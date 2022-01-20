All aboard the Nissan Pathfinder for a Payne family holiday

Seattle — The holiday season is behind us, and it’s a great opportunity to assess the family SUV.

The holidays demand utility to take on relatives, grocery runs and foul weather. I scored a 2021 Nissan Pathfinder for the Paynes' Thanksgiving get-together in America’s rain capital. Pathfinder is one of the latest in a series of recent Nissan value hits that include the compact Sentra sedan and Rogue SUV. I first met Pathfinder last summer in Holly, where it came with 6’10” product planner Andrew Molnar showing off its third row.