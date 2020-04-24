LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

The mid-engine Chevy Corvette C8 is the most capable 'Vette ever. You ain't seen nothing yet.

General Motors Co. is planning to introduce three high-performance cyborgs in the next few years, according to insiders familiar with the plans who weren't authorized to speak and a GM note to suppliers that was obtained by The Detroit News.

Those performance variants include a 1,000-horsepower, all-wheel drive, hybrid hypercar expected to be designated Zora. The model is named after Zora Arkus-Duntov, the legendary "godfather of the Corvette" who developed the first mid-engine Corvette prototype back in 1960. That's in addition to the Z06 and ZR1 variants featured on past front-engine models.

Each car will introduce Corvette's first-ever dual-overhead cam, flat-plane crank engines, the 5.5-liter LT6 and LT7. Compared to the traditional push-rod small-block V-8 in the standard C8 — and the previous, front-engine generation — the new design allows the engine to breathe better and spin to higher revs. The technology is found in some Ferraris supercars.

The LT6 scheduled for the Z06 is normally aspirated, according to industry sources. The LT7 variant for the ZR1 gains twin turbochargers for more horsepower, they say. The engines are similar to the high-revving V-8 found in the Corvette C8.R race cars that debuted at Daytona last January.

Corvette C8.R debut at 24 Hours of Daytona
The production Corvette C8 (center) with the C8.R race car in in the infield course at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.
The production Corvette C8 (center) with the C8.R race car in in the infield course at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.
The Corvette C8.R #3 driven by Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor and Nicky Catsburg finished fourth at the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona.
The Corvette C8.R #3 driven by Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor and Nicky Catsburg finished fourth at the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona.
The production Corvette C8 (red, left) with the C8.R race car on the banking at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.
The production Corvette C8 (red, left) with the C8.R race car on the banking at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.
The CorvetteC8.R #4 driven by Oliver Gavin, Tommy Milner, and Marcel Fässler was delayed 8 hours by an oil leak at the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona.
The CorvetteC8.R #4 driven by Oliver Gavin, Tommy Milner, and Marcel Fässler was delayed 8 hours by an oil leak at the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona.
The production Corvette C8 (foreground) with the C8.R race car in the background at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.
The production Corvette C8 (foreground) with the C8.R race car in the background at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.
The CorvetteC8.R #4 driven by Oliver Gavin, Tommy Milner, and Marcel Fässler rumbles along at night at the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona.
The CorvetteC8.R #4 driven by Oliver Gavin, Tommy Milner, and Marcel Fässler rumbles along at night at the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona.
The production Corvette C8 (middle) with the two C8.R race cars at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. The C8.R debuted at the Daytona 24 hour race.
The production Corvette C8 (middle) with the two C8.R race cars at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. The C8.R debuted at the Daytona 24 hour race.
Fans gather around a production Corvette C8 at Daytona. The C8.R race car raced to 4th and 7th place at the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona.
Fans gather around a production Corvette C8 at Daytona. The C8.R race car raced to 4th and 7th place at the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona.
Fans gather to swag at the Chevy Corvette fan zone at Daytona Speedway.
Fans gather to swag at the Chevy Corvette fan zone at Daytona Speedway.
    The mid-mounted LT7 is expected be mated with an electric motor up front in the Zora hypercar to give it an extra boost totaling up to 1,000 horsepower that's channeled through all-wheel drive, industry sources say.

    That's the good news. The bad news is that, according to GM's note to suppliers, the performance models will be indefinitely delayed due to the coronavirus crisis. The Z06 was originally scheduled for model year 2022, the ZR1 for 2024, and the Zora for 2025. The delay has also impacted other GM vehicle programs including refreshes on pickups, Chevrolet SUVs, Cadillac V-series Blackwing models and the electric Chevy Bolt hatchback.

    A GM spokesperson had no comment on the company's Corvette plans. On production delays, a statement from the automaker said: “As you would expect under these unprecedented circumstances, all of our development teams are looking for opportunities to conserve resources. We are not canceling any programs, but we are making some adjustments."

    Henry Payne reviews the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray
    The inherent balance of the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray encourages drivers to push it harder through high-g corners.
    The inherent balance of the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray encourages drivers to push it harder through high-g corners.
    The 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray uses its mid-engine layout for better handling and acceleration on the track at Spring Mountain Raceway, Nevada.
    The 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray uses its mid-engine layout for better handling and acceleration on the track at Spring Mountain Raceway, Nevada.
    Despite gaining 300 pounds on its C7 predecessor, the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray is more stable under hard g-loads due to its mid-engine layout.
    Despite gaining 300 pounds on its C7 predecessor, the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray is more stable under hard g-loads due to its mid-engine layout.
    Detroit News auto columnist Henry Payne tracked the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray at Spring Mountain Raceway in Nevada.
    Detroit News auto columnist Henry Payne tracked the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray at Spring Mountain Raceway in Nevada.
    With its weight over the rear wheels, the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray can efficiently put its 495 horsepower and 470 pound feet of torque to the pavement for better acceleration off corners.
    With its weight over the rear wheels, the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray can efficiently put its 495 horsepower and 470 pound feet of torque to the pavement for better acceleration off corners.
    The front end of the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray is engorged with oil coolers for the engine amidships. Lack of grille area, however, discourages Corvette from adding a radar brick for adaptive cruise control.
    The front end of the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray is engorged with oil coolers for the engine amidships. Lack of grille area, however, discourages Corvette from adding a radar brick for adaptive cruise control.
    In the pits at Spring Mountain Raceway, a 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray waits for hot laps. The car ran all day in 60-degree temps without heat issues or brake fade.
    In the pits at Spring Mountain Raceway, a 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray waits for hot laps. The car ran all day in 60-degree temps without heat issues or brake fade.
    The 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray's high-tech, driver-centric cockpit includes two digital screens, a button shifter and mode selector.
    The 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray's high-tech, driver-centric cockpit includes two digital screens, a button shifter and mode selector.
    The 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray's interior is available in six colors including this rich "Natural Dipped" mocha. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard.
    The 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray's interior is available in six colors including this rich "Natural Dipped" mocha. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard.
    The 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray's square steering wheel is easy to get used to — as is the car which handles predictably at speed.
    The 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray's square steering wheel is easy to get used to — as is the car which handles predictably at speed.
    The square steering wheel in the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray allows for excellent instrument visibility.
    The square steering wheel in the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray allows for excellent instrument visibility.
    Cruise control is standard on the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray — but adaptive cruise is unavailable.
    Cruise control is standard on the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray — but adaptive cruise is unavailable.
    Like a fighter jet missile switch, the Drive Mode selector in the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray is located under a shroud on the console.
    Like a fighter jet missile switch, the Drive Mode selector in the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray is located under a shroud on the console.
    Fancy thrones. The GT2 leather seats in the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray.
    Fancy thrones. The GT2 leather seats in the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray.
    Without an engine up front, a frunk (front truck) can carry a small suitcase in the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray.
    Without an engine up front, a frunk (front truck) can carry a small suitcase in the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray.
    The 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray features an all-new small-block V-8 LT2 engine with better lubrication for the car's increased g-loads.
    The 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray features an all-new small-block V-8 LT2 engine with better lubrication for the car's increased g-loads.
    Cargo space in the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray can be found in a frunk up front — or behind the rear engine.
    Cargo space in the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray can be found in a frunk up front — or behind the rear engine.
    The 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray is scheduled to get three high-performance variants: the Z06, ZR1, and hypercar Zora.
    The 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray is scheduled to get three high-performance variants: the Z06, ZR1, and hypercar Zora.
    The 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray is distinctive coming and going. Owners, expect a lot of gawkers.
    The 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray is distinctive coming and going. Owners, expect a lot of gawkers.
    Can you take our picture? The 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray attracted many fans on a drive across Nevada.
    Can you take our picture? The 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray attracted many fans on a drive across Nevada.
    The 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray can be configured with a staggering 15,000 variations. Popular choices will be body-colored trim (C8 in background) and Z51 performance package with wing (foreground).
    The 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray can be configured with a staggering 15,000 variations. Popular choices will be body-colored trim (C8 in background) and Z51 performance package with wing (foreground).
    The 8th gen, 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray is the first with the engine behind the driver.
    The 8th gen, 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray is the first with the engine behind the driver.
    With a large center spine for HVAC controls, the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray separates driver and passenger.
    With a large center spine for HVAC controls, the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray separates driver and passenger.
    The twin digital cockpit screens in the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray. The right screen features a Performance Data Recorder for monitoring lap times and other track data.
    The twin digital cockpit screens in the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray. The right screen features a Performance Data Recorder for monitoring lap times and other track data.
    Track Mode gives the instrument display a horizontal RPM theme like a race car dash.
    Track Mode gives the instrument display a horizontal RPM theme like a race car dash.
    The 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray is available in 12 colors, including this stealth-fighter black.
    The 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray is available in 12 colors, including this stealth-fighter black.
    A Ferrari? The 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray is nicely proportioned — nowhere more evident than in the side view.
    A Ferrari? The 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray is nicely proportioned — nowhere more evident than in the side view.
    Not a Lambo. The 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray features sharp, angular lines like Italian supercars — but the Corvette logo gives it away.
    Not a Lambo. The 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray features sharp, angular lines like Italian supercars — but the Corvette logo gives it away.
    The 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray can be upgraded to larger, 13-inch Brembo brakes if the Z51 performance pack is selected.
    The 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray can be upgraded to larger, 13-inch Brembo brakes if the Z51 performance pack is selected.
    Without the big V-8 up front, driver visibility is better into track turns.
    Without the big V-8 up front, driver visibility is better into track turns.
    The Ron Fellows Racing School at Spring Mountain Raceway in Nevada currently uses C7 'Vettes. New C8s are on the way in April.
    The Ron Fellows Racing School at Spring Mountain Raceway in Nevada currently uses C7 'Vettes. New C8s are on the way in April.
    Ron Fellows race school instructor Jason Aquino says the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray is one of the best-handling supercars in the market.
    Ron Fellows race school instructor Jason Aquino says the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray is one of the best-handling supercars in the market.
    Chris Barber is a development engineer and driver for the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray. He's put the car through its paces on tracks from Milford, Michigan to Nurburgring, Germany.
    Chris Barber is a development engineer and driver for the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray. He's put the car through its paces on tracks from Milford, Michigan to Nurburgring, Germany.
    That's balance. Note how close the four-corner tire temps are (far left of display) on the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray after some serious hot laps.
    That's balance. Note how close the four-corner tire temps are (far left of display) on the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray after some serious hot laps.
    To help customers navigate the purchase experience — and the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray's high-tech features — Chevy will provide 24 YouTube videos.
    To help customers navigate the purchase experience — and the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray's high-tech features — Chevy will provide 24 YouTube videos.
    The 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray clocked a 7.29.9-minute lap time around the formidable Nurburgring track in Germany at the hands of pro driver Ollie Gavin.
    The 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray clocked a 7.29.9-minute lap time around the formidable Nurburgring track in Germany at the hands of pro driver Ollie Gavin.
    The 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray is available with accessories like a body cover.
    The 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray is available with accessories like a body cover.
    The 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray started as this ungainly mule using a Holden pickup body as a disguise way back in 2014.
    The 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray started as this ungainly mule using a Holden pickup body as a disguise way back in 2014.
      Corvette Z06

      The 5.5-liter LT6 engine that debuts in the Z06 will be distinguished by its Ferrari-like shriek thanks to that new dual-overhead cam, flat-plane crank powerplant that's expected to spin at up to 8,000 rpms. That shriek was heard at the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona in January aboard the C8.R race cars that finished fourth and seventh. The LT6 is similar to the 5.5-liter engine in the C8.R that is restricted to 500 horsepower by IMSA sports-car racing rules. 

      Those rules require that the race engine appear in a production car, which News sources say are the performance variants. One source expects the Z06 engine to make about 650 horsepower and 600 pound-feet of torque.

      The modern LT6 is an advance forward for a badge that has heretofore used push-rod engine technology shared with V-8 Chevy trucks. The standard 490-horsepower C8 on sale now is equipped with an updated version of the push-rod V-8 called the LT2.

      The last-generation front-engine Corvette C7 drew its power from a 6.2-liter LT1 V-8 that developed 460 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque. The Z06 and ZR1 versions of the C7 were powered by LT4 and LT5 engines making 650 and 755 horsepower respectively.

      The 2020 Corvette stickers for $59,995 and has sold out until the 2021 model year. In addition to the high-performance Z06, ZR1, and Zora models, the standard C8 is due for a track-focused, 2023 Grand Sport model with a similar LT2 engine.

      The last-generation front-engine Z06 started at $81,775.

      Corvette C8.R impresses at Roar Before the 24, Daytona
      The Corvette C8.R #4 driven by Oliver Gavin, Tommy Milner and Marcel Fässler at the Daytona Roar Before the 24 at Daytona International Speedway. The C8.R is Corvette's first mid-engine race car.
      The Corvette C8.R #4 driven by Oliver Gavin, Tommy Milner and Marcel Fässler at the Daytona Roar Before the 24 at Daytona International Speedway. The C8.R is Corvette's first mid-engine race car.
      Pace-setter. At the Daytona Roar Before the 24 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, the #4 Corvette C8.R driven by Oliver Gavin, Tommy Milner and Marcel Fässler set a fast time.
      Pace-setter. At the Daytona Roar Before the 24 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, the #4 Corvette C8.R driven by Oliver Gavin, Tommy Milner and Marcel Fässler set a fast time.
      The #3 Corvette C8.R driven by Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor and Nicky Catsburg at Daytona's Roar Before the 24. The C8.R uses a 5.5-liter flat-plane crank engine different than the 6.2-liter push-rod engine that will be in the first production C8.
      The #3 Corvette C8.R driven by Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor and Nicky Catsburg at Daytona's Roar Before the 24. The C8.R uses a 5.5-liter flat-plane crank engine different than the 6.2-liter push-rod engine that will be in the first production C8.
      Chevy debuted the Corvette C8.R with the #3 and #4 cars. The race car gets lights in the lower fascia corners — where the production car has oil coolers. The #3 C8.R driven by Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor and Nicky Catsburg at Daytona's Roar Before the 24.
      Chevy debuted the Corvette C8.R with the #3 and #4 cars. The race car gets lights in the lower fascia corners — where the production car has oil coolers. The #3 C8.R driven by Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor and Nicky Catsburg at Daytona's Roar Before the 24.
      At the Daytona Roar Before the 24 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, the #4 Corvette C8.R driven by Oliver Gavin, Tommy Milner and Marcel Fässler set a time that was just a tenth of a second off the fastest Ferrari.
      At the Daytona Roar Before the 24 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, the #4 Corvette C8.R driven by Oliver Gavin, Tommy Milner and Marcel Fässler set a time that was just a tenth of a second off the fastest Ferrari.
      The Corvette race car is lighter with more down-force (see the big wing) than the 3,647-pound production C8. The #3 Corvette C8.R driven by Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor and Nicky Catsburg at Daytona's Roar Before the 24.
      The Corvette race car is lighter with more down-force (see the big wing) than the 3,647-pound production C8. The #3 Corvette C8.R driven by Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor and Nicky Catsburg at Daytona's Roar Before the 24.
      The Roar Before the 24 was the Corvette C8.R's first outing in the IMSA Weathertech Series. The C8.R #4 driven by Oliver Gavin, Tommy Milner and Marcel Fässler.
      The Roar Before the 24 was the Corvette C8.R's first outing in the IMSA Weathertech Series. The C8.R #4 driven by Oliver Gavin, Tommy Milner and Marcel Fässler.
      The #3 Corvette C8.R driven by Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor and Nicky Catsburg negotiates the infield turns at Daytona's Roar Before the 24. The C8.R hit speeds of 170 mph on the oval.
      The #3 Corvette C8.R driven by Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor and Nicky Catsburg negotiates the infield turns at Daytona's Roar Before the 24. The C8.R hit speeds of 170 mph on the oval.
        Corvette ZR1

        Originally due in model-year 2024 before delays, the ZR1 will be stuffed with the LT7 V-8 which adds twin turbochargers to the 5.5-liter LT6 for more power, industry sources say. The LT7 puts to rest rumors that a variant of Cadillac's 4.2-liter V-8 Blackwing engine — orphaned by the Cadillac CT6-V, which has ceased production — would find its way into the Corvette.

        The LT7 is expected to put out about 850 horsepower and 825 pound-feet of torque. It will be mated to the same dual-clutch Tremec automatic transmission found in the standard C8 and the Z06, according to the supplier note. The Tremec is Corvette's first quick-shifting dual-clutch transmission.

        The previous front-engine ZR-1 achieved its 755 horses with a supercharger.

        Zora

        The long-rumored hypercar is real according to sources, and was initially scheduled for 2025 before delays. When the News broke news of a mid-engine Corvette in 2016, sources said electrification was a key factor in moving the engine rearward so the sports car could take advantage of rapidly evolving hybrid-electric capabilities found in European supercars.

        Meant to honor the engineer whose mid-engine dream was finally realized 70 years after it was first conceived, the Zora is expected to dial in an estimated 1,000 horsepower and 975 pound-feet of torque, according to one source. The twin-turbo LT7 will achieve its added power thanks to the electric motor mounted up front.

        In concert with an all-wheel drive system to better maintain traction, the combination should make for under face-flattening zero-60 launches. 

        The 900-horsepower club is rare air, occupied by limited-production, million-dollar-plus hybrid hypercars like the Ferrari LaFerrari, McLaren P1 and Koenigsegg Regera.

        In line with the C8's "affordable supercar" mantra, expect the Zora to match its European competition with similar performance and state-of-the-art interior technology for a much lower price.

        Kalea Hall of The Detroit News contributed.

        Henry Payne is auto critic for The Detroit News. Find him at hpayne@detroitnews.com or Twitter @HenryEPayne.

