at just under $30K with a stylish wardrobe that includes a floating roof, cut rocker panels and door-mounted mirrors. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Hey, big fella. Whether with turbo-4 or V-6, the 2020 VW Atlas Cross Sport will return about 20 mpg. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
For just over $40K, this 2020 Chevy Blazer 3LT features AWD, sporty lines, 230 horsepower and a smooth-shifting, 9-speed tranny. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 VW Atlas Cross Sport starts at just over $30,000. This AWD SEL model costs $42,700. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 Chevy Blazer boasts an aggressive front end as the mid-size ute reaches out to customers looking for sex appeal. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 VW Atlas Cross Sport SEL shows off the standard Atlas fascia. A fancier R-line look is available. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 Chevy Blazer looks sporty coming and going with twin pipes out the back. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 VW Atlas Cross Sport stands out in small town North America. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The cockpit of the 2020 Chevy Blazer is first class with Camaro-like style and easy-to-use buttons and dials for infotainment and climate control. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Conservative and useful, the dash controls on the 2020 VW Atlas Cross Sport sport easy ergonomics for navigating radio stations and screens. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The interior of the 2020 Chevy Blazer is a cool place to be with Camaro-like climate vents, a tablet screen, comfy seats and lots of digital features. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The interior of the 2020 VW Atlas Cross Sport lacks the pizzazz of the Chevy Blazer, opting instead for a more conservative style. Fortunately, two-tone color options are available if the acres of black aren't to your liking. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
GM has been at the forefront of digital innovation, including info-rich digital cockpit displays and 4G WiFi. The 2020 Chevy Blazer, however, only offers adaptive cruise control in the higher trim levels. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 VW Atlas Cross Sport features a fully digital instrument cluster and excellent steering wheel controls that allow the driver to better concentrate on the road. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The console of the 2020 Chevy Blazer is spacious with nice touches like a T-shifter, rotary-controlled climate vents and a rotary controller for drive modes. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Typical of VWs, the 2020 Atlas Cross Sport has lots of useful storage space in the cockpit. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The second row seats of the 2020 Chevy Blazer are roomy — fitting 6-footers easily and also flattening out when more cargo space is required. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The rear seats of the big 2020 VW Atlas Cross Sport have lots of leg room for 6-footers, and can be folded flat when more cargo room is needed. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The rear seats of the big, 2020 VW Atlas Cross Sport have lots of leg room for 6-footers, and can be folded flat when more cargo space is needed. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 Chevy Blazer has three engine options: 193 horsepower, 188 pound-feet torque, 2.5L 4-cylinder; 230 horsepower, 258 pound-feet torque, 2.0L turbo-4 (pictured); and 308 horsepower, 270 pound-feet torque V-6. The latter is the cream of the crop. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 VW Atlas Cross Sport comes with a turbo-4 and V-6 engine option, but the standard turbo-4 is the one to get. With 235 horsepower, it's the same dynamo as powers the Golf GTI (just 40 hp shy of the more expensive V-6). Henry Payne, The Detroit News
With its flexible MQB platform, the 2020 VW Atlas Cross Sport has lots of room up front for either a transverse-mounted V-6 or turbo-4 cylinder. This is the V-6. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 Chevy Blazer is a two-row SUV with 30 cubic feet of cargo space. Cargo space is small for the class as the athletic Blazer prioritizes style and handling. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
With over 40 cubic feet of cargo space, the 2020 VW Atlas Cross Sport is one of the roomiest vehicles in class. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Big ute for the big country. The 2020 VW Atlas Cross Sport tours western Canada. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
New for 2020, the VW Atlas Cross Sport is based on the same platform as the Atlas, but boasts just two rows of seats and a sportier profile. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 Atlas Cross Sport grille bears the familiar, horizontal lines of other VWs like the Passat and Tiguan. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
With AWD and lots of interior space, the 2020 VW Atlas Cross Sport is designed for outdoor trips. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The fastback roof on the 2020 VW Atlas Cross Sport is the biggest design change from its blockier, three-row sibling, the Atlas. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 VW Atlas Cross Sport options an R-line model with fancier front and rear fascias. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
You'll know the 2020 VW Atlas Cross Sport by the badge under the mirrors. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Made in America and designed for Americans, the 2020 VW Atlas Cross Sport has lots of cubby storage, including over the tech-rich infotainment screen. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Unlike its Golf and Jetta car brothers, the big, 2020 VW Atlas Cross Sport is not an athlete. Just set the cruise control and enjoy the scenery. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 VW Atlas Cross Sport is optioned with a panoramic sun roof. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Room for a spare. The 2020 VW Atlas Cross Sport has lots of room — including a spare tire in the rear boot. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
    In the movie “Freaky Friday,” Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis played a mother and daughter who — via a magical fortune cookie — switched bodies. Confusion ensued.

    Kind of like the shapely, athletic Chevrolet Blazer and bold, hulking Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport.

    These mid-size SUVs play against national stereotype. It’s as if Chevy and VW switched bodies (no fortune cookie involved). I recently tested the all-wheel drive equipped pair in the northern latitudes of Michigan (Blazer) and the Pacific Northwest (Atlas Cross Sport).

    With its toned, tightly engineered bod, the Blazer felt like a German sprinter begging me to exit the city and find some country curves. On the other hand, I might have mistaken the big, square Atlas as a GMC product were it not for the oval VW logo planted on its kisser. This American-built German is less interested in carving apexes than packing all your belongings in back for a weekend Up North.

    But before we get deeper into “Freaky Ute-day,” a primer on the mid-size sport-utility market is in order. Exhibit A of the SUV revolution — which now make up 53% of vehicle sales — is the explosion of its mid-size class.

    Middie SUVs were once a boutique segment. Long dominated by the Jeep Grand Cherokee, it offered a stylish refuge for empty-nesters who still coveted the size of a three-row family ute but with more design appeal. Want something else? The high-tech Ford Edge, Subaru Outback and funky Nissan Murano were also available.

    Other SUV segments grew like wildfire — three-rows, compacts, subcompacts, even a subcompact tweener segment squeezed between subcompacts and compacts. So it seemed inevitable the midsize ute segment would grow. In the last couple years we’ve gotten the Honda Passport, Chevy Trailblazer, remade Hyundai Santa Fe and now the VW Atlas Cross Sport.

    As our Chevy and VW testers suggest, the entries are surprisingly diverse in their approach.

    Cross Sport gambles that shoppers want more room than zoom. And so, like the Pilot-derived Honda Passport, it has taken its gigantic three-row architecture and simply lopped off the third row. The Blazer, meanwhile, has no three-row variant and aims for style like the Edge and Murano. The Santa Fe/Outback are comparative wallflowers but do their thing with the best value-plays in class.

    If the Outback shops at Dunham’s Sports, then the Blazer dresses at Lululemon.

    You know Blazer’s intentions from its ubiquitous TV ad in which a hip mom takes one look at the RS model and exclaims: “This is my sexy-mom car.”

    Blazer looks the part. It’s fashionably dressed in swoopy lines, floating roof and intimidating grille. European it may appear, but in truth it’s homegrown — an attempt to bring Camaro style to SUV. I like the effort — though it can all be a little too much (an issue with Camaro as well).

    The ginormous Cross Sport, meanwhile, is quite conservative — though its fastback allows a sleeker look than its three-row Atlas sibling.

    The real contrast is inside.

    Blazer imports Camaro cues to make the best-looking interior in class: aviator climate controls (ooooh, turn their rims to adjust the temp), tablet-like infotainment screen, sporty gauges. All this, and console cubby space, too.

    The Cross Sport looks like a Chevy Silverado with acres of blocky, black space. I pined for the two-tone brown-and-black interior just to break up the yards of black plastic. There’s little imagination here, but loads of truck-like storage space — top of dash, behind the shifter, in the deep console box.

    Both Blazer and Cross Sport offer backseat living rooms. Your 6-foot-5 reviewer was comfortable fore and aft. Need more cargo room? Flatten the second rows. It’s the cargo hold where you really feel the VW’s 4.5-inch wheelbase advantage — translating into near-class-best 40 cubic feet of storage space vs. the Blazer’s 30.

    The Tennessee-born VW speaks with more of an American accent these days, and it understands our craving for standard features. Blindspot-assist and remote app come standard, and my $42,000 tester was loaded with adaptive cruise-control, heated steering wheel and panoramic roof.

    In another "Freaky Friday" moment, the Blazer feels Old Europe by skimping on standard features — most notably adaptive cruise-control (which comes standard on a $28,000 Outback). My $41,000 Blazer went begging, however — and you’d have to buy premium trims starting at $48,000 to get it standard.

    The Blazer’s sex appeal doesn’t stop at the drafting board. This is one gym-toned ute.

    Chevy has made handling a priority in its lineup from the hot-rod Silverado pickup to the Equinox SUV. The Blazer is no different. Like its siblings, Blazer boasts a nimble chassis that’s genuinely fun to drive.

    The only thing sporty about the Cross Sport is its name. VW fans hoping the hot-hatch Golf R’s handling translates to brother ute will be disappointed. If you want a fun, all-wheel-drive VW for $42,000, buy the sensational Golf R — or, better yet, the stunning, hatchback Arteon sedan, which you’ve never heard of because we Yanks are so star-struck with SUVs. But I digress.

    Through Oakland County’s twisties, the Blazer felt a class smaller thanks to its tuned suspension and smooth tranny. I took the Cross Sport on writhing mountain passes north of Vancouver, British Columbia, and ... aw, fuhgeddaboudit.

    Just lock in cruise-control and admire the scenery. Which brings me to the question of which to buy.

    Both the Cross Sport and Blazer are optioned with V-6s, but the added oomph is lost on the porky Atlas. Stick with the peppy 235-horse turbo-4 (shared with the Golf GTI). Despite similar specs as Chevy’s four-cylinder, the VW's four is better with a tidy eight-speed transmission (now, that’s European!), which smoothly propelled the big ute through the rev range.

    The Blazer’s V-6 option, meanwhile, comes with a whopping 32 more ponies than the Cross Sport, complementing its athletic intentions. Sure, the V-6 option is a big step up in price to the $45,000 RS model. But the sexy-mom RS is hot. Cross Sport’s similar R-Design trim was barely noticeable on the $52,000 SEL Premium trim I drove.

     “What’s different about America is all the choices you have,” said VW North American product chief Serban Boldea as we lounged in a Cross Sport’s huge lobby — er, seats.

    That choice now extends to mid-size utes. Check out your local dealer for "Freaky Friday" deals.

    2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport

    Vehicle type: Front-engine, front- and all-wheel drive, 5-passenger SUV

    Price: $31,565, including $1,020 destination charge ($42,700 AWD SEL turbo-4 and $51,445 AWD SEL Premium R-Line V-6 as tested)

    Powerplant: 2.0-liter turbo-4; 3.6-liter V-6

    Power: 235 horsepower, 258 pound-feet torque (turbo-4); 276 horsepower, 266 pound-feet torque (V-6)

    Transmission: 8-speed automatic

    Performance: 0-60 mph, NA; 2,000-5,000 lbs. 

    Weight: 4,288-4,411 lbs.

    Fuel economy: EPA 18 city/23 highway/20 combined (AWD turbo-4); 16 city/22 highway/19 combined (AWD V-6)

    Report card

    Highs: Bold looks; roomy interior/cargo

    Lows: Uninspired interior; no VW hot-hatch DNA

    Overall: 3 stars

    2020 Chevrolet Blazer

    Vehicle type: Front-engine, front- and all-wheel drive, 5-passenger SUV

    Price: $29,995, including $1,195 destination charge ($41,595 AWD 3LT turbo-4 as tested)

    Powerplant: 2.5-liter 4-cylinder; 2.0-liter turbo-4; 3.6-liter V-6

    Power: 193 horsepower, 188 pound-feet torque (2.5L 4-cyl); 230 horsepower, 258 pound-feet torque (2.0-liter turbo-4); 308 horsepower, 270 pound-feet torque (V-6)

    Transmission: 9-speed automatic

    Performance: 0-60 mph, NA for turbo-4; 6.3 sec. for V-6 (Car and Driver); towing NA for turbo-4, 4,500 lbs. (V-6)

    Weight: 3,810-4,246 lbs.

    Fuel economy: EPA 22 city/27 highway/24 combined (2.5L 4-cyl); 21 city/28 highway/24 combined (AWD 2.0-liter turbo-4); 18 city/25 highway/21 combined (V-6)

    Report card

    Highs: Stylish, roomy interior; tight handling

    Lows: Skimpy on some standard features; can get pricey

    Overall: 3 stars

    Henry Payne is auto critic for The Detroit News. Find him at hpayne@detroitnews.com or Twitter @HenryEPayne.

